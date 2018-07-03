會考生活英語／校園篇 準備多益考試
Easy English for the World
生活英語＋國中會考【校園篇】
★單字
prepare[prɪˋpɛr] v. 準備、預備（國中基本1200字）
test [tɛst] n. 考試、測驗（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1.prepare for為某事做準備
2.I am nervous about 我對某事很緊張
Jack is talking to Zoe about his upcoming TOEIC Bridge test.
傑克正在和柔伊談論著他即將來臨的多益普及測驗。
Zoe: Hi, Jack. How was the movie last night?
Jack: I didn’t go to the movie. I decided to stay home and prepare for the upcoming TOEIC Bridge test.
Zoe: When is the test?
Jack: It is scheduled for this weekend, and I’m very nervous about it.
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I decided to stay home／and prepare for／the upcoming TOEIC Bridge test.
我決定待在家／為了準備／即將來臨的多益普及測驗。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It is scheduled for this weekend, and I’m very nervous about it.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What did Jack do last night?
(A) Saw a movie
(B) Did the housework
(C) Studied at home
2. When is the TOEIC Bridge test?
(A) This Friday
(B) This weekend
(C) Next weekend
3. How did he feel?
(A) Nervous
(B) Happy
(C) Sad
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It is scheduled for／this weekend,／and I’m very nervous about it.
考試排在／本週末，／我非常緊張。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
