親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
英語無效學習
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
國家考試
35th政大金旋獎

故宮鎮館之寶翠玉白菜是三級品？ 故宮回應了

深紅阿拉斯加 因應氣候變遷

2018-06-06 20:23紐時賞析

Deep-Red Alaska, Feeling Thaw, Devises Climate Change Plan

In the Trump era, it has mainly been blue states that have taken the lead on climate change policy, with liberal strongholds like California and New York setting ambitious goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, at least one deep-red state could soon join them: Alaska, a major oil and gas producer, is creating its own plan to address climate change. Ideas under discussion include cuts in state emissions by 2025 and a tax on companies that emit carbon dioxide.

在川普時代，於氣候變遷政策上扮演領頭羊的主要是美國的藍色州，加州、紐約州這些自由派重鎮都為減少溫室氣體排放訂下遠大目標。

現在，至少有一個深紅州可能即將加入藍州的行列，那就是阿拉斯加這個石油和天然氣的主要生產州，該州正制定自己的計畫，以因應氣候變遷問題。討論中的點子包括在2025年前讓該州進一步減排，以及對排放二氧化碳的公司課稅。

While many conservative-leaning states have resisted aggressive climate policies, Alaska is already seeing the dramatic effects of global warming firsthand, making the issue difficult for local politicians to avoid. The solid permafrost that sits beneath many roads, buildings and pipelines is starting to thaw, destabilizing the infrastructure above. At least 31 coastal towns and cities may need to relocate, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, as protective sea ice vanishes and fierce waves erode Alaska’s shores.

“The change has been so real and so widespread that it’s become impossible to ignore,” Byron Mallott, the state’s Democratic lieutenant governor, said while visiting Washington to discuss climate policy. “Folks are realizing that it’s something we have to deal with.”

儘管許多保守州抗拒施行積極的氣候政策，但阿拉斯加已親眼目睹全球暖化的巨大影響，以致當地政治人物難以再躲避這個問題。位於許多道路、建築物和管道下方的堅實永凍層已開始融化，破壞了上方基礎設施的穩定。由於保護性的海冰消失，強浪侵蝕阿拉斯加海岸，至少31個沿海城鎮可能必須遷移，耗資數億美元。

該州民主黨籍副州長拜倫．馬洛特訪問華盛頓，討論氣候政策時說：「變化如此真實又廣泛，令人無法忽視。人們意識到這是我們非得處理不可的問題。」

The state is still finalizing its climate strategy. In October, Gov. Bill Walker, a former Republican who won election as an independent in 2014, created a task force headed by Mallott that would propose specific policies to reduce emissions and help the state adapt to the impacts of global warming. The recommendations are due by September.

In addressing climate change, Alaska will have to grapple with its own deep contradictions. Roughly 85 percent of the state’s budget is funded by revenues from the production of oil, which is primarily exported to the rest of the United States, and local politicians have largely been unwilling to curtail the supply of fossil fuels. Both Walker and Mallott supported the recent decision by Congress to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas exploration, a move opposed by environmentalists.

該州仍在為其氣候策略作最後的拍板定案。原為共和黨員，2014年以無黨籍身分參選並當選的州長比爾．沃克，去年10月設置了一個由馬洛特領導的專案小組，針對該州減排以及適應全球暖化衝擊，提出具體政策。這些建議應於9月前提出。

在對付氣候變遷上，阿拉斯加將必須努力克服自身的嚴重矛盾。該州約85％的預算來自生產石油的歲收，這些石油生產主要輸往美國其他地區，而該州在地政治人物大抵不樂意削減這些化石燃料供應。沃克和馬洛特兩人都支持國會最近的決定，開放「北極國家野生動物保護區」，以進行石油和天然氣探勘，環保人士則反對這項行動。

“The state will continue to be an energy producer for as long as there is a market for fossil fuels,” the men wrote in a recent Op-Ed for The Juneau Empire. But, they added, “We should not use our role as an energy producer to justify inaction or complacency in our response to the complex challenge of climate change.”

To that end, the state’s climate task force released a draft in April that included a proposal for Alaska to get 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal by 2025, up from 33 percent in 2016.

