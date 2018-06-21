親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
國家考試
35th政大金旋獎

反制大陸一千零一招…拒搭航班 又推人民上第1線

俄為世足砸大錢 新球場比球隊搶眼

2018-06-21 08:37紐時賞析

俄羅斯為了世足賽，耗費2.8億美元在加里寧格勒興建全新足球場。 新華社
俄羅斯為了世足賽，耗費2.8億美元在加里寧格勒興建全新足球場。 新華社
分享

Russian City's Dazzling New Soccer Stadium Outshines Its Team

Nikita I. Zakharov leads the fan club for the soccer team in this leafy, slow-paced provincial city, and yet he keeps a cleareyed view of its place in the wider world of soccer.

“We cannot really boast of soccer success,” he said mournfully. The team, Baltika, plays in a second-tier Russian league. In its 64-year history, it has won the championship once — in 1995, “the golden year!” exclaimed Zakharov — and came in second twice, in 1959 and 1961.

加里寧格勒是個綠意盎然、步調緩慢的省轄市，尼基塔．札哈洛夫帶領這個城市足球隊的粉絲俱樂部，不過，對於這座城市在更廣大足球世界裡的地位，他也心知肚明。

他哀怨地說：「我們無法真的誇口說我們的足球隊戰果輝煌。」「波羅的海」這支隊伍，是俄羅斯乙級聯賽的球隊。成軍64年來只在1995年得過一次總冠軍，札卡洛夫高喊：「黃金年。」另外曾在1959和1961年兩度贏得亞軍。

Its biggest win, it turns out, was not so much on the field as with a field. Rising out of a formerly undeveloped swampy area in the city, a gigantic, glistening $280 million stadium appeared this year, one of six new arenas Russia built for the World Cup.

It is a bumper crop of new stadiums that, even by World Cup standards, appear out of proportion with the small crowds drawn by local teams like Baltika, which will use the venues after the tournament.

事實證明，這支球隊的最大勝利不是足球場上的戰績，而是球場本身。這座城市原本未開發的沼澤地區，今年出現了一座耗資2.8億美元，巨大、亮眼的體育場，是俄羅斯為世界杯足球賽打造的六座新球場之一。

興建新球場的手筆即使就迎接世界杯而言也算是很大的，而且與「波羅的海」之類地方球隊所能吸引的有限觀眾顯得不成比例。在世界杯大賽後，這些場館將供這些地方球隊使用。

Their construction, at a cumulative cost estimated at $11 billion along with related infrastructure, illustrates how sports, as with the oil and mining businesses, has become integral to how the Kremlin and Russia’s ultra-wealthy financiers, known as the oligarchs, do business together.

World Cup stadiums became a means to reward well-connected businessmen, said Ilya Shumanov, deputy director of the anti-corruption group Transparency International.

“Authoritarian regimes love megasports projects,” Shumanov said. “Huge sums are distributed from the budget. It’s bread and circuses at the same time.”

這些場館的興建，連同相關基礎設施，累計成本估計為110億美元。這些建設說明，和石油、採礦業一樣，運動已成為克里姆林宮和俄羅斯超級富豪金融家，亦即所謂的寡頭富豪，共同做生意的一部分。

反貪腐組織「國際透明」的副主任伊利亞．舒馬諾夫說，世界杯場館成為酬庸人脈豐厚商人的一種手段。

舒馬諾夫說：「威權政體喜歡大型運動興建計畫。巨額的資金從預算而來。它同時也可用來籠絡人心。」

The lucrative deal in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Lithuania and Poland, went to the company of Aras Agalarov, who is one of Russia’s wealthiest men. Agalarov also had a commercial relationship with Donald Trump, having partnered with him in 2013 to host the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

“The Agalarovs are very well connected, in Azerbaijan, in Russia and in the United States,” Shumanov said.

加里寧格勒州是介於立陶宛和波蘭之間的俄羅斯飛地，加里寧格勒這筆利潤豐厚的交易，最後落到俄國首富之一阿拉斯．艾加拉洛夫公司的頭上。艾加拉洛夫與唐納德．川普有商業關係，2013年曾與川普聯手在莫斯科舉辦環球小姐選美大會。

舒馬諾夫說：「艾加拉洛夫家族人脈極佳，在亞塞拜然、俄羅斯和美國都是如此。」

The stadium in Kaliningrad is among those that went to cities with no top-tier soccer team. In one instance, a stadium with 45,000 seats went up in Saransk, a city with a population of 297,000.

