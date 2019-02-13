親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
新知學習
升學情報站
觀點評論
升大學甄選攻略

影／到底該用 try to do 還是try doing？ 這樣分辨好簡單

2019-02-13 16:45希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

「試著做某件事」是 try to do something 還是 try doing something 呢？還霧煞煞搞不懂的人，快點進來釐清這個觀念。超簡單情境讓你一次學會！看完影片後，接下來想想以下空格中的最佳解答是什麼呢？

分享

A: I don’t know if we can achieve the sales goal this quarter. We put in a lot of effort and ________ our new service through Facebook, Line, Instagram, Google Ad, etc, but this strategy didn’t seem to work. Do you have any advice?

B: Why don’t you ________ this marketing guru? A friend of mine cooperated with him last year, and it worked really well. Plus, his prices are reasonable.

(A) tried promoting; try contacting

(B) tried promoting; try to contact

(C) tried to promote; try contacting

(D) tried to promote; try to contact

分享

解答翻譯

正解：(C)

tried to promote; try contacting

A: I don’t know if we can achieve the sales goal this quarter.

（我不知道是否我們可以達到這一季的銷售目標。）

We put in a lot of effort and tried to promote our new service through Facebook, Line, Instagram, Google Ad, etc, but this strategy didn’t seem to work.

（我們付出很多努力，試著透過 Facebook、Line、Instagram、Google 廣告等等推廣我們的新服務，但這個策略看起來沒什麼效果。）

Do you have any advice?

（你有任何建議嗎？）

B: Why don’t you try contacting this marketing guru?

（你何不試試看聯絡這個行銷達人？）

A friend of mine cooperated with him last year, and it worked really well. Plus, his prices are reasonable.

（我一個朋友去年和他合作，成果真的很好。而且，他的價格合理。）

題目詳解

Try to do something 是用在「該動作本身有點難度，因此要努力去做」，而 try doing something 是用在「試試看做某事以找出有用的方法，但不知道會不會達到想要的結果」。

We put in a lot of effort and tried to promote our new service...（我們付出很多努力試著推廣我們的新服務...）這裡，因為有付出很多努力做某事，所以要用 tried to promote。

而 Why don’t you try contacting this marketing guru?（你何不試著聯絡這個行銷達人？）這裡，因為有試試看的感覺，因此用 try contacting 比較合適。