這些人最近在「朱諾帝國」報的言論版寫道：「只要化石燃料市場存在一天，本州就會繼續成為能源生產州。」不過，他們也寫道：「我們不該拿我們是能源生產州的角色，作為我們在對氣候變遷這項複雜挑戰的反應上，不作為或自以為是的藉口。」

為此，該州的氣候專案小組四月提出了一份草案，建議之一是2025年之前，阿拉斯加從太陽能、風能、水力發電和地熱等再生能源取得50％的電力，高於2016年的33％。

文／Brad Plumer　譯／王麗娟

說文解字看新聞

文章一開始即提及美國的藍州（blue states），指的是民主黨勢力較強的州，紅色則是共和黨的代表色，因此共和黨勢力較強的州是紅州（red states）。本文主角阿拉斯加州被標識為深紅（deep-red），表示一向是共和黨的票倉，也是支持現任美國總統川普的州。文章特別提及阿拉斯加州的政治色彩，旨在強調該州與不相信氣候變遷（climate change）的川普背道而馳，正設法制定包括減排（emissions cuts）二氧化碳（carbon dioxide）在內的政策。

阿拉斯加州地底下的永凍層（permafrost）已開始融化（thaw）， 是該州積極制定氣候變遷政策主因。永凍層指的是超過2年維持在攝氏零度以下低溫的土層。thaw可作動詞或名詞用，意為融化、融解、融雪。thaw也可指關係解凍，食物解凍，如The icy relationship between North Korea and South Korea seems to be thawing thanks to the Winter Olympics.（由於冬季奧運會，北韓和南韓之間的冰冷關係似乎正在解凍。）There are many ways to safely thaw frozen foods.（有許多方法可安全解凍冷凍食物。）

文／王麗娟

阿拉斯加氣候變遷暖化紐約時報英語能力

紐時賞析

精選紐約時報精彩報導譯為中文並刊出原文，配合賞析導讀，讓讀者除了學英語也能深入了解全球文化。

相關新聞

影／金正恩是否有可能終結 68 年的南北戰爭？

2018-06-06 14:27

想留英讀碩士一年？ 八月初開放申請獎學金

2018-06-06 10:20

大學4年遊山林 出書記錄《青春》

2018-06-05 23:24

特色夏令營夯 凌晨1點搶報名

2018-06-05 23:20

防彈少年登上「告示牌」舞台 K-pop紅遍全球

2018-06-05 11:54

sex性教室／同性相吸 怎麼辦？

2018-06-05 11:41

天熱成績差！哈佛研究：年均溫增0.55℃ 學業降1％

2018-06-05 11:10

肥胖傷腦筋！ 2045年全球22％人口有過重問題

2018-06-05 11:08

圖擊隊／香蕉怎麼了

2018-06-05 10:47

會考生活英語／餐飲篇 一起去漢堡店

2018-06-05 06:03

南韓WiC發明賽 台灣總成績第二

2018-06-04 23:38

影／超萌！小小孩給大人的約會建議是...

2018-06-04 12:57

數感實驗室／用數學的角度看文學（上）

2018-06-04 10:17

八里焚化廠幫開作文課 學童：好想再上

2018-06-03 23:30

英中對照／Vape跟Juul，是什麼碗糕？

2018-06-01 11:43

老年貧窮… 南韓勞動人口 60歲以上比20歲多

2018-05-31 23:31

終身聘用魅力漸失 跳槽不再是日本職場禁忌

2018-05-31 23:31

奈斯博版《馬克白》 黑色犯罪故事

2018-05-31 16:17

暑假兒童音樂會 看「擊樂精靈」

2018-05-30 23:33

突尼西亞勒緊褲帶 危及民主

2018-05-30 15:24

影／化妝品百百種 BB霜和CC霜到底差別在哪？

2018-05-30 15:16

這獎助學金特別！成績只要60分 強調品行不曠課

2018-05-30 09:25

挑營隊 親子一起討論

2018-05-30 00:12

學農、扮偵探 暑假營隊五花八門

2018-05-30 00:10

諮商故事／12點睡、3點起 考不好發脾氣撞牆大吼...

