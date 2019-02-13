影／到底該用 try to do 還是try doing？ 這樣分辨好簡單

「試著做某件事」是 try to do something 還是 try doing something 呢？還霧煞煞搞不懂的人，快點進來釐清這個觀念。超簡單情境讓你一次學會！看完影片後，接下來想想以下空格中的最佳解答是什麼呢？

A: I don’t know if we can achieve the sales goal this quarter. We put in a lot of effort and ________ our new service through Facebook, Line, Instagram, Google Ad, etc, but this strategy didn’t seem to work. Do you have any advice?

B: Why don’t you ________ this marketing guru? A friend of mine cooperated with him last year, and it worked really well. Plus, his prices are reasonable.

(A) tried promoting; try contacting

(B) tried promoting; try to contact

(C) tried to promote; try contacting

(D) tried to promote; try to contact

解答翻譯

正解：(C)

tried to promote; try contacting

A: I don’t know if we can achieve the sales goal this quarter.

（我不知道是否我們可以達到這一季的銷售目標。）

We put in a lot of effort and tried to promote our new service through Facebook, Line, Instagram, Google Ad, etc, but this strategy didn’t seem to work.

（我們付出很多努力，試著透過 Facebook、Line、Instagram、Google 廣告等等推廣我們的新服務，但這個策略看起來沒什麼效果。）

Do you have any advice?

（你有任何建議嗎？）

B: Why don’t you try contacting this marketing guru?

（你何不試試看聯絡這個行銷達人？）

A friend of mine cooperated with him last year, and it worked really well. Plus, his prices are reasonable.

（我一個朋友去年和他合作，成果真的很好。而且，他的價格合理。）

題目詳解

Try to do something 是用在「該動作本身有點難度，因此要努力去做」，而 try doing something 是用在「試試看做某事以找出有用的方法，但不知道會不會達到想要的結果」。

We put in a lot of effort and tried to promote our new service...（我們付出很多努力試著推廣我們的新服務...）這裡，因為有付出很多努力做某事，所以要用 tried to promote。

而 Why don’t you try contacting this marketing guru?（你何不試著聯絡這個行銷達人？）這裡，因為有試試看的感覺，因此用 try contacting 比較合適。

重點單字 - achieve（動詞）達成 - sales goal（名詞）銷售目標 - quarter（名詞）四分之一、一季/三個月 - effort（名詞）努力 - promote（動詞）推廣、宣傳 - strategy（名詞）策略 - advice（名詞）建議 - contact（動詞）聯絡、聯繫 - guru（名詞）達人、大師 - cooperate（動詞）合作 - reasonable（形容詞）合理的