重點單字

- achieve（動詞）達成

- sales goal（名詞）銷售目標

- quarter（名詞）四分之一、一季/三個月

- effort（名詞）努力

- promote（動詞）推廣、宣傳

- strategy（名詞）策略

- advice（名詞）建議

- contact（動詞）聯絡、聯繫

- guru（名詞）達人、大師

- cooperate（動詞）合作

- reasonable（形容詞）合理的

延伸閱讀

known 後面接 as、for、to、in，意義大不同！

because、since、thanks to、because of 差別在哪裡？不都是『因為』嗎？

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
2019金豬年迎好運 秒領你的開工紅包→

相關新聞

國際小學堂／委內瑞拉危機 小國倒楣的代理人戰爭

2019-02-12 16:25

春節選書／讓社會不再冷漠 十本書教你利他貢獻力

2019-02-02 11:16

影／瘋狂洗手、把東西排整齊 與強迫症共存的生活

2019-01-31 12:39

好讀周報／她的挑戰：零塑膠 兩年實現目標

2019-01-31 09:46

好讀周報／誰在挑釁？ 影片還原美國學生未對長者不敬

2019-01-31 09:43

紐時賞析／電影「歡樂滿人間」 續集的特別挑戰

2019-01-31 09:07

紐時賞析／年過50歲離開原本生活圈 該如何交朋友？

2019-01-31 08:53

寫作教室／寫作是一場公民訓練

2019-01-30 17:09

影／當我們戴上「有色」眼鏡 世界會變怎樣？

2019-01-30 16:53

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 志工服務

2019-01-29 09:25

數感實驗室／數學版聖誕倒數月曆（下）

2019-01-27 12:15

國際小學堂／翻開美大選史 提前開戰成常態

2019-01-25 00:09

挺挺動物小學堂／只要知識正確 你也是拯救動物的小幫手！

2019-01-24 13:48

紐時賞析／現代教育沒教的「無用知識」 能造就新視野

2019-01-24 12:30

紐時賞析／刺青著作權歸誰？ 運動員身上刺青不是自己的

2019-01-24 11:25

cabinet是內閣還是櫃子？從新內閣上任學英文！

2019-01-24 10:36

影／英式與美式說法很不一樣！ 跟著妙麗學英國腔

2019-01-23 15:56

影／記憶是如何形成 又如何消失？

2019-01-22 16:08

好讀周報／社群挑戰跟風蒙眼險釀禍 盲作家批低估盲人適應力

2019-01-22 09:41

好讀周報／日本美食「惠方卷」 大量製造賣不完變垃圾

2019-01-22 09:24

會考生活英語／【採購篇】 書店訂單

2019-01-22 09:15

留學生尬國台語 飆唱「愛拚才會贏」

2019-01-21 00:14

課本裡學不到的英文／「票房毒藥」怎麼說？

2019-01-19 00:01

挺挺動物小學堂／愛上米克斯2：獸醫師教你毛孩領養秘訣！

2019-01-17 14:50

好讀周報／18世紀冰窖進口冰塊供商用 保存食物或治牙痛

2019-01-17 10:56

紐時賞析／史達林高樓急需翻新 誰埋單惹爭議

2019-01-17 10:17

紐時賞析／對國家願景失信心 土耳其資金、人才大舉出走

2019-01-17 09:57

公民時事題／黃背心抗爭 法總統馬克宏讓步減稅

2019-01-17 09:14

影／孩子的心聲：不要把我貼上「聰明」的標籤

2019-01-16 16:38

好讀周報／西非造林奇蹟 不必種樹2.4億棵樹長出來

2019-01-15 16:28

影／開口就像母語人士 你必學的形容詞排列順序

2019-01-15 15:31

數感實驗室／很多隻猴子勝過一位莎士比亞？

2019-01-15 09:54

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 英文讀書會

2019-01-15 09:09

新一代兒童週報／仇恨的總和──認識反猶主義

2019-01-12 12:15

挺挺動物小學堂／愛上米克斯：攝影師Karren用鏡頭感動你

2019-01-11 16:04

國際小學堂／40年前6國都出事 中東亂到現在

2019-01-10 23:57

影／回顧2018年國外夯什麼 你都跟上流行了嗎？

2019-01-09 12:54

紐時賞析／流行音樂 改朝換代

2019-01-09 10:45

紐時賞析／被好萊塢遺忘的戰地女記者

2019-01-09 10:10
看更多

熱門文章

學測國文作文「溫暖的心」 考生沒寫半字 只畫了一隻蟲

2019-02-13 11:13

台大學生會投書管中閔 要求校務基金對高汙染產業撤資

2019-02-13 07:50

協商半天警特考名額僅增50名 考試院：迫於無奈的決定

2019-02-13 18:02

獲聘清大講師 28歲羽球好手許仁豪：一生的夢想

2019-02-13 15:33

警大校長交接 徐國勇：總統部長都說黎文明是最好人選

2019-02-13 10:52

學測英作文考台灣驕傲 考生寫台北101和夜市

2019-02-13 12:09

學測朝素養導向命題 教長：非常大的改變

2019-02-13 15:54

大學推甄如何準備？ 讓你精準表達的星座面試好書

2019-02-13 10:28

作文強調文法精確 措辭清晰定高下

2019-02-13 16:35

培養智慧運動員 清華體育系更名運動科學系

2019-02-13 11:16

東華大學自創品牌紐約參展 手作藝品大放異彩

2019-02-13 11:22

學測英文作文 考生寫夜市文化、台灣民主最驕傲

2019-02-13 10:49

大學學測／英文作文「寫出細節」 高分不是問題

2019-02-13 14:19

學測國寫作文考溫暖的心 考生想到讓座、捐錢

2019-02-13 12:06

清華體育系改名運動科學系 培育智慧運動員

2019-02-13 14:22

影／改善大學甄試衝堂 教長承諾：盡最大努力安排

2019-02-13 16:55

臉書初體驗 潘文忠：每一則留言我都看

2019-02-13 17:08

影／到底該用 try to do 還是try doing？ 這樣分辨好簡單

2019-02-13 16:45

黎文明接警大 「最好的人選」

2019-02-13 14:04

大學學測／國文作文違規 考生只畫了一隻蟲

2019-02-13 14:20

寫作教室／「轉」的寫作方法（二） 正與反的合作

2019-02-13 09:52

義民中學藝起風畢業展 大展新鮮創意

2019-02-13 18:07
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top