英中對照／一起搖滾上太空

2018-06-29 12:48聯合新聞網 文章提供／新一代兒童週報

■星際之旅不是夢

On April 29, aerospace company Blue Origin finished the eighth test of its reusable rocket, the New Shepard. This means that Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is almost ready to start taking tourists into space. In fact, the company plans to start setting up flights for the first people by the end of this year and for all paying tourists next year.

Tourism is about traveling to new places. In your lifetime, you might see space tourism become a reality. Instead of only trained astronauts going up into space, regular people will be able to as well. There will be fully-trained people working onboard spacecraft to take care of everything. American businessman and scientist Dennis Tito was the first space tourist when he visited the International Space Station in 2001.

美國航太公司「藍色起源」的新牧羊人號可重複使用火箭，已於4 月29 日完成第8次試射。看來，該公司的老闆，同時也是亞馬遜的創辦人兼執行長傑夫‧ 貝佐斯，已經準備要載旅客上太空了。事實也正是如此，藍色起源預計今年底前，首次載人進入太空，明年正式開放付費旅客搭乘。

Tourism 的意思是觀光、旅遊，目的地通常是以前沒去過的地方。你現在有機會在有生之年，看到太空之旅的夢想成真。不是只有受過訓練的太空人才可以上太空，一般人也可成為太空旅客。旅途上，受過完整訓練的人員，會在太空船裡打點一切。第一位太空旅客是美國企業家暨科學家丹尼斯‧ 帝托，他於2001 年造訪了國際太空站。

■一張旅票要價一棟豪宅！

Future space tourists might have several options thanks to some private companies. Richard Branson of Virgin Group has been preparing for space tourism for years with Virgin Galactic. Elon Musk might be known for Tesla cars, but he started SpaceX and has already promised to take two people around the moon. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, wants to take people to space as well through his company, Blue Origin.

Here’s an important question: how much are the tickets? They certainly won’t be cheap. The space travel companies haven’t given any exact prices yet, but we can guess. Just look at the deposit you have to pay Virgin Galactic: a little over NT $8 million! That means the total ticket cost will be tens of millions of dollars. Hopefully the cost will come down as space travel technology gets better.

已有數家私人公司相繼投入發展太空之旅，旅客未來可有多種選擇。英國維珍集團的老闆理查‧ 布蘭森，已籌備維珍銀河號太空船多年；以創辦特斯拉電動汽車出名的伊隆‧ 馬斯克，他的Space X 航太公司，承諾帶領兩名旅客環遊月球。當然，亞馬遜老闆傑夫‧ 貝佐斯的藍色起源，也已蓄勢待發。

重點問題來了：一張太空之旅的門票要價多少？票價顯然不會太便宜。各公司雖然沒有明確列出價碼，但猜也知道所費不貲。維珍銀河光是訂金就要臺幣800 多萬元。也就是說，全額票價勢將上達數千萬元。但隨著太空旅行的科技不斷進展，票價未來可望有所調降。

■太空跑趴，先苦後樂

Price won’t be the only challenge. There are effects on your body. Leaving Earth’s atmosphere feels like elephants are sitting on you. Once you’re up in space, some people get nauseas. Don’t worry, the body adjusts quickly. When you come back down, you will feel heavier. Thankfully, astronauts and scientists have known about all this for years. Space travel companies are preparing fitness tests to help people prepare for space.

Tourism isn’t just about how to travel. It’s also about where to stay and what to do once you have arrived. A US company called Orion Span announced that it plans to build a luxury space hotel. What about entertainment? It seems we’re still waiting for development. In 2015, a British singer named Sarah Brightman hoped to sing in space, but her plans have been put off until later.

票價不是太空之旅的唯一挑戰，你還得想想航程中身體受到的影響。火箭發射離開地球的過程，身體猶如被一群大象壓住。進入太空後，有些人會感到暈眩，但別擔心，身體花點時間就能調適。返程回到地球，你會覺得自己重如千斤。幸好數十年來， 太空人和科學家已對這些問題多所了解，開辦太空之旅的公司也將安排體適能檢測及訓練，幫旅客做好前進太空的準備。

太空之旅只是交通往返「行」的問題嗎？不，它也涉及「住」哪，以及在太空中要「做」什麼。美國航太科技公司「獵戶座」日前宣布要在太空裡打造豪華旅館。看來，目前只差沒有「（娛）樂」了。唱紅《歌劇魅影》的英國歌手莎拉‧ 布萊曼，3 年前曾計畫未來要在太空裡唱歌，但這計畫現已打住。

（本文轉載自【新一代兒童週報/雙語週報】042期）

