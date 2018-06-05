會考生活英語／餐飲篇 一起去漢堡店

2018-06-05 06:03 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【餐飲篇】62

★單字

pay [pe] v. 付錢（國中基本1200字）

total [ˋtotl] n. 總數（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. pay +某人+ back 還錢給某人

2. owe 積欠，如欠錢、欠人情等

Jack and Zoe went to a burger place together, and he paid for the meal.

傑克和柔伊一起去一家漢堡店，並且由傑克買單。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The total is NT$500,／so I owe you NT$250／now.

總共是500元，／所以我還欠你250元／現在。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s go to the ice-cream shop. It’s my turn to treat you.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What did Jack do?

(A) He paid

(B) He wanted Zoe to pay

(C) He wanted to share the bill

2. How much does Zoe owe Jack?

(A) NT$750

(B) NT$500

(C) NT$250

3. Where are they going next?

(A) A burger place

(B) An ice-cream shop

(C) A restaurant

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s go to the ice-cream shop. ／It’s my turn／to treat you.

一起去冰淇淋店吧。／輪到我／請你了。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)