會考生活英語／生活篇 她又遲到了

2018-04-24 14:53 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【生活篇】56

★單字

1. late [let] adj. 遲到的、晚來的（國中基本1200字）

2. excuse [ɪkˋskjuz] n. 藉口、原諒（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. on time這個片語是準時的意思

2. I was lost.我迷路了

3. had an appointment 有約

Jack and Zoe are meeting each other, but she is late again.

傑克和柔依相約見面，但她又遲到了。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I’m only／30 minutes late,／because I was lost.

但我只／遲到了30分鐘，／因為我迷路了。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Being 30 minutes late is not ok, and you always have an excuse.

1. When did Zoe come?

(A) 10:30AM

(B) 11:00AM

(C) 11:30AM

2. What happened to her?

(A) She lost something

(B) She was lost

(C) Jack lost her

3. What will she do?

(A) Be late again

(B) Got lost again

(C) Buy him lunch

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Being 30 minutes late／is not ok,／and you always／have an excuse.

遲到30分鐘／是不行的，／而且妳總是／有藉口。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)