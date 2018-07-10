親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
國家考試
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
35th政大金旋獎

日本豪雨超過百死 防災模範生這次為何這麼慘

強颱瑪莉亞來襲！全台有雨、北台逢大潮防淹水

會考生活英語／房屋篇 瓦斯、水電公司通知

2018-07-10 07:30聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【房屋篇】

★單字

gas [gæs] n. 瓦斯、汽油（國中基本1200字）

electric [ɪˋlɛktrɪk] adj. 電的（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. gas and electric company瓦斯與電力公司

2. utility bill水電瓦斯費

A gas and electric company sends a message to users, telling them that the service will be stopped briefly next Tuesday.

某家瓦斯與電力公司傳訊給用戶，通知他們下週二將暫時停止服務。

圖片來源／會考生活英語提供
圖片來源／會考生活英語提供
分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Our service／will be stopped briefly next Tuesday／from 2:00PM to 6:00PM.

我們的服務／下週二將暫停／下午兩點至六點。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We will offer a 5% discount on your utility bill next month.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What date is mentioned?

(A) Next Tuesday

(B) This Tuesday

(C) Last Tuesday

2. When will the service be stopped?

(A) From 2:00PM to 4:00PM

(B) From 2:00PM to 6:00PM

(C) From 4:00PM to 6:00PM

3. When will users get a discount?

(A) This month

(B) Next month

(C) Next week

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We will offer／a 5% discount／on your utility bill／next month.

我們將提供／百分之五的折扣／對您的水電瓦斯費／在下個月。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

考題多益英語能力國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

為什麼我們會忘記自己的夢？

2018-07-09 15:00

《漢娜鄂蘭傳》導讀／意外的傳記作家：揚·布魯爾(下)

2018-07-09 14:55

《漢娜鄂蘭傳》導讀／意外的傳記作家：揚·布魯爾(上)

2018-07-09 10:45

寫作教室／寫作大絕招：逆向思考的妙用

2018-07-09 07:40

國際小學堂／愛恨美軍 沖繩老少兩樣情

2018-07-08 15:27

國際小學堂／美軍酒駕強暴 沖繩人怨安倍

2018-07-08 15:10

數感實驗室／照顧小寶寶的時間與費用

2018-07-08 09:52

英中對照／潮老時尚

2018-07-05 15:48

世足狂熱！ 2018 世足主題曲

2018-07-04 07:12

會考生活英語／校園篇 準備多益考試

2018-07-03 14:53

跟有錢的朋友吃飯好辛苦，我只是一介草民！

2018-07-02 21:48

寫作大絕招 ：不同文體的寫作關鍵

2018-07-02 11:57

英中對照／一起搖滾上太空

2018-06-29 12:48

數感實驗室／生小孩與工作的兩難

2018-06-29 10:47

兩三年就會發生丟臉事 駐日美軍陸戰隊教英文博感情

2018-06-28 23:31

從一戰到伊拉克戰爭 入侵他國都是無私高尚行為？

2018-06-28 16:53

大都會博物館每晚一關門 瞞天過海劇組立即進駐拍片

2018-06-28 16:45

台灣帝雉解碼 登國際期刊

2018-06-28 00:00

首間AI+體驗中心 中華大學、微軟攜手

2018-06-27 23:54

影／五件星巴克沒告訴你的秘密 看完你還想喝？

2018-06-27 14:27

什麼玩譯／關於海洋那些事

2018-06-26 15:33

罕見橄欖石雨！夏威夷火山噴發月餘 最大淡水湖沒了

2018-06-26 15:31

黑馬逼和悍將！擋下梅西12碼球 冰島隊世足演驚奇

2018-06-26 15:30

圖擊隊／吸管之亂

2018-06-26 15:29

影／軟萌熊貓吃粽子慶端午！包粽子的英文步驟

2018-06-26 13:08

會考生活英語／生活篇 感謝信

2018-06-26 09:46

寫作教室／用手機來寫作

2018-06-26 08:09

數感實驗室／吹垮小豬的磚房 需要多大的肺？

2018-06-26 08:09

學者：STEAM最缺的是藝術

2018-06-25 23:51

結合人文藝術 故宮推STEAM教育

2018-06-25 23:49

台灣學生實習專案 被寫進日本農業白皮書

2018-06-24 23:33

中金院菁英育才 美法見習微留學

2018-06-24 23:06

英中對照／出席英國皇室婚禮Dos and Don’ts

2018-06-22 23:51

俄為世足砸大錢 新球場比球隊搶眼

2018-06-21 08:37

陸拒收海外垃圾 美頭大

2018-06-21 08:27

影／比爾蓋茲的 2018 夏日閱讀書單

2018-06-20 14:27

東尼獎政治味！以色列vs.阿拉伯 《樂隊來訪時》大贏家

2018-06-19 15:23

美拒簽G7公報 法聲明：國際合作不該仰賴憤怒和齟齬

2018-06-19 15:22

「世代共好」影音徵件 大獎10萬

2018-06-19 15:17
看更多

熱門文章

教育部：高中免試入學明天如期放榜

2018-07-09 11:57

再去一個中華連結？ 有一天，台大消失了鹿鳴堂...

2018-07-09 11:00

台大校長遴選爭議僵持不下 學者擔憂寒蟬效應

2018-07-09 08:01

學校變叢林？ 人本：小一班導讓全班公審同學

2018-07-09 11:21

均一平台董事長：個人深度學習 台灣能跑得比大陸前面

2018-07-09 10:56

為什麼我們會忘記自己的夢？

2018-07-09 15:00

瑪莉亞來襲 高中藝才班撕榜五專免試分發報到延至12日

2018-07-09 18:18

北市中小學裝冷氣政策縮水？ 柯P：學校先裝

2018-07-09 11:04

台大教授投書／課綱一直拖 教科書品質堪憂

2018-07-10 00:11

家長控 新北老師要全班公審學生

2018-07-09 14:26

北市中小學裝冷氣政策縮水 桃市：3年12億計畫不變

2018-07-09 18:36

長榮女中廢布料做虱目魚旗 有趣又環保

2018-07-09 12:11

第一次搭捷運 60名偏鄉學童體驗台北一日生活

2018-07-09 18:02

影／絕佳音感！全盲生領獎即興B-box

2018-07-09 12:31

《漢娜鄂蘭傳》導讀／意外的傳記作家：揚·布魯爾(上)

2018-07-09 10:45

《漢娜鄂蘭傳》導讀／意外的傳記作家：揚·布魯爾(下)

2018-07-09 14:55

會考生活英語／房屋篇 瓦斯、水電公司通知

2018-07-10 07:30

心靜自然涼？ 冷氣、營養午餐…哪些是學童基本權

2018-07-10 00:11

颱風瑪莉亞逼近 五專免試分發延至12日報到

2018-07-09 22:15

高中職免試、特招 今如期放榜

2018-07-09 23:42

交大團隊研發疲勞駕駛影像監測 赴陸競賽

2018-07-09 15:20

「雞蛋不能放同一個籃子」 陸生來台減 大學轉招新南向生

2018-07-09 23:59

提升弱勢青年謀職力 吳佳楨授手藝不藏私

2018-07-09 11:17

均一教育平台呂冠緯：下一代學子必備自學力

2018-07-09 23:53

空英才藝媒體營 讓孩子從玩中學媒體運作

2018-07-09 22:15

北市國小教甄首次介聘 因颱風延期

2018-07-09 22:15

迎新南向生 大學打造文化廚房

2018-07-09 23:57
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top