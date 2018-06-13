影／這些台灣人愛比的手勢 原來老外看不懂！

很多台灣人愛比的手勢或者肢體語言，對外國人來說卻難以理解？這是因為文化差異下，各個國家或地域的人都有不同的身體語言或手勢，像我們習慣大笑的時候稍微摀住嘴巴，非亞洲人士可能就不懂為什麼要這樣囉！

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

肢體語言可能有千百種，而今天我們要來介紹幾種常見的肢體語言，一起學習這些常見的肢體語言的英文說法，以及他們又代表著什麼意義。一起看下去吧！

arms crossed over the chest 手臂交叉抱胸

這是一個稍微帶有「防禦」（defensiveness）意味的動作，當然也有可能是表達「怒氣」。

shrug 聳肩

這個動作常常用來表達「不知道、不理解」，或也有可能是表達「無奈」。

She shrugged and said that she didn’t understand what the speaker was talking about.（她聳聳肩，說她不懂講者在說什麼。）

give a thumbs up 豎起大拇指

這動作就是表達「你好棒棒」，表示贊同（approval）或滿意（satisfaction） 。在社群媒體上，如果要表達按讚，也可以說 give a thumbs up。

I give this movie a big thumbs up.（我很喜歡這部電影。）

I gave a thumbs up to that post.（我給這則貼文按了一個讚。）

bite one’s nails 咬指甲

如果看到有人在咬指甲，可能透露出他很「緊張」（nervousness）、「焦慮」（anxiety）、「沒安全感」（insecurity）。

Biting your nails may cause you to get sick more often.（咬指甲可能會讓你更容易生病。）

frown 皺眉頭

這個動作可能是要表達「不贊同」（disapproval），或者在思考時，我們也有可能會皺眉頭。

Our boss frowned while he was listening to the new marketing proposal.（我們的老闆在聽到新的行銷企劃案時皺了眉頭。）

rub one’s hands 搓手

這個動作是帶有「期待」（anticipation）的動作，當然，但也有可能你只是很冷想搓手取暖啦！

Rub 是「摩擦、搓」的意思，例如：

Ruby rubbed her hands, excited to start the great meal in front of her.（Ruby 搓搓手，興奮地要開始享用面前的美食。）

tap / drum one’s fingers 用手指敲

如果看到有人用手指敲桌上，有可能代表他已經不耐煩（impatience）了。

Andrew impatiently tapped his fingers on the table while he was waiting for his friends.（Andrew 在等他朋友時，不耐煩地用手指敲打桌子。）

【更多精采內容，詳見《希平方》】