紐時：從一個小螺絲看蘋果為何無法在美國製造

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 志工服務

2019-01-29 09:25聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

Easy English for the World生活英語＋國中會考【生活篇】

★單字

countryside [ˋkʌntrɪ] n. 鄉下（國中基本1200字）

volunteer [͵vɑlənˋtɪr] n. 義工、志願者（補充單字）

★實用字詞

1. work as a. . . 從事某種工作

2. winter camp 冬令營

Jack and Zoe are talking about their winter vacation.

傑克和柔伊正在談論關於他們的寒假。

圖／會考生活英語提供
圖／會考生活英語提供
分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I will／work as a volunteer／in the countryside／for 2 weeks.

我將要／當義工／在鄉下／兩星期。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will teach English to children at a winter camp every morning.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What will Jack do?

(A) Work as a volunteer

(B) Work as a banker

(C) Work for his country

2. How long will he stay there?

(A) 1 week

(B) 2 months

(C) 14 days

3. When will he teach English?

(A) Every morning

(B) Every afternoon

(C) Every evening

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will teach English／to children／at a winter camp／every morning.

我將要教英文／為小孩子／在冬令營／每天早上。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)

