會考生活英語／生活篇 如何過春假

2018-04-03 06:11 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【生活篇】53

★單字

1. spring [spriŋ] n. 春天、春季（國中基本1200字）

2. break [brek] n. 休息、暫停（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. Celebrate Children’s Day慶祝兒童節

2. Under the age of在某個年紀以下

Three teenagers are talking about how to spend Spring Break.

三位青少年正在討論要如何過春假。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We can also／celebrate Children’s Day／on April 4／during the period.

我們還可以／慶祝兒童節／於四月四日／在這個期間。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

In Taiwan, “children” are people under the age of 12.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is coming?

(A) Spring Break

(B) Chinese New Year

(C) Winter Break

2. What will many stores offer?

(A) Gifts

(B) Lucky money

(C) Discounts

3. What is the age range for children?

(A) People under 12

(B) People under 13

(C) People under 14

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

In Taiwan,／“children” are people／under the age of 12.

在台灣，／「兒童」是指人們／在12歲以下的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)