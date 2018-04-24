親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大校長聘任案
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
國家考試
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略

Google小姐別這樣！ 神祕三疊字發音聽了好害羞

宗教團體繞過政治獻金法 對政治造成甚麼惡果？

會考生活英語／生活篇 她又遲到了

2018-04-24 14:53聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【生活篇】56

★單字

1. late [let] adj. 遲到的、晚來的（國中基本1200字）

2. excuse [ɪkˋskjuz] n. 藉口、原諒（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. on time這個片語是準時的意思

2. I was lost.我迷路了

3. had an appointment 有約


Jack and Zoe are meeting each other, but she is late again.

傑克和柔依相約見面，但她又遲到了。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I’m only／30 minutes late,／because I was lost.

但我只／遲到了30分鐘，／因為我迷路了。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Being 30 minutes late is not ok, and you always have an excuse.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When did Zoe come?

(A) 10:30AM

(B) 11:00AM

(C) 11:30AM

2. What happened to her?

(A) She lost something

(B) She was lost

(C) Jack lost her

3. What will she do?

(A) Be late again

(B) Got lost again

(C) Buy him lunch


解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Being 30 minutes late／is not ok,／and you always／have an excuse.

遲到30分鐘／是不行的，／而且妳總是／有藉口。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題國中會考生活英語
不敢開口說英語！？因為你缺了______這個東西！

相關新聞

NASA衛星升空 尋找適居星

2018-04-24 15:04

矽谷機器人營 知識樂趣熔一爐

2018-04-23 23:50

桃市「虛擬英語村」 用VR、AR學英文

2018-04-23 23:26

影／準備求職面試 八個步驟教你正確回答問題

2018-04-23 09:28

會考寫作攻略／突破小我 思考超越自身之外

2018-04-23 08:37

鎖定孕婦 俄推「胎教藝術課」

2018-04-23 00:48

吸引學生族 博物館宅配抵家

2018-04-23 00:37

數感實驗室／大樂透的系統包牌

2018-04-20 15:58

影／為什麼有口臭？到底該如何重拾好口氣呢！

2018-04-20 14:16

國際小學堂／最大2咖不入自貿區 非洲44國枯等

2018-04-20 00:47

國際小學堂／迦納經濟狂飆！ 全靠3寶

2018-04-20 00:47

英中對照／鯨魚的命運 愛物vs.食物

2018-04-19 16:58

會考倒數30天 激勵兒子學習的「胡蘿蔔」

2018-04-19 14:49

強權破壞自己打造的戰後秩序

2018-04-19 13:23

條條大路通羅馬 小心到了以後會爆胎

2018-04-19 13:02

教部校園推磐石獎 學者：閱讀最重要就是兩件事

2018-04-18 23:38

Google什麼都有卻很片段 李偉文帶孩子主題式閱讀

2018-04-18 08:51

到史前館 體驗考古學家的悲歡

2018-04-18 00:02

化武攻擊平民至少80死 敘利亞內戰變戰爭

2018-04-17 13:23

女醫護員衝入相撲場急救 反被裁判廣播驅趕

2018-04-17 13:22

什麼玩譯／一級玩家 緬懷遊戲機時代

2018-04-17 13:19

圖擊隊／無人車時代

2018-04-17 13:06

會考生活英語／家庭篇 接到公司的電話

2018-04-17 11:12

金州勇士籃球營 與球星一對一

2018-04-16 23:49

影／為什麼很多帥哥跟正妹都很渣？

2018-04-16 13:06

數感實驗室／星座決定你會不會被詐騙？

2018-04-13 16:18

英中對照／謝謝霍金來過地球

2018-04-13 09:49

影／出國必看！順利通過安檢的小祕訣

2018-04-13 09:38

強者大谷翔平訓練表有「讀書」！ 為高中生特製的激勵書單

2018-04-13 07:58

影／3句台灣人最常說錯的英文 你中了幾個？

2018-04-12 17:05

電影《恩德培行動》 重現劫機恐攻

2018-04-12 17:00

暖化打擊全球最窮地區 取水要走近7英里

2018-04-12 16:49

不愛讀書不是你的錯！ 幾米：連我也愈來愈少閱讀

2018-04-11 23:34

是情殺？還是為財？ 參加鑑識科學營學到寶貴一課

2018-04-10 13:12

犯罪影集劇迷來到鑑識科學營：現實雖骨感卻更酷

2018-04-10 13:00

會考生活英語／新聞篇 迷迭香氣味增強記憶

2018-04-10 07:40

星座選書／學生的情感糾葛 老師可以怎麼做？

2018-04-10 07:30

數感實驗室／每張虧19元的大樂透彩券？

2018-04-09 16:21

sex性教室／做欲望的主人

2018-04-09 15:59
看更多

熱門文章

台灣教授為何低薪？ 李茂生點出原因「已經沒救了」

2018-04-24 06:40

女學生坐男教官大腿引熱議 校方：疑過度關心學生

2018-04-24 07:38

醫學系學測恐只收2學生？ 輔大成立醫療聯盟反駁

2018-04-23 20:07

捨學測拚資訊奧賽被勸阻 他發現：成人世界怕輸求安穩

2018-04-24 07:29

李傳洪驚傳辭董事 外界解讀薇閣勢力退出文大

2018-04-23 16:42

李天任有望回鍋任校長？教部：盧希鵬案須先釐清

2018-04-23 17:50

文大校長又掀波瀾 盧希鵬：讓真正想做事的人無法做事

2018-04-23 19:42

酷斃了！高雄樹德科技大學有千萬級的「電競館」

2018-04-23 19:16

考生不懼長文、科普題 但教團質疑：國文只為實用服務？

2018-04-23 23:33

誰「砂」了藻礁、找篩檢胃癌基因 中女中奪科展冠軍

2018-04-24 07:27

打造校園誠品 北科大圖書館書香伴咖啡香

2018-04-24 12:20

南迴3國中生「黑手夢」考過機修丙級證照

2018-04-24 09:19

北一女國文師：學生閱讀長文 時間不如從前

2018-04-24 12:01

從高一等到大一 松山家商獨創古典文學桌遊上市

2018-04-24 09:16

一直虧錢不敢漲報名費 大考中心盼政府挺一下

2018-04-23 23:38

會考衝刺／英文決勝閱讀測驗 跨科是趨勢

2018-04-23 23:47

沒有辯論經驗 他們憑努力打敗全市高中生奪冠

2018-04-24 14:11

矽谷機器人營 知識樂趣熔一爐

2018-04-23 23:50

圖擊隊／考古學家體驗版

2018-04-23 20:31

新北紀錄片首獎導演 25日交大教撇步

2018-04-23 22:45

金門大學技術轉移 5女生玫瑰園放手再搏

2018-04-23 19:46

學者赴陸頻傳爭議 教委會要教部全面檢討

2018-04-23 19:53

會考生活英語／生活篇 她又遲到了

2018-04-24 14:53

校舍改建與鐵路綠廊 雄中校園脫胎換骨

2018-04-24 12:49

桃市「虛擬英語村」 用VR、AR學英文

2018-04-23 23:26

NASA衛星升空 尋找適居星

2018-04-24 15:04
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top