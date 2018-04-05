撥打P找隱私：電話亭捲土重來

電話亭示意圖。Photo by Marko Pekić on Unsplash

Dial P for Privacy: The Phone Booth Is Back

For much of the 20th century, the phone booth was a steadfast and essential installation of modern life, from bustling cities to tumbleweed-strewn desert gas stations. Tippi Hedren was attacked in one in “The Birds,” Clark Kent frequently changed into Superman in one and Bill and Ted used one to time-travel on their excellent adventure. In “The Matrix,” a phone booth was a portal — an exit device from the digital realm.

But to lay eyes upon a phone booth now — be it the charming old jungle-green one tucked in the back of the restaurant Indochine, in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, or one of the four remaining sidewalk booths on the Upper West Side — is to glimpse a relic of a seemingly ancient civilization.

在20世紀的多數時候，從熙熙攘攘的城市到風滾草滿佈的沙漠加油站，電話亭是現代生活中，忠實且不可或缺的一個裝置。 希區考克代表作《鳥》一片中，女主角蒂比海德倫在電話亭內遭到鳥群攻擊。克拉克．肯特常在電話亭內變身成《超人》，阿比和阿弟在他們精彩的冒險中，利用電話亭成為時空旅人。在電影《駭客任務》中，電話亭是一個傳送門，是踏出數位領域的出口裝置。

不過，現在看到電話亭 ，有如瞥見看似來自古文明的一個老古董，無論它是藏身在曼哈坦諾荷街區印度支那餐廳後方，那個迷人的叢林綠色電話亭，或是上西城人行道上四個僅存電話亭中的一個。

As mobile phone use exploded and the pay phone was increasingly linked to crime, the booth began to disappear. At the same time, workplaces saw the rise of the open floor plan. We all saw (and heard) a proliferation of mobile phones, and with it, the irritating, distracting sound of a one-sided conversation from your cubicle mate.

Lauren Emberson, then a psychology Ph.D. candidate at Cornell University, called it a “halfalogue.” As she put it in the publication Psychological Science: “I really felt like I couldn’t do anything else when someone was on a cellphone. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t even listen to my music.”

隨著手機使用爆炸性成長，付費電話日益與犯罪掛鉤，電話亭也開始消失。與此同時，職場則是開放式空間興起。我們都目睹（且聽說了）手機氾濫這件事，隨之而來的則是，你的小隔間同事所發出，令人惱火分心的單邊對話的聲音。

羅倫．安柏森在身為康乃爾大學心理學博士候選人時，稱這種對話為「半對話」。正如她在「心理學」雜誌發表的報告中所說的：「有人講手機時，我真的覺得我什麼都做不了。我無法閱讀。甚至無法聽音樂。」

Now, the phone booth — or at least a variation of it — is making a modest comeback.

When the women-only club and work space the Wing opened its first location in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan in October 2016, the interior featured marble tables, pink velvet couches, and one small, windowless, reflective glass-doored room dubbed the Phone Booth. One year later, when another location of the Wing opened in SoHo, eight built-in, glass-doored call rooms were included in the design.

現在，電話亭，或至少是電話亭的一個變種，正溫和地捲土重來。

當「翼」這個女性專用俱樂部兼工作空間2016年10月在曼哈坦「燙斗區」開設首個點時，內部特色包括大理石桌、粉紅色天鵝絨沙發和一個無窗，以反光玻璃為門，暱稱為「電話亭」的小室。一年後，「翼」在蘇活區設置另個點時，它的設計涵蓋8個內建、玻璃門的電話室。

文／Dodai Stewart 譯／王麗娟