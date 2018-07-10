會考生活英語／房屋篇 瓦斯、水電公司通知

2018-07-10 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【房屋篇】

★單字 gas [gæs] n. 瓦斯、汽油（國中基本1200字） electric [ɪˋlɛktrɪk] adj. 電的（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞 1. gas and electric company瓦斯與電力公司 2. utility bill水電瓦斯費

A gas and electric company sends a message to users, telling them that the service will be stopped briefly next Tuesday.

某家瓦斯與電力公司傳訊給用戶，通知他們下週二將暫時停止服務。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Our service／will be stopped briefly next Tuesday／from 2:00PM to 6:00PM.

我們的服務／下週二將暫停／下午兩點至六點。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We will offer a 5% discount on your utility bill next month.

1. What date is mentioned?

(A) Next Tuesday

(B) This Tuesday

(C) Last Tuesday

2. When will the service be stopped?

(A) From 2:00PM to 4:00PM

(B) From 2:00PM to 6:00PM

(C) From 4:00PM to 6:00PM

3. When will users get a discount?

(A) This month

(B) Next month

(C) Next week