The designs of the new stadiums nod to local pride. In Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg, both port towns, the stadiums’ look hints at ships. Mastlike towers suspend the roofs. The flying-saucer-shaped Cosmos Arena appeared in Samara, a center of the space industry.

Kaliningrad’s residents have been scratching their heads over what to do with the stadium when the World Cup is over.

加里寧格勒是並無甲級聯賽足球隊，卻興建了新館場的城市之一。另一例是人口僅29萬7000人的薩蘭斯克市，新建一座有4萬5000座位的體育場。

新體育場在設計上無不向當地人的驕傲致敬。在加里寧格勒和聖彼得堡這兩個港市，體育場的外觀讓人聯想到船隻。類似船桅的塔架懸吊在屋頂上。飛碟形狀的「宇宙競技場」則出現在太空工業中心城市薩馬拉。

加里寧格勒居民一直在猛搔頭，不知世界杯落幕後該拿這座場館如何是好。

文／Andrew E. Kramer 譯／王麗娟

足球俄羅斯體育英語能力紐約時報

紐時賞析

精選紐約時報精彩報導譯為中文並刊出原文，配合賞析導讀，讓讀者除了學英語也能深入了解全球文化。

相關新聞

陸拒收海外垃圾 美頭大

2018-06-21 08:27

影／比爾蓋茲的 2018 夏日閱讀書單

2018-06-20 14:27

東尼獎政治味！以色列vs.阿拉伯 《樂隊來訪時》大贏家

2018-06-19 15:23

美拒簽G7公報 法聲明：國際合作不該仰賴憤怒和齟齬

2018-06-19 15:22

「世代共好」影音徵件 大獎10萬

2018-06-19 15:17

影／厭世周一好憂鬱 五個小撇步開心面對開工日

2018-06-19 11:56

會考生活英語／生活篇 用英文寫週記

2018-06-19 11:05

寫作教室／圖像與文字寫作

2018-06-19 08:50

數感實驗室／灰姑娘的腳到底有多大？

2018-06-19 08:50

陸企偷笑 錢進伊朗搶油田

2018-06-14 23:34

川普變臉 伊朗爆外企逃亡潮

2018-06-14 23:34

指揮家伯恩斯坦百歲冥誕 全球歡慶

2018-06-14 15:59

英中對照／首都爭議，誰說了算？

2018-06-14 09:17

真正精采的畢業演說屈指可數...把握今天？改天再說吧

2018-06-14 08:35

影／這些台灣人愛比的手勢 原來老外看不懂！

2018-06-13 10:48

什麼玩譯／侏羅紀之各種殞落

2018-06-12 10:09

期刊收費挨轟「藉AI賺錢」 3千專家連署抵制

2018-06-12 10:07

烏干達7月開徵「社群八卦稅」 被批箝制言論自由

2018-06-12 10:06

會考生活英語／校園篇 端午節活動

2018-06-12 08:08

矽谷機器人研習營 送超萌機器人Cue

2018-06-12 00:16

影／鬧鐘設了嗎？門鎖了沒？你我都有的睡前亂想

2018-06-11 21:00

數感實驗室／用數學的角度看文學（下）

2018-06-11 08:53

英中對照／最快的報復手段、最笨的外交工具 1分鍾看懂國際制裁

2018-06-07 15:44

當間諜駭入新聞界

2018-06-07 14:25

深紅阿拉斯加 因應氣候變遷

2018-06-06 20:23

影／金正恩是否有可能終結 68 年的南北戰爭？

2018-06-06 14:27

想留英讀碩士一年？ 八月初開放申請獎學金

2018-06-06 10:20

大學4年遊山林 出書記錄《青春》

2018-06-05 23:24

特色夏令營夯 凌晨1點搶報名

2018-06-05 23:20

防彈少年登上「告示牌」舞台 K-pop紅遍全球

2018-06-05 11:54

sex性教室／同性相吸 怎麼辦？

2018-06-05 11:41

天熱成績差！哈佛研究：年均溫增0.55℃ 學業降1％

2018-06-05 11:10

肥胖傷腦筋！ 2045年全球22％人口有過重問題

2018-06-05 11:08

圖擊隊／香蕉怎麼了

2018-06-05 10:47

會考生活英語／餐飲篇 一起去漢堡店

2018-06-05 06:03

南韓WiC發明賽 台灣總成績第二

2018-06-04 23:38

影／超萌！小小孩給大人的約會建議是...

