會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 歡慶元宵節

2019-02-19 08:56 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

invite [ɪnˋvaɪt] v. 邀請（國中基本1200字） dessert [dɪˋzɝt] n. 甜點（國中挑戰800字） prize [praɪz] n. 獎品（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. sticky rice flour 糯米粉；要表達「湯圓」可說 sticky rice ball。 2. riddle 謎題 3. try one’s luck 試試運氣

Jane wrote a post on her Facebook page about Taiwan’s Lantern Festival.

Jane 在她的臉書網頁上撰寫一篇有關台灣元宵節的貼文。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

My friend, Vicky, has invited me／to her house／to celebrate my first Lantern Festival／in Taiwan.

我的朋友 Vicky 已經邀請我／到她家裡／慶祝我的第一個元宵節／在台灣。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s believed to bring people good luck for the whole year.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where are Jane and Vicky?

(A) In Taiwan

(B) In the USA

(C) We don’t know.

2. What is true about Yuanxiao?

(A) It means bad luck.

(B) It’s a lantern.

(C) It’s round.

3. What will Jane NOT do on the Lantern Festival?

(A) Go to Vicky’s house

(B) Make lanterns

(C) Guess riddles

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s believed／to bring people good luck／for the whole year.

它據說／會帶給人們好運／一整年。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)