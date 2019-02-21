親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
新知學習
升學情報站
觀點評論
升大學甄選攻略

靠配息就能年年出國玩5趟！理財專家自揭投資心法

女王議長裴洛西：兩黨刀口遊走的「美國喬王」

紐時賞析／義大利民粹主義者 為達文西跳腳

2019-02-21 09:59紐時賞析

經典名畫「蒙娜麗莎」（Mona Lisa）。 法新社
經典名畫「蒙娜麗莎」（Mona Lisa）。 法新社
分享

Rome-Paris Dispute Is Enough to Make Mona Lisa Weep

義大利民粹主義者 為達文西跳腳

In a small showroom filled with replicas of Leonardo da Vinci masterpieces, Lucia Borgonzoni, Italy’s undersecretary for culture and a member of the right-wing League party, attested to the authenticity of her disgust with the French.

在一個滿是達文西名作複製品的小展間裡，義大利文化遺產部副部長、右翼「北方聯盟黨」成員陸琪亞．波爾宮佐尼，證明了她對法國人的厭惡真實不虛。

She accused France of trying to culturally appropriate Leonardo for a 2019 exhibition at the Louvre celebrating the 500th anniversary of his death. And that was just the beginning.France had treated Italy with “a lack of respect” and like a cultural “supermarket” by “sending a shopping list” of the works it wanted to borrow — essentially everything.

她指控法國企圖在文化上盜用達文西，好讓羅浮宮今年舉辦紀念達文西逝世500周年的展覽。事情還不止於此。

法國對義大利「缺乏尊重」，視之如文化「超市」，送來一張商借達文西作品的「採購清單」，幾乎什麼都要。

“Probably no other country would dare” to behave as France had, she said, warming to the topic as she faced a fake Mona Lisa in the Leonardo da Vinci Experience museum near the Vatican. She perused reproductions of Vitruvian Man and the Annunciation. “Let’s give them these,” she said with a laugh.

波爾宮佐尼說，「大概沒有哪個國家膽敢」跟法國一樣。她在梵蒂岡附近達文西體驗博物館內，面對一幅蒙娜麗莎複製品，聊起這個話題。她端詳達文西著名素描「維特魯威人」和油畫作品「聖母領報」複製品後，笑著說：「就給他們這些吧。」

Not much has been off limits as Borgonzoni’s hard-right League party pushes its “Italians First” agenda. Italian women are encouraged to have more babies. Migrants are shown the door. Matteo Salvini, the party leader, fills his social media feeds with posts about Italian pasta and wine.

波爾宮佐尼的極右派北方聯盟黨推動「義大利人優先」政策時，幾乎百無禁忌。他們鼓勵義大利女人生更多小孩。驅逐移民，黨魁薩維尼的社群媒體帳號則充斥著關於義大利麵和葡萄酒的貼文。

Nationalism — taboo for half a century following World War II and the fall of Mussolini — is suddenly in, as every possible political dispute is cast in chauvinist hues. Culture had long been a relatively neutral terrain. Not anymore. And deliberately so.

二次大戰結束、義大利獨裁者墨索里尼倒台後長達半個世紀，國家主義一直是禁忌，現在卻突然流行起來，每個可能發生的政治糾紛都染上國家至上主義的色彩。文化長期以來是相對中立的領域。如今則不復如此，而且是刻意使然。

“Being from the League, it’s our way of seeing the country, the society and the world,” Borgonzoni said of the party’s Italians First playbook.

波爾宮佐尼談到北方聯盟黨「義大利人優先」的核心思想時說：「這個觀念來自北方聯盟黨，是我們看待國家、社會和世界的方式。」

When it comes to Leonardo, the result is either an inelegant and amateurish faux pas, as her critics contend, or a political masterstroke before European Parliament elections in May. Either way, Borgonzoni has helped her party escalate tensions with France at a moment when Europe is already undergoing a dramatic political realignment.

在達文西這件事上，這樣的結果若不是批評者所指稱的粗俗且外行的失禮行為，就是在今年5月歐洲議會選舉前政治上的神來之筆。不論是哪一種，波爾宮佐尼都在歐洲正在經歷戲劇性政治重組之際，讓她的黨與法國的緊張關係加劇。

Along with the bureaucrats in Brussels, pro-European French President Emmanuel Macron has been the target par excellence of an Italian populist government that has repeatedly picked, and won, political fights on everything from migration to trade.