2018-06-04 12:57

數感實驗室／用數學的角度看文學（上）

2018-06-04 10:17

八里焚化廠幫開作文課 學童：好想再上

2018-06-03 23:30
看更多

熱門文章

台大首辦學士後護理系 競爭激烈光電博士也落選

2018-06-20 16:01

童仲彥為國小生頒發畢業證書 家長不爽「找個會打老婆的？」

2018-06-20 11:30

小學學注音「生不如死」 閱讀協會籲幼兒園教注音

2018-06-20 10:36

邀白狼畢典頒獎 國北教大實小校長請辭獲准

2018-06-20 13:37

星巴克一半馬克杯他做的 「泥巴叔叔」捐冷氣回饋母校

2018-06-20 11:02

畢典頒獎挨批 童仲彥：鼓勵孩子和我一樣讀劍橋大學

2018-06-20 12:43

幼兒園教注音符號？ 教團：家長對幼教的錯誤期待

2018-06-20 10:46

最後一哩路不半途而廢！ 姚立德：新課綱如期上路

2018-06-20 15:57

免試入學今起選填志願 基北區明公告序位區間

2018-06-20 12:46

補助6月斷炊 成大布吉納法索學生待補助

2018-06-20 19:17

新世代教師展示智慧教學 五、六年級校長為之驚艷

2018-06-20 16:17

教部鼓勵大學教師提升教學 3億元補助上千案

2018-06-20 17:06

大學不快樂怪媽媽逼讀法律系 友：妳也怕選外文系後果自負

2018-06-21 08:25

發現低溫水世界 清華團隊研究登頂尖期刊

2018-06-20 12:33

台灣閱讀協會呼籲：幼兒園教注音 有助閱讀

2018-06-20 14:28

家長不滿童仲彥頒畢業證書 校方：原訂要頒議長獎

2018-06-20 13:19

家貧無力升學 73歲李春實拿碩士想再拚博士

2018-06-20 10:41

少子化致補習班倒閉潮 催生補教品質協會

2018-06-20 10:49

這所大學出面組聯盟 產官學界響應熱烈

2018-06-20 19:24

台大獲准在泰國設碩士學程 仍未申請

2018-06-20 13:37

二信陳姵頤多益考985分 獲選教育部環教青年代表

2018-06-20 09:43

教部：政策未規定幼兒園不得學注音 但不能採分科教學

2018-06-20 11:14

最美教科書展 以日本為鏡啟發台灣

2018-06-20 17:43

科大與百容電子策略聯盟 企業供獎學金與實習

2018-06-20 20:27

影／一堂沒有下課的管理課 三系師生完成新公益教學

2018-06-20 12:43

高中職免試入學 開放考生查序位

2018-06-21 01:00

家長團體：閱讀形式多 不需強制幼兒學注音

2018-06-20 14:30

城市科大培訓救生員 月薪上看10萬

2018-06-20 14:18

高中職免試入學名額21.3萬人 開放考生查序位

2018-06-20 16:58

封存6年回憶 國小畢業生自釀酒

2018-06-20 16:01

科大生游出就業力 救生員檢定通過率百分百

2018-06-20 13:37

補習班倒閉 品保協會助轉介上課

2018-06-20 14:16

指考衝刺／英文科快速複習詞彙片語 作文參考歷屆佳作

2018-06-21 07:51

明道中學國際部 獲得國際文憑組織認證

2018-06-20 13:45

12年國教新課綱 教部：明年8月如期上路

2018-06-21 00:57

影／比爾蓋茲的 2018 夏日閱讀書單

2018-06-20 14:27

台日PK…世界最美的教科書 開展了

2018-06-21 01:04

指考衝刺／公民科多涉獵時事 1分鐘答完1題

2018-06-21 00:51

考取救生員證照 學生：前往夢想職業的第一步

2018-06-20 14:20

畢業先登頂 仁愛國小合歡山主峰頒證書

2018-06-20 17:59
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top