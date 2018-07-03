會考生活英語／校園篇 準備多益考試

2018-07-03 14:53 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授編審、英語教學博士張迪編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【校園篇】

★單字

prepare[prɪˋpɛr] v. 準備、預備（國中基本1200字） test [tɛst] n. 考試、測驗（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1.prepare for為某事做準備 2.I am nervous about 我對某事很緊張

Jack is talking to Zoe about his upcoming TOEIC Bridge test.

傑克正在和柔伊談論著他即將來臨的多益普及測驗。

圖片來源/會考生活英語提供 分享 facebook

Zoe: Hi, Jack. How was the movie last night?

Jack: I didn’t go to the movie. I decided to stay home and prepare for the upcoming TOEIC Bridge test.

Zoe: When is the test?

Jack: It is scheduled for this weekend, and I’m very nervous about it.

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I decided to stay home／and prepare for／the upcoming TOEIC Bridge test.

我決定待在家／為了準備／即將來臨的多益普及測驗。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It is scheduled for this weekend, and I’m very nervous about it.

1. What did Jack do last night?

(A) Saw a movie

(B) Did the housework

(C) Studied at home

2. When is the TOEIC Bridge test?

(A) This Friday

(B) This weekend

(C) Next weekend

3. How did he feel?

(A) Nervous

(B) Happy

(C) Sad