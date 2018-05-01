會考生活英語／學校篇 英語能力測驗

2018-05-01 07:02 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【學校篇】57

★單字

1. listening [ˋlɪsənɪŋ] n. adj. 傾聽、聽力（國中基本1200字）

2. picture [ˋpɪktʃɚ] n. 圖畫、照片（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. listening test就是聽力測驗

2. section和part都是部分、區段的意思

This is a brief introduction of the “first section” of an English test.

這是某項英語能力測驗「第一部分」的簡介。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The Listening Test／will last／about 25 minutes.

聽力測驗／將會持續／約25分鐘。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You will see a picture in the test book and you will hear 4 statements.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How many parts are there in Section I?

(A) 3 parts

(B) 4 parts

(C) 25 parts

2. How many questions are there in this section?

(A) 50 questions

(B) 25 questions

(C) 75 questions

3. How long will the test last?

(A) 50 minutes

(B) 25 minutes

(C) 75 minutes

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You will see a picture／in the test book／and you will hear 4 statements

你將會看到一張圖片／在試題本上／並聽到四個敘述。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)