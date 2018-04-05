親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大校長聘任案
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
國家考試
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略

對抗少子化 日夫妻返鄉創造年營收6億的奇蹟

撥打P找隱私：電話亭捲土重來

2018-04-05 15:05紐時賞析

電話亭示意圖。Photo by Marko Pekić on Unsplash
電話亭示意圖。Photo by Marko Pekić on Unsplash
分享

Dial P for Privacy: The Phone Booth Is Back

For much of the 20th century, the phone booth was a steadfast and essential installation of modern life, from bustling cities to tumbleweed-strewn desert gas stations. Tippi Hedren was attacked in one in “The Birds,” Clark Kent frequently changed into Superman in one and Bill and Ted used one to time-travel on their excellent adventure. In “The Matrix,” a phone booth was a portal — an exit device from the digital realm.

But to lay eyes upon a phone booth now — be it the charming old jungle-green one tucked in the back of the restaurant Indochine, in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, or one of the four remaining sidewalk booths on the Upper West Side — is to glimpse a relic of a seemingly ancient civilization.

在20世紀的多數時候，從熙熙攘攘的城市到風滾草滿佈的沙漠加油站，電話亭是現代生活中，忠實且不可或缺的一個裝置。 希區考克代表作《鳥》一片中，女主角蒂比海德倫在電話亭內遭到鳥群攻擊。克拉克．肯特常在電話亭內變身成《超人》，阿比和阿弟在他們精彩的冒險中，利用電話亭成為時空旅人。在電影《駭客任務》中，電話亭是一個傳送門，是踏出數位領域的出口裝置。

不過，現在看到電話亭 ，有如瞥見看似來自古文明的一個老古董，無論它是藏身在曼哈坦諾荷街區印度支那餐廳後方，那個迷人的叢林綠色電話亭，或是上西城人行道上四個僅存電話亭中的一個。

As mobile phone use exploded and the pay phone was increasingly linked to crime, the booth began to disappear. At the same time, workplaces saw the rise of the open floor plan. We all saw (and heard) a proliferation of mobile phones, and with it, the irritating, distracting sound of a one-sided conversation from your cubicle mate.

Lauren Emberson, then a psychology Ph.D. candidate at Cornell University, called it a “halfalogue.” As she put it in the publication Psychological Science: “I really felt like I couldn’t do anything else when someone was on a cellphone. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t even listen to my music.”

隨著手機使用爆炸性成長，付費電話日益與犯罪掛鉤，電話亭也開始消失。與此同時，職場則是開放式空間興起。我們都目睹（且聽說了）手機氾濫這件事，隨之而來的則是，你的小隔間同事所發出，令人惱火分心的單邊對話的聲音。

羅倫．安柏森在身為康乃爾大學心理學博士候選人時，稱這種對話為「半對話」。正如她在「心理學」雜誌發表的報告中所說的：「有人講手機時，我真的覺得我什麼都做不了。我無法閱讀。甚至無法聽音樂。」

Now, the phone booth — or at least a variation of it — is making a modest comeback.

When the women-only club and work space the Wing opened its first location in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan in October 2016, the interior featured marble tables, pink velvet couches, and one small, windowless, reflective glass-doored room dubbed the Phone Booth. One year later, when another location of the Wing opened in SoHo, eight built-in, glass-doored call rooms were included in the design.

現在，電話亭，或至少是電話亭的一個變種，正溫和地捲土重來。

當「翼」這個女性專用俱樂部兼工作空間2016年10月在曼哈坦「燙斗區」開設首個點時，內部特色包括大理石桌、粉紅色天鵝絨沙發和一個無窗，以反光玻璃為門，暱稱為「電話亭」的小室。一年後，「翼」在蘇活區設置另個點時，它的設計涵蓋8個內建、玻璃門的電話室。

