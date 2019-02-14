影／反性侵、反霸凌較多女性挺身而出？ 男性該如何做

反性侵、反霸凌...這些口號、這些運動，從來都不該只有女性挺身而出。這支影片呼籲男性應該建立正確觀念、樹立榜樣，成為更好的男人。一起看看影片怎麼說吧！

影片中提到，男人在面對社會上的許多問題如反性侵、反霸凌時不能「一笑置之」（laugh it off）。其實英文中除了 laugh it off 之外，還有許多跟 laugh 相關的表達法喔！像是 don’t make me laugh、force a laugh。這些 laugh 相關表達法你認識幾個呢？今天就跟著希平方一起探索一下吧！

laugh 相關表達法

◎ laugh at

這個片語的意思是「嘲笑、笑話」，後面可以加上「某人」或「某物」，例如：

● laugh at someone

No one’s laughing at you behind your back. It’s all in your head.（沒有人在背後嘲笑你。只是你的心理作用罷了！）

● laugh at something

She got upset when the other kids laughed at her hairstyle.（其他小孩嘲笑她的髮型時，她感到很難過。）

◎ laugh off

這個片語的意思是「一笑置之」，例如：

He tried to laugh off the sarcastic online comments, but I could see that he was deeply hurt.（他試著對那些挖苦的網路評論一笑置之，但我看得出來他很受傷。）

◎ don’t make me laugh

字面意思是「不要讓我笑」，類似我們中文常說的「別開玩笑了」。如果某人剛才說得話讓你覺得不能當真或根本不可能，就可以運用這個表達法。例如：

She said she had no idea what was happening? Don’t make me laugh!（她說她完全不知情？別開玩笑了！）

◎ not know whether to laugh or cry

想要表達「哭笑不得、不知該哭還是該笑」的時候，就可以運用這個表達法。例如：

When they told me they were brother and sister, I really didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.（他們告訴我他們是兄妹時，我簡直哭笑不得。）

◎ burst out laughing

Burst out 有「突然爆發」的意思，所以 burst out laughing 就是「突然大笑起來」的意思。例如：

When I saw that post, I couldn’t help but burst out laughing. It really made my day.（看到那則貼文時我忍不住大笑起來。那真的讓我心情大好。）

◎ belly laugh

字面意思是「肚子的笑聲」，也就是我們中文常說的「捧腹大笑」。例如：

It was a pleasant evening full of surprises and belly laughs.（這是個愉快的夜晚，充滿驚喜又常讓人捧腹大笑。）

◎ force a laugh

字面意思是「擠出笑容」，也可以表示「強顏歡笑」。例如：

He managed to force a laugh in front of the cameras.（他試著在鏡頭前擠出笑容。）

◎ have the last laugh

字面意思是「擁有最後的笑」，也就是「笑到最後、得到最後勝利」的意思。例如：

Let’s wait and see who is going to have the last laugh.（我們走著瞧、看看誰能笑到最後。）

這些 laugh 相關表達法都學會了嗎？別忘了找機會實際用用看喔！

