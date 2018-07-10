會考生活英語／房屋篇 瓦斯、水電公司通知
Easy English for the World
生活英語＋國中會考【房屋篇】
★單字
gas [gæs] n. 瓦斯、汽油（國中基本1200字）
electric [ɪˋlɛktrɪk] adj. 電的（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. gas and electric company瓦斯與電力公司
2. utility bill水電瓦斯費
A gas and electric company sends a message to users, telling them that the service will be stopped briefly next Tuesday.
某家瓦斯與電力公司傳訊給用戶，通知他們下週二將暫時停止服務。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Our service／will be stopped briefly next Tuesday／from 2:00PM to 6:00PM.
我們的服務／下週二將暫停／下午兩點至六點。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We will offer a 5% discount on your utility bill next month.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What date is mentioned?
(A) Next Tuesday
(B) This Tuesday
(C) Last Tuesday
2. When will the service be stopped?
(A) From 2:00PM to 4:00PM
(B) From 2:00PM to 6:00PM
(C) From 4:00PM to 6:00PM
3. When will users get a discount?
(A) This month
(B) Next month
(C) Next week
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We will offer／a 5% discount／on your utility bill／next month.
我們將提供／百分之五的折扣／對您的水電瓦斯費／在下個月。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)
