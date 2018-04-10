親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／新聞篇 迷迭香氣味增強記憶

2018-04-10 07:40聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【新聞篇】54


★單字

1. smell [smɛl] v. 聞 n. 氣味（國中基本1200字）

2. memory[ˋmɛmərɪ] n. 記憶、回憶（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. rosemary俗稱迷迭香，是種香草植物

2. is linked to連接，指某個事物與某個事物的連接


BBC reports that the smell of rosemary can improve memory

根據「英國廣播公司」報導，迷迭香氣味能增強記憶。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

A new study found that／the smell of rosemary／can improve students’ memory.

一項新研究發現／迷迭香的氣味／能增進學生的記憶。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Students in a room with the smell did 5 to 7 percent better in the tests.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What can improve students’ memory?

(A) Rose

(B) Mary

(C) Rosemary

2. How many students took the memory tests?

(A) 14

(B) 40

(C) 44

3. How much better did they do?

(A) 40 percent

(B) 10 to 11 percent

(C) 5 to 7 percent


解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Students in a room with the smell／did 5 to 7 percent better／in the tests.

學生在有此氣味的房間／表現提升百分之五到七／在本測驗中。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題會考國中會考生活英語英語能力