文／Dodai Stewart 譯／王麗娟

紐約時報英語能力國際新聞

紐時賞析

精選紐約時報精彩報導譯為中文並刊出原文，配合賞析導讀，讓讀者除了學英語也能深入了解全球文化。
喝咖啡、領現金，一起歡度「大人」的兒童節

相關新聞

影／連假必備技能 超強12種旅行打包術！

2018-04-04 09:33

錯過真跡手稿 要再等5年！愛因斯坦展只到下周日

2018-04-03 23:57

影／槍械暴力問題迫使美國新世代走上街頭

2018-04-03 14:12

15cm木乃伊！基因檢測解密 非關外星人

2018-04-03 09:15

大考愛三國！ 學測、指考…常見入題

2018-04-03 09:11

什麼玩譯／準備好了？

2018-04-03 09:09

數學界明星華裔教師：數學是探索也是遊戲

2018-04-03 09:06

圖擊隊／東南亞語列必修

2018-04-03 09:03

會考寫作攻略／我見我感我思 靈活句型之三問

2018-04-03 08:59

會考生活英語／生活篇 如何過春假

2018-04-03 06:11

英中對照／「#MeToo 我也是」全球發聲

2018-03-30 15:54

數感實驗室／回頭就長高20公分的魔豆

2018-03-30 10:11

印度打擊童婚見效了

2018-03-29 13:15

英文單字可以有多長？學英文從「美麗」的錯誤開始

2018-03-29 12:42

對男孩有成見？ 美國人現在不重生男重生女

2018-03-29 12:29

影／什麼？ 那些空服員沒說出口的飛行祕辛

2018-03-28 10:57

影／燒腦小測驗 測測你有多聰明

2018-03-27 12:06

「藝術可改善生活」 貧區老師獲杏壇奧斯卡

2018-03-27 09:02

國家地理雜誌認錯：過去報導帶有種族歧視

2018-03-27 09:00

圖擊隊／珍惜水資源

2018-03-27 08:59

會考生活英語／校園篇 報告繳交期限

2018-03-27 08:02

矽谷科技營 「改變人生的契機」

2018-03-26 23:52

投書／不為考試升學 小六生自主創作武俠小說「好好玩喔！」

2018-03-26 10:53

影／科學巨人辭世 回顧霍金研究的關鍵字

2018-03-26 10:01

討厭說教和長書單？ 從12星座選書開始閱讀

2018-03-26 09:15

數感實驗室／大學選系男女有別 理科男vs.文科女？

2018-03-25 13:33

全球「輕推」時代 日本人最不領情

2018-03-22 23:39

立國50餘載 新加坡成功祕訣是「輕推」

2018-03-22 23:39

文史中四大美女 中研院士曾永義25日開講

2018-03-22 14:44

沙國聽演唱會 禁舞蹈搖擺

2018-03-22 14:26

科技業的終極想像：新創整座城市

2018-03-22 14:18

英中對照／你是網紅YouTuber嗎？

2018-03-22 12:37

全民瘋日語 日本語能力試驗新增桃園考區

2018-03-22 11:28

諮商故事／孩子幾歲可以談戀愛？

2018-03-22 10:03

影／旅遊必備！ 飯店入住對話大全

2018-03-21 14:30

柏林愛樂弦樂五重奏 7月再登台

2018-03-20 23:47

圖擊隊／最幸福國家

2018-03-20 12:45

什麼玩譯／電影那些「鳥」事

2018-03-20 12:31

學習要趁早？13歲以後 海馬迴不再製造神經元

2018-03-20 09:35
看更多

熱門文章

卡管起因是獨董 謝金河分析獨董背後的糖衣與毒藥

2018-04-04 22:13

台大自主行動聯盟：跨部會卡管 證明高層授意

2018-04-05 00:02

小一童調皮 老師當全班面前指責「頑劣分子」

2018-04-05 00:43

理工和藝術是死對頭？ 科學和藝術跨界系所正崛起

2018-04-05 05:20

台大自主行動聯盟：不排除體制外抗爭

2018-04-04 12:58

談世代差異 郝明義：新舊世代都必須改變與互補

2018-04-05 08:13

父母專制教養 研究發現增孩子憂鬱風險

2018-04-05 11:17

跨部會卯起來「卡管」 前國策顧問質疑高層幕後操盤

2018-04-05 14:56

左手創作右手寫程式 北教大、清大首設科技藝術碩學士課程

2018-04-04 23:47

科藝教育扎根 學者：要從小開始

2018-04-04 23:52

大學生創作「金多蟹」 找回朝山漁村文化

2018-04-04 23:58

紙風車唐吉軻德 16年後重返夢想起點

2018-04-05 00:06

撥打P找隱私：電話亭捲土重來

2018-04-05 15:05
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top