英中對照／謝謝霍金來過地球

2018-04-13 09:49聯合新聞網 文章提供／新一代兒童週報

3月31日下午2時，英國著名物理學家霍金的葬禮在英國劍橋大學城中心聖瑪麗教堂舉行...
3月31日下午2時，英國著名物理學家霍金的葬禮在英國劍橋大學城中心聖瑪麗教堂舉行。圖為金黃色的、躺著霍金遺體的棺椁，被6位其生前友人肩扛著緩緩抬進教堂。 中新社
■不是殞落，而是回歸宇宙

On March 14, a British man named Stephen Hawking died at age 76. Hawking was one of the most brilliant scientists of our time. He specialized in theoretical physics. People all over the world listened to him, but his life wasn’t easy. He suffered from a disease called ALS.

英國人史蒂芬‧ 霍金在3 月14 日這天過世， 享年76 歲。霍金是我們這個時代最偉大的科學家之一，他的專長是理論物理。他說的每一句話，被全世界奉為圭臬，但其實他的人生遭逢許多苦難，因為他罹患名為ALS 的疾病。

■ 2/3的人生與重病共度

ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It attacks the nervous system. Usually, people die within a few years. In 1963 at age 21, doctors told Hawking he only had two to three more years. People recently started to learn about ALS because of videos of the Ice Bucket Challenge.

ALS 的全名是肌萎縮性脊髓側索硬化症，這種疾病會攻擊身體內的神經系統，患者的壽命通常只有數年。1963 年，21 歲的霍金被診斷罹患ALS，醫生告訴他壽命只剩2 至3 年。人們最近開始關注、了解ALS，是因為呼籲世人幫ALS 患者募款的「冰捅挑戰」的影片在網路上瘋傳。

物理大師霍金。 歐新社
■在侷限的輪椅上建構無垠的宇宙

Even though Hawking lived with ALS for many years, he was paralyzed and needed to use a special high-tech wheelchair. He could only move a few fingers on one hand. Technology helped him do everything—even talk. He spoke with a computerized voice that used an American accent.

霍金與ALS 共處多年，他全身癱瘓，生活必須仰賴特殊的高科技輪椅。他只剩一隻手的幾根手指還能動作。科技幫霍金打點一切，包括說話。他透過電腦語音與人溝通，說的是美國腔的英語。

■「人類的未來，不該賭在同一個星球上」

Back in October 2008, CNN interviewed Hawking. He said, “It will be difficult enough to avoid disaster in the next hundred years.” His answer to this problem was for humanity to explore and live in space. “The human race shouldn’t have all its eggs in one basket, or on one planet.”

回到2008 年10 月，霍金接受美國有線電視新聞網訪問時說，「未來數百年，人類很難避免災難。」對於這個難題，霍金認為人類應該探索太空，而且未來會移居太空。「人類不該把所有雞蛋放在一個籃子裡，或一顆星球上。」霍金說。

3月31日，在英國劍橋，在電影中飾演霍金的演員艾迪·瑞德曼出席霍金葬禮。 新華社
■「記得仰望星空」

Hawking still had a positive attitude about life. That attitude helped him overcome living with ALS. He didn’t let it stop him from moving forward and encouraged other people, with or without disabilities, to do the same. “Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet.”

對於生命，霍金保持樂觀的態度，豁達的和ALS 共處。他不讓疾病阻礙他前進，鼓勵人們，不論身體是否殘缺，也應跟他一樣保持樂觀。他曾說：「記得仰望星空，而不是低視足跟。」

■「終極發展AI，人類自取滅亡」

Professor Hawking also warned of another danger to humanity: machines that can think for themselves. He believed that AI (artificial intelligence) could be very dangerous to all human life. In fact, he told the BBC, “The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.”

霍金教授也警告，人類面臨的另一個危險是：會獨立思考的機器。他認為AI 人工智慧可能會對人類帶來巨大危害。他在受訪時親口告訴英國廣播公司的記者：「人工智慧的終極發展，可能會使人類自取滅亡。」

■道地說英語

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. 別把雞蛋放在同一個籃子裡

If you do and something bad happens, you could lose everything!

如果把雞蛋放在同一個籃子裡，發生任何意外時，你將失去所有。（比喻風險必須分散）

Look on the bright side. 凡事往好的一面看

Many times in life, changing your attitude can help solve a problem.

生活上，很多時候只要轉個念頭，眼前的問題就能迎刃而解。


專題企畫、中文翻譯╱朱立群
英文撰稿╱Sloan Sabbith

（本文轉載自【新一代兒童週報】031期）

已故英國科學家霍金的葬禮31日下午在劍橋大學的聖瑪麗教堂舉行。霍金的家人、同事和...
已故英國科學家霍金的葬禮31日下午在劍橋大學的聖瑪麗教堂舉行。霍金的家人、同事和朋友等約500人出席了這個私人紀念活動。 新華社
3月31日，在英國劍橋，霍金的第一任妻子簡（左二）、兒子蒂莫西（左三）和女兒露西...
3月31日，在英國劍橋，霍金的第一任妻子簡（左二）、兒子蒂莫西（左三）和女兒露西（左四）出席葬禮。 新華社
霍金患者太空英國募款

