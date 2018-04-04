影／連假必備技能 超強12種旅行打包術！

出門旅行是一件快樂的事，但收拾行李卻十分令人頭痛。你是不是常常帶著整整齊齊的行李出門，回家時東西沒有變多，卻怎麼塞也塞不下呢？讓我們透過這部有趣又實用的影片，看看如何收拾行李才能有效利用空間吧！

1 take sth. to a new level（影片時間0:17）

這句是「將⋯提升到新的層面」的意思，用在一個已經成功的產品、事情。也可以寫成 take sth. to the next level 或是 take sth. to another level。這是一個很好用的片語，小編舉幾個例子。

It's been five years since we founded our company, I think we should do something to take it to the next level.

成立這家公司至今已五年，我覺得我們應該想辦法將它提升到新的層面了。

We've been together for 10 years now. I think we should take our relationship to the next level.

我們已經在一起十年了，我覺得我們應該考慮將這段感情提升到新的層面。

2 inside out （影片時間1:08）

inside out 在這裡的意思是「將衣物反穿、裡外對調」的意思。

Michael! Your shirt is inside out. Hasn't anybody told you?

麥可！你的衣服穿反了，都沒人告訴你嗎？

但當 inside out 前面加上別的詞的時候，意思會完全不同唷！千萬別搞混了～

know sth. inside out 對…瞭若指掌

He has a PhD in Economics. He knows it inside out.

他是個經濟學博士，因此對經濟學瞭若指掌。

turn a place inside out 徹底搜查

Sarah turned her room inside out, but still couldn't find her favorite dress.

莎拉徹底翻遍了她的房間，但還是找不到她最喜歡的那件裙子。

Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash

3 toss （影片時間2:33）

這裡的 toss是「（隨意的）拋、丟」的意思，當動詞時還可以當作「搖勻、攪拌」。

Jack glanced at the letter and tossed it into the trash can.

傑克瞄了一下那封信就把它丟到垃圾桶。

My mom quickly tossed a salad before she went to work.

媽媽在上班前快速地做了沙拉。

toss and turn 是一個常用的片語，指的是「翻來覆去、輾轉反側」。

I was tossing and turning all night, and just couldn't go to sleep.

我昨晚一直翻來覆去，就是無法睡著。

4 ditch （影片時間2:42）

ditch 原本是名詞「溝渠、壕溝」的意思，轉換成動詞後用作「丟棄、拋棄」。

The lethal weapon was ditched in a garbage can a couple kilometers away from the crime scene.

兇器被丟在距離案發現場幾公里的垃圾桶裡。

Did you hear that Julia ditched her boyfriend yesterday?

你有聽說茱莉亞昨天拋棄了她的男友嗎？

看完今天的影片，大家有沒有學到什麼收拾行李的小技巧呢？還是各位有其他厲害的撇步嗎？歡迎在下面留言跟小編分享喔！

文/ Colleen Jao

