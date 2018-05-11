親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
499之亂 中華電信：不延長促銷時間 向用戶致歉將採3措施

英中對照／臉書為何醜聞纏身

2018-05-11 16:00聯合新聞網 文章提供／新一代兒童週報

臉書CEO祖克柏。 路透社
臉書CEO祖克柏。 路透社
■社媒霸主變成過街老鼠

Do you love Facebook? Not everyone does these days. People are starting to question if they want to use Facebook anymore or not. Some people are deleting their accounts. In fact, the hashtag #deletefacebook is as popular now as #Metoo. What did Facebook do to make so many people upset?

你喜歡臉書嗎？臉書最近惹人反感，人們開始質疑是否應該停用，甚至刪除臉書帳號。事實上，社群網路上的＃deletefacebook（刪除臉書）運動，已跟反性騷擾的＃Metoo（我也是）運動一樣廣受支持。臉書到底做了什麼，如此犯眾怒？

■未經同意即洩漏使用者個資

People share lots of information on Facebook. That information is very useful for many companies. Facebook is in trouble because they allowed a data-mining company called Cambridge Analytica to use people’s information without their permission. It was used to change people’s minds about the US presidential election of 2016. Authorities in the US and UK are investigating both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

人們在臉書上分享訊息，對許多公司而言，這些個資很有用處。臉書最近身陷風暴，因為它未經用戶同意，即允許名為「劍橋分析」的資料探採公司私自使用臉書個資，用來影響選民在2016 年美國總統大選的投票意向。美國和英國的官方主管機關，此刻正對臉書和劍橋分析展開調查。

■商業利益與政治利益糾葛不清

So far Cambridge Analytica has said they didn’t use any Facebook data in a political way. Then why are we pointing a finger at them? Some journalists were investigating Cambridge Analytica and told Facebook about it. Cambridge Analytica may also have saved people’s data. That led to the larger investigation.

Another reason Cambridge Analytica is under investigation is because they are connected to the Trump presidential campaign. US federal election records show that Trump paid the company about US $6 million (more than NT $175 million). Even more suspicious is that Stephen Bannon, Trump’s campaign chairman, used to be Cambridge Analytica’s vice president.

截至目前，劍橋分析否認將臉書個資運用於政治領域。既然如此，這兩家公司為何被人指指點點？有些記者對劍橋分析進行調查，並將調查結果告知臉書。劍橋分析很可能也存取了臉書使用者的個資。果真如此，那將引來更大規模的調查。

劍橋分析被調查的另一個原因是，它跟美國總統大選川普競選陣營有所牽連。美國聯邦選舉紀錄顯示，川普陣營當時支付600 萬美元（約1 億7,500 萬臺幣）給這家公司。更啟人疑竇的是， 時任川普競選團隊主席的史蒂芬‧ 巴農，曾經擔任劍橋分析的副總裁。

■「FB門」是個案還是通案？

When people learned Facebook gave away their personal information, they were very mad. They had trusted Facebook to keep their information safe, but the company sold their data without their permission. The case with Cambridge Analytica may only be one example of this. There may have been other companies before and there may be more to come in the future.

The most important thing for you to take away from this is to think carefully about what you share on the internet. Facebook is only one of many services on the internet that want your data. Anytime you share a photo, a like or dislike, or write something on the internet, that data is being saved somewhere.

使用者因個資遭臉書濫用而深感憤怒。他們曾經如此信任臉書，相信會做好個資保護，沒料到臉書竟未經同意就出賣使用者個資。臉書與劍橋分析的勾當只是個案之一，在它們被揭發之前，或許也有其他公司私自拿使用者個資交易，相關案件未來也可能層出不窮。

經過這次事件，你應該學到，在網路上分享任何東西之前，必須審慎三思。有很多社群軟體渴望在網路上拿到你的個資，臉書只是其一。你在網路上分享照片、按讚或貼文，做這些動作的同時，你分享的內容，可能也在某處被其他人存取。

■道地說英語

look before you leap 三思而後行

We say this to warn people to think carefully before doing something. Otherwise you could jump into trouble!

這是一句警語，提醒人們做任何事之前先想清楚。沒想清楚就跳出去，會讓自己跳進麻煩坑裡。

to pull the plug 中止、切斷、就此打住

Some people are deleting Facebook, or pulling the plug. Just like unplugging a TV, this means to turn something off or stop it.

現在有些人開始刪除臉書，英文可用pulling the plug形容。就像是拔掉電視機插座（unplugging），這句用語的意思是立即關閉或中止某事。


專題企畫、中文翻譯╱朱立群
英文撰稿╱Sloan Sabbith

（本文轉載自【新一代兒童週報】035期）

個資英語能力臉書
一秒收服媽咪心！因為送你帶老媽去吃大餐和_________！

