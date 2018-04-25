影／只要兩分鐘 用毛巾摺出超可愛泰迪熊

泰迪熊可愛魅力無法擋，不過你知道其實不用出門買，你自己就可以用毛巾做一隻嗎？快跟著影片一起，用簡單方法把平凡的毛巾變成一隻隻可愛、當裝飾也很不錯的熊熊們吧。

在動手折出某樣物品的時候，你可能會聽到像這樣的句子：Fold the paper over so you divide it in half. 或是 The fold divides the paper into halves.，你有覺得第二句好像有兩個動詞，所以怪怪的嗎？其實這句中你以為的動詞 fold 它並不是動詞喔，它其實是名詞「折痕」的意思。英文中有許多我們太習以為常的字，其實都有不同詞性的用法，今天我們舉出了幾個常見的字，希望大家下次看到這些字之後能夠更靈活地運用它們！

◎ fold

（動詞）折疊、對折：Can you teach me how to fold a panda?（你可不可以教我怎麼折一隻熊貓？）

（名詞）折、折痕：Those folds can help you cut the paper more easily.（那些折痕可以幫你更輕鬆地剪開紙張。）

◎ shape

（名詞）形狀：Look! The shape of that cloud looks like a kitten.（看！那朵雲的形狀看起來像一隻小貓。）

（動詞）成形、使成形：You can shape your nose by highlighting your bridge.（你可以透過打亮你的鼻樑來形塑出你的鼻子。）

◎ tidy

（形容詞）整潔的、整齊的：My room is way tidier than my brother’s.（我的房間比我弟弟的還要整齊得多。）

（動詞）使整齊、整理（常與副詞 up 搭配）：We were taught to tidy up our playroom after playing when we were very little.（我們小的時候就被教導要在玩完之後整理我們的遊戲室。）

◎ long

（形容詞）長的、遠的：How long is it from the airport to our hotel?（從機場到我們的旅館有多遠？）

（動詞）渴望（用法為 long for something 或是 long to do something）：I’ve been longing to live in a house of my own.（我一直都渴望能住在自己的房子裡。）

◎ bear

（名詞）熊：Did you see the opening of the soccer game? They brought in a real bear there!（你有沒有看到那場足球賽的開場？他們帶來了一隻真熊！）

（動詞）忍受：I believe no one can bear an untidy roommate.（我相信沒有人可以忍受髒亂的室友。）

◎ flat

（形容詞）平的、平坦的：It used to be a flat piece of land here, but recently a lot of skyscrapers have been built.（這裡以前是一塊平坦的土地，但最近有許多摩天大樓被建造起來。）

（副詞）平直地：You’ll have more space in your luggage if you lay all of your clothes flat.（如果你把你所有衣服平放，你的行李裡面就會有更多空間。）

◎ representative

（形容詞）代表性的、典型的：Representative members are allowed to post comments in the chat room.（代表會員可以在聊天室裡張貼留言。）

（名詞）代表人、代理人：Cassandra was chosen to be the representative of the team to compete in the final stage of the contest.（Cassandra 被選為隊上代表去參加決賽。）