英中對照／出席英國皇室婚禮Dos and Don’ts

2018-06-22 23:51聯合新聞網 文章提供／新一代兒童週報

世紀婚禮，全球關注

On May 19th, Prince Harry of the United Kingdom married actress Meghan Markle. People around the globe watched the royal wedding, including more than 29 million Americans. Why were Americans so interested? Perhaps because Ms. Markle was born in the USA. Still, people all over the world were curious about what the ceremony would be like. Royal British weddings are full of traditions and rules that must be observed.

5 月19 日這天，英國哈利王子與女演員梅根步上紅毯。這場王室婚禮吸引全世界關注， 超過2,900 萬個美國人也在同步收看。美國人如此感興趣，或許因為梅根是在美國出生。此外，美國人跟全世界一樣，對王室婚禮儀式深感好奇。出席這場婚禮的賓客，都必須遵守英國王室的傳統與規定。

英國哈利王子與美國女星梅根馬可結婚，受到全球矚目。圖／路透資料照片
英國哈利王子與美國女星梅根馬可結婚，受到全球矚目。圖／路透資料照片
女賓務必配戴帽飾

The easiest of the traditions to see is hats for ladies. One of the rules for the wedding was that all female guests had to wear a hat. Younger generations have stopped wearing hats for fashion, but in very formal settings, like the royal wedding, hats are a must. Oprah Winfrey wore a wide-brimmed hat with flowers and feathers. Serena Williams chose a hat that looked like a delicate sculpture.

王室婚禮各項傳統中，最顯而易見的是女士的帽子。根據規定，女性賓客皆須配戴帽飾出席。雖然年輕一輩早已不把帽飾視為時尚，但在王室婚禮等正式場合，帽飾仍為必要的配件。在哈利王子與梅根的婚禮上，美國脫口秀主持人歐普拉戴一頂配有花飾和羽毛的寬邊帽。同樣是從美國飛來觀禮的女子網球巨星小威廉斯，則選擇配戴狀似精緻雕刻的帽飾。

嚴禁衣著暴露

Another rule that guests must follow at any wedding, royal or not, is to dress modestly. That means not showing too much skin in order to be respectful of the bride and groom. At royal weddings, women’s dresses should always cover their shoulders. Female guests should also wear closed-toe shoes and stockings or tights. As for men, a well-fitting suit is ideal. Military officers should be in their dress uniforms.

王室婚禮的另一項規矩是，賓客必須穿著得體；這個要求，也適用於一般的婚禮。所謂得體，就是不能過度暴露，這是對新娘與新郎的尊重。參加王室婚禮，女賓衣著須遮住肩膀，著包鞋，並著長襪或褲襪。剪裁合宜的西裝是男賓服飾的首選，有軍職者則應著軍禮服出席。

婚禮上掏出手機拍照，超不OK

You and your friends may love taking selfies, but during a wedding ceremony, it’s considered a no-no. The guests of the royal wedding were allowed to take photos with their smartphones before or after the event, but while the service was happening, everyone watched respectfully.

你和你的朋友們或許都是瘋狂的手機自拍族，但在婚禮場合，這種舉止非常不OK。參加王室婚禮的賓客只能在婚禮開始前及結束後拿手機拍照，但在儀式進行中，每個人都應專注觀看儀式的進行，以示尊重。

婚宴上菜，生蠔、生貝勿進

No chef ever wants to give a guest food poisoning, but it would be especially bad at a wedding! To make sure that didn’t happen, no raw shellfish, like oysters, was served at the royal wedding. In fact, royals generally avoid eating crustaceans at public events, even if cooked. These delicacies may be delicious, but it’s not worth running the risk of making hundreds of guests sick.

主廚，尤其是婚宴主廚，不會想要看到賓客發生食物中毒。為了確保食物安全，這次王室婚宴的菜單上，沒有出現生蠔等生食的貝類料理。事實上，就算不是生食，王室成員通常也會避免在公開場合食用甲殼類海產。不管這些食物如何美味，也不能甘冒數百位賓客上吐下瀉的風險。

選用海綿蛋糕，打破皇室傳統

You probably know exactly what a wedding cake looks like. But did you know a royal British wedding cake is traditionally a fruitcake? That’s a bit strange considering fruitcakes are not very popular in Britain or North America. This may be why Ms. Markle decided to have a sponge cake instead. The royal couple chose a lemon and elderflower sponge cake with buttercream frosting. That certainly sounds more delicious!

你或許已經知道婚宴蛋糕長什麼樣子。但你知道英國王室的傳統，是以水果蛋糕當作婚宴蛋糕嗎？ 聽起來是有點奇怪，因為水果蛋糕在英國或北美都不是最受歡迎的選項。這可能也是梅根決定改用海綿蛋糕當作婚宴蛋糕的原因。她與哈利王子選擇檸檬和接骨木花口味的海綿蛋糕，並搭配黃油奶油糖霜。這聽起來，美味確實更勝一籌。

（本文轉載自【新一代兒童週報/雙語週報】041期）

