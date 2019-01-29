會考生活英語／【生活篇】 志工服務
Easy English for the World生活英語＋國中會考【生活篇】
★單字
countryside [ˋkʌntrɪ] n. 鄉下（國中基本1200字）
volunteer [͵vɑlənˋtɪr] n. 義工、志願者（補充單字）
★實用字詞
1. work as a. . . 從事某種工作
2. winter camp 冬令營
Jack and Zoe are talking about their winter vacation.
傑克和柔伊正在談論關於他們的寒假。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I will／work as a volunteer／in the countryside／for 2 weeks.
我將要／當義工／在鄉下／兩星期。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I will teach English to children at a winter camp every morning.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What will Jack do?
(A) Work as a volunteer
(B) Work as a banker
(C) Work for his country
2. How long will he stay there?
(A) 1 week
(B) 2 months
(C) 14 days
3. When will he teach English?
(A) Every morning
(B) Every afternoon
(C) Every evening
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I will teach English／to children／at a winter camp／every morning.
我將要教英文／為小孩子／在冬令營／每天早上。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)