支持歐洲統合的法國總統馬克宏，跟布魯塞爾的歐盟官僚一樣，是義大利民粹政府的頭號攻擊目標，這個政府針對移民、貿易等各種議題一再挑起政治鬥爭，而且連戰皆捷。

“Surely our states are having a moment, not only in culture, of friction,” said Borgonzoni, "Surely the fact that Europe is going to vote next year has raised the tension” on a range of issues including, now, Leonardo.

波爾宮佐尼說：「我們國家之間此際當然有摩擦，不只在文化上。歐洲今年要選舉，當然使」包括目前達文西事件在內一系列議題的「緊張情況升級」。

Born in 1452 outside Vinci, centuries before the creation of the Italian state, Leonardo grew up in Florence, lived in Milan and stopped off in Rome before moving to France, where he died and was buried.

達文西1452年在文西鎮郊外出生，當時離義大利建國還有幾世紀。他成長於佛羅倫斯，長居於米蘭，在羅馬短暫停留後移居法國，在法國過世並下葬。

文／Jason Horowitz 譯／李京倫

義大利達文西法國紐約時報

紐時賞析

精選紐約時報精彩報導譯為中文並刊出原文，配合賞析導讀，讓讀者除了學英語也能深入了解全球文化。
金豬年，迎好運！開運紅包先來領一波→

相關新聞

影／如何整理房間？ 怦然心動的人生整理魔法

2019-02-21 08:38

影／世界各地新年都吃什麼？小朋友先來幫你試吃！

2019-02-20 11:44

數感實驗室／大多數學生覺得難？ 看待數學的正確心態

2019-02-19 12:49

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 歡慶元宵節

2019-02-19 08:56

紐時賞析／夢想中的職業？ 當作家好賺嗎？

2019-02-14 09:44

影／反性侵、反霸凌較多女性挺身而出？ 男性該如何做

2019-02-14 08:57

影／到底該用 try to do 還是try doing？ 這樣分辨好簡單

2019-02-13 16:45

國際小學堂／委內瑞拉危機 小國倒楣的代理人戰爭

2019-02-12 16:25

會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 生肖新年運勢

2019-02-12 08:37

春節選書／讓社會不再冷漠 十本書教你利他貢獻力

2019-02-02 11:16

影／瘋狂洗手、把東西排整齊 與強迫症共存的生活

2019-01-31 12:39

好讀周報／她的挑戰：零塑膠 兩年實現目標

2019-01-31 09:46

好讀周報／誰在挑釁？ 影片還原美國學生未對長者不敬

2019-01-31 09:43

紐時賞析／電影「歡樂滿人間」 續集的特別挑戰

2019-01-31 09:07

紐時賞析／年過50歲離開原本生活圈 該如何交朋友？

2019-01-31 08:53

寫作教室／寫作是一場公民訓練

2019-01-30 17:09

影／當我們戴上「有色」眼鏡 世界會變怎樣？

2019-01-30 16:53

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 志工服務

2019-01-29 09:25

數感實驗室／數學版聖誕倒數月曆（下）

2019-01-27 12:15

國際小學堂／翻開美大選史 提前開戰成常態

2019-01-25 00:09

挺挺動物小學堂／只要知識正確 你也是拯救動物的小幫手！

2019-01-24 13:48

紐時賞析／現代教育沒教的「無用知識」 能造就新視野

2019-01-24 12:30

紐時賞析／刺青著作權歸誰？ 運動員身上刺青不是自己的

2019-01-24 11:25

cabinet是內閣還是櫃子？從新內閣上任學英文！

2019-01-24 10:36

影／英式與美式說法很不一樣！ 跟著妙麗學英國腔

2019-01-23 15:56

影／記憶是如何形成 又如何消失？

2019-01-22 16:08

好讀周報／社群挑戰跟風蒙眼險釀禍 盲作家批低估盲人適應力

2019-01-22 09:41

好讀周報／日本美食「惠方卷」 大量製造賣不完變垃圾

2019-01-22 09:24

會考生活英語／【採購篇】 書店訂單

2019-01-22 09:15

留學生尬國台語 飆唱「愛拚才會贏」