2018-05-29 14:07

什麼玩譯／真心話大冒險

2018-05-29 14:01

圖擊隊／含糖飲料

2018-05-29 13:59

會考生活英語／生活篇 商場手扶梯暫停

2018-05-29 08:55

影／《生活大爆炸》爆笑經典場面 看美劇學英文

2018-05-28 15:06

數感實驗室／風險有多大？

2018-05-28 14:51

寫作教室／想像力的自我訓練（下）

2018-05-28 14:18

星座選書／魔羯水瓶雙魚 偉人天才夢想家

2018-05-25 11:58

「請翻開次頁繼續作答」 今天你考試了嗎？

2018-05-24 23:47

法國前總理 想選巴塞隆納市長

2018-05-24 13:37

法國國寶女歌手 從死亡邊緣歸來

2018-05-24 13:35

英中對照／2不2要 給斜槓入門者的小提點

2018-05-24 13:24

影／機場實用英文 通關問答一次把關

2018-05-23 10:45

「我不是玩具」以色列歌手 歐洲歌唱大賽奪冠

2018-05-22 13:27

圖擊隊／早餐密碼

2018-05-22 13:10
看更多

熱門文章

獨／解聘狼師教育部半年未核 東華大學恐被迫續聘

2018-06-05 22:11

國中會考成績對照表公布 要上建北至少4A++、1A+

2018-06-05 21:34

學生媽媽「藝高人膽大」 老師搖頭放棄：這小孩可惜了

2018-06-06 09:52

影／「想和孫子說國語」而讀書 92歲萌嬤今高中畢業

2018-06-05 21:42

管案提訴願 官員：訴願委員3分之2外聘 不致官官相護

2018-06-05 22:47

教育部：台大須正視教部二度函請重啟遴選的必要作為

2018-06-05 21:39

台大生籲各方保持冷靜：盼周日畢典不要有肢體衝突

2018-06-05 21:16

鄭英耀兼擅高教與國教 接任教育部長呼聲高

2018-06-06 20:04

新部長懸缺 教部兩次長苦撐業務加倍

2018-06-06 16:59

離台灣近 500餘名台生報名廈門大學

2018-06-05 21:52

反拔管第三箭 管中閔提訴願

2018-06-05 23:53

亞太學院擬停招一年 教職員優離退方案待協調

2018-06-05 21:54

美國專利件數百大排名 清大全球23全台第1

2018-06-06 11:17

中原大學日籍生全大運紀錄 200M仰式4年無人破

2018-06-06 18:28

學校全裝冷氣？詹順貴：尊重縣市首長規劃但要有配套

2018-06-06 12:25

朱立倫：新北的國三教室全面加裝冷氣

2018-06-06 15:44

即時短評／國中小普設冷氣 經費電力該從哪來？

2018-06-06 19:04

大學指考全面開放冷氣　遇滴水、跳電不加分

2018-06-06 15:07

馬祖國中生畢業洗禮 划獨木舟、跳港變傳統

2018-06-06 09:36

體驗寫程式、和機器人對奕 全國中學生資訊年會統統有

2018-06-06 15:40

大考時若冷氣故障 大考中心：不加分

2018-06-06 09:58

北市校園全面裝冷氣無配套？ 家長抱怨無所適從

2018-06-06 11:46

政大校長候選人 都反對拚國際排名

2018-06-06 18:58

偏鄉學校午餐的痛！校長：缺乏經濟規模沒廠商願意承包

2018-06-06 15:00

台北市校校有冷氣？ 北市府：10月進行普查

2018-06-06 18:34

教育部半年未核准解聘 狼師續開課

2018-06-05 23:35

前瞻軌道建設空有錢 高科大組鐵道人才培育聯盟

2018-06-06 11:42

想留英讀碩士一年？ 八月初開放申請獎學金

2018-06-06 10:20

中小學裝冷氣 柯文哲：計畫採滾動式修正

2018-06-06 16:50

勇敢追夢 南科實中女學生騎獨輪車上下學

2018-06-06 18:08

「看見自己的無限可能！」全台唯一 玉山國中攻玉山

2018-06-06 10:31

桃園國中小3年12億裝冷氣 教師團體求爭取中央經費

2018-06-06 19:03

副總統陳建仁今參與中國醫大60周年慶

2018-06-06 11:15

台塑集團捐贈冷氣吹 高溫炎熱這所學校學生超幸福　

2018-06-06 15:37

國中小裝冷氣 嘉義縣議員：不應有城鄉差距

2018-06-06 12:31

深耕鐵道技術人才培育策略聯盟簽約

2018-06-06 11:48

日籍女大生台灣求學 精彩生活收獲豐碩

2018-06-06 17:03

鐵道人才不足 產官學組培育聯盟

2018-06-06 14:40

不一樣畢業禮物！「東峰人」登合歡山東峰

2018-06-05 23:28

東海大學下學期開「神課」 各領域專家授成功之道

2018-06-06 19:35
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top