影／如何整理房間？ 怦然心動的人生整理魔法

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

以《怦然心動的人生整理魔法》風靡亞洲的近藤麻理惠親身示範到底怎麼收好自己的衣櫃和房間！拿起你的衣物，細細感受，它是否帶給你怦然心動的感覺吧！

看完影片後，你是不是也對如何整理衣櫃更有概念了呢？說到整理衣服，你知道「摺衣服」、「燙衣服」、「烘衣服」...的英文該怎麼說嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起認識一下吧！

分享 facebook

衣物三兩事－－清洗與收納

◎ wash one’s clothes / do the laundry 洗衣服

Clothes 是「衣服」，laundry 是「待洗衣物」。Wash one’s clothes 跟 do the laundry 都可以用來表示「洗衣服」，不過前者主要表示「清洗衣物」，後者偏向泛指整個過程（包含洗衣、烘衣等）。

My sister and I take turns doing the laundry.（我姊姊跟我輪流負責洗衣服。）

其他常見說法還有像是：put one’s clothes in the washer / washing machine（把衣物放到洗衣機）、go to the laundromat（去自助式洗衣店），都可以用來表示「拿衣服去洗」喔！

◎ hang out one’s clothes to dry 曬衣服、晾衣服

Hang out one’s clothes to dry 是「懸掛好讓衣服變乾」，也就是「曬衣服、晾衣服」囉！

◎ dry one’s clothes / put...in the dryer 烘衣服

Dry one’s clothes 的字面意思是「使衣物變乾」，put...in the dryer 的字面意思是「把...放到烘衣機」，兩者都可以用來表示「烘衣服、烘乾衣物」。

We don’t usually hang out our clothes to dry in the U.S.; we put them in the dryer.（在美國我們通常不會晾衣服；我們把衣服放到烘衣機。）

◎ hang one’s clothes up 掛衣服

Hang...up 是「把...掛起來」的意思。

My brother likes to hang his clothes up by color and fabric.（我弟弟喜歡依照顏色、材質把衣服掛起來。）

◎ fold one’s clothes 摺衣服

Fold 是動詞「摺」的意思。

I tried to fold my clothes into neat piles, but they always turn into a mess.（我試著將衣服一堆一堆摺放整齊，但最後總是變得一團亂。）

◎ iron one’s clothes 燙衣服

Iron 是動詞「熨衣，燙平」的意思。

Remember to iron your shirts before you go to bed.（上床睡覺前記得把你的襯衫燙好。）

◎ put one’s clothes away 整理衣服、收拾衣服

Put…away 有「把...歸位、放好」的意思，因此 put one’s clothes away 的言下之意就是「整理衣服、收拾衣服」。

Mom hates to see clothes scattered here and there; you’d better put them away before she sees.（媽討厭看見衣服四處散落；你最好在她看到前把衣服收好。）

◎ store one’s clothes away （因換季）把衣服收起來

Store…away 是「把...儲藏起來」的意思，store one’s clothes away 的字面意思是「把衣服儲藏起來」。換季時，常會將不會再經常穿到的衣服收起來，這時候就可以使用這個表達法。

Summer is coming. Let’s store our winter clothes away.（夏天要來了。我們把冬天的衣服收起來吧！）

這些用法都記起來了嗎？學會之後也別忘了找機會實際用用看喔！

延伸閱讀

簡單家事英文一把罩！

換季囉！衣櫃整理技巧大公開

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】