2019-01-21 00:14

課本裡學不到的英文／「票房毒藥」怎麼說？

2019-01-19 00:01

挺挺動物小學堂／愛上米克斯2：獸醫師教你毛孩領養秘訣！

2019-01-17 14:50

好讀周報／18世紀冰窖進口冰塊供商用 保存食物或治牙痛

2019-01-17 10:56

紐時賞析／史達林高樓急需翻新 誰埋單惹爭議

2019-01-17 10:17

紐時賞析／對國家願景失信心 土耳其資金、人才大舉出走

2019-01-17 09:57

公民時事題／黃背心抗爭 法總統馬克宏讓步減稅

2019-01-17 09:14

影／孩子的心聲：不要把我貼上「聰明」的標籤

2019-01-16 16:38

好讀周報／西非造林奇蹟 不必種樹2.4億棵樹長出來

2019-01-15 16:28

影／開口就像母語人士 你必學的形容詞排列順序

2019-01-15 15:31
看更多

熱門文章

醒吾高中遭查封 教團：農曆年前就察覺事態嚴重

2019-02-20 20:36

停止肉搜與獵巫！雄女榜首的感情 無需他人指點

2019-02-20 15:53

合校後首任校長教育部選定 陽明校長：師生無法接受

2019-02-20 16:27

嘉中英文試卷事件 顏擇雅：講學自由不是讓老師自己爽

2019-02-20 11:55

醒吾中學積欠勞健保遭查封 執行署官員強制執行

2019-02-20 17:22

醒吾高中積欠勞健保376萬遭查封 校方：不影響受教權

2019-02-20 17:21

體育必修列私校獎勵指標 女大生：我們不喜歡上體育課

2019-02-20 11:16

李家同批甄試不利弱勢生 招聯會駁：錄取率反而高

2019-02-20 23:45

醒吾高中欠薪、欠勞健保 教育局：恐聲請解散董事會

2019-02-20 17:45

陽明、交大下半年合校？ 陽明校長：不敢說機率多高

2019-02-20 15:41

國台辦施壓陸生聯招會 陸委會：黑手伸向台校園

2019-02-20 20:48

再批教改適得其反 李家同：甄試入學「傷害弱勢孩子」

2019-02-20 14:14

陸生聯招會轉國台辦意見 立委：不須向對岸讓步

2019-02-20 15:00

高額獎學金、交換機會多 港城大「推著學生出去」

2019-02-20 18:40

轉知國台辦意見惹議 學者：大學招生遭要脅難解

2019-02-20 15:00

李家同憂學習歷程恐不利弱勢學生 招聯會反駁

2019-02-20 22:42

人工智慧AI再進化 高雄大學研發智慧影像辨識機器手臂

2019-02-20 16:53

未來大學升學要看學習歷程 李家同：對弱勢孩子太不公平

2019-02-20 14:47

香港城大來台招生 學測採計4科英文需達頂標

2019-02-20 16:02

宿舍質量指標納私校獎勵經費 教團：應強制減招

2019-02-20 10:06

國中小主任甄選降門檻 教師：行政繁瑣沒解決

2019-02-20 23:42

老師遭指宣揚意識形態 成大：不干預自由學風

2019-02-20 15:50

私大推體育課、辦賽事 也會有獎勵

2019-02-20 14:21

到香港念大學 台生校友建議主動找機會

2019-02-20 17:21

武陵富野迫實習生加班？ 查無違法

2019-02-20 23:16

建教實習爭議／勞動權益有保障 建教生仍一知半解

2019-02-20 23:25

影／如何整理房間？ 怦然心動的人生整理魔法

2019-02-21 08:38

私立大學宿舍 品質不好要扣獎勵經費

2019-02-20 14:20

國中小甄選主任 投縣只口試、免筆試

2019-02-20 23:36

私大宿舍質量未達標 將扣補助

2019-02-21 00:28

攜手打造郵輪研究重鎮 觀光局與3大學簽約

2019-02-20 18:47

影／世界各地新年都吃什麼？小朋友先來幫你試吃！

2019-02-20 11:44

公民時事題／行政院長蘇貞昌就職 看總統與行政院之關係

2019-02-20 16:06

長輩圖也可學英文 國發會拚雙語國家有新招

2019-02-20 15:19

水中藻類易致病 成大推新檢測技術

2019-02-20 22:37

雙語國家政策 教育部提可攜式學習情境

2019-02-20 17:21

用魚發電 安樂高中陳懷璞獲科展一等獎

2019-02-20 17:47

醒吾高中積欠勞健保費 校舍遭查封

2019-02-21 00:31

龍華科大開辦新南向技職假日學校 招收泰越外籍生研習

2019-02-20 15:18

教師課堂宣揚個人意識 陸生聯招會：轉達陸方意見會更審慎

2019-02-21 10:00
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top