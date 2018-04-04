親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大校長聘任案
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
國家考試
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略

孫安佐是否為「孤狼」？國安部將清查電腦、釐清真相

影／連假必備技能 超強12種旅行打包術！

2018-04-04 09:33VoiceTube 看影片學英語

出門旅行是一件快樂的事，但收拾行李卻十分令人頭痛。你是不是常常帶著整整齊齊的行李出門，回家時東西沒有變多，卻怎麼塞也塞不下呢？讓我們透過這部有趣又實用的影片，看看如何收拾行李才能有效利用空間吧！

1 take sth. to a new level（影片時間0:17）

這句是「將⋯提升到新的層面」的意思，用在一個已經成功的產品、事情。也可以寫成 take sth. to the next level 或是 take sth. to another level。這是一個很好用的片語，小編舉幾個例子。

It's been five years since we founded our company, I think we should do something to take it to the next level.

成立這家公司至今已五年，我覺得我們應該想辦法將它提升到新的層面了。

We've been together for 10 years now. I think we should take our relationship to the next level.

我們已經在一起十年了，我覺得我們應該考慮將這段感情提升到新的層面。

2 inside out （影片時間1:08）

inside out 在這裡的意思是「將衣物反穿、裡外對調」的意思。

Michael! Your shirt is inside out. Hasn't anybody told you?

麥可！你的衣服穿反了，都沒人告訴你嗎？

但當 inside out 前面加上別的詞的時候，意思會完全不同唷！千萬別搞混了～

know sth. inside out 對…瞭若指掌

He has a PhD in Economics. He knows it inside out.

他是個經濟學博士，因此對經濟學瞭若指掌。

turn a place inside out 徹底搜查

Sarah turned her room inside out, but still couldn't find her favorite dress.

莎拉徹底翻遍了她的房間，但還是找不到她最喜歡的那件裙子。

Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash
Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash
分享

3 toss （影片時間2:33）

這裡的 toss「（隨意的）拋、丟」的意思，當動詞時還可以當作「搖勻、攪拌」

Jack glanced at the letter and tossed it into the trash can.

傑克瞄了一下那封信就把它丟到垃圾桶。

My mom quickly tossed a salad before she went to work.

媽媽在上班前快速地做了沙拉。

toss and turn 是一個常用的片語，指的是「翻來覆去、輾轉反側」

I was tossing and turning all night, and just couldn't go to sleep.

我昨晚一直翻來覆去，就是無法睡著。

4 ditch （影片時間2:42）

ditch 原本是名詞「溝渠、壕溝」的意思，轉換成動詞後用作「丟棄、拋棄」

The lethal weapon was ditched in a garbage can a couple kilometers away from the crime scene.

兇器被丟在距離案發現場幾公里的垃圾桶裡。

Did you hear that Julia ditched her boyfriend yesterday?

你有聽說茱莉亞昨天拋棄了她的男友嗎？

看完今天的影片，大家有沒有學到什麼收拾行李的小技巧呢？還是各位有其他厲害的撇步嗎？歡迎在下面留言跟小編分享喔！

文/ Colleen Jao

【更多內容可上VoiceTube】

【享受吧！一個人的旅行】女人獨自旅行的8個安全守則 

英語能力自助旅行

VoiceTube 看影片學英語

《VoiceTube 看影片學英語》致力於打造練習聽力跟口說環境，給想自信開口說英文的人。在這裡，你學習的不再是語言，而是知識的力量！透過視覺上的影片情節，重複聽取單句，更容易了解單字的發音及用法，還能學習到更道地的生活化語言。更多內容請上VoiceTube部落格
喝咖啡、領現金，一起歡度「大人」的兒童節

相關新聞

錯過真跡手稿 要再等5年！愛因斯坦展只到下周日

2018-04-03 23:57

影／槍械暴力問題迫使美國新世代走上街頭

2018-04-03 14:12

15cm木乃伊！基因檢測解密 非關外星人

2018-04-03 09:15

大考愛三國！ 學測、指考…常見入題

2018-04-03 09:11

什麼玩譯／準備好了？

2018-04-03 09:09

數學界明星華裔教師：數學是探索也是遊戲

2018-04-03 09:06

圖擊隊／東南亞語列必修

2018-04-03 09:03

會考寫作攻略／我見我感我思 靈活句型之三問

2018-04-03 08:59

會考生活英語／生活篇 如何過春假

2018-04-03 06:11

英中對照／「#MeToo 我也是」全球發聲

2018-03-30 15:54

數感實驗室／回頭就長高20公分的魔豆

2018-03-30 10:11

印度打擊童婚見效了

2018-03-29 13:15

英文單字可以有多長？學英文從「美麗」的錯誤開始

2018-03-29 12:42

對男孩有成見？ 美國人現在不重生男重生女

2018-03-29 12:29

影／什麼？ 那些空服員沒說出口的飛行祕辛

2018-03-28 10:57

影／燒腦小測驗 測測你有多聰明

2018-03-27 12:06

「藝術可改善生活」 貧區老師獲杏壇奧斯卡

2018-03-27 09:02

國家地理雜誌認錯：過去報導帶有種族歧視

2018-03-27 09:00

圖擊隊／珍惜水資源

2018-03-27 08:59

會考生活英語／校園篇 報告繳交期限

2018-03-27 08:02

矽谷科技營 「改變人生的契機」

2018-03-26 23:52

投書／不為考試升學 小六生自主創作武俠小說「好好玩喔！」

2018-03-26 10:53

影／科學巨人辭世 回顧霍金研究的關鍵字

2018-03-26 10:01

討厭說教和長書單？ 從12星座選書開始閱讀

2018-03-26 09:15

數感實驗室／大學選系男女有別 理科男vs.文科女？

2018-03-25 13:33

全球「輕推」時代 日本人最不領情

2018-03-22 23:39

立國50餘載 新加坡成功祕訣是「輕推」

2018-03-22 23:39

文史中四大美女 中研院士曾永義25日開講

2018-03-22 14:44

沙國聽演唱會 禁舞蹈搖擺

2018-03-22 14:26

科技業的終極想像：新創整座城市

2018-03-22 14:18

英中對照／你是網紅YouTuber嗎？

2018-03-22 12:37

全民瘋日語 日本語能力試驗新增桃園考區

2018-03-22 11:28

諮商故事／孩子幾歲可以談戀愛？

2018-03-22 10:03

影／旅遊必備！ 飯店入住對話大全

2018-03-21 14:30

柏林愛樂弦樂五重奏 7月再登台

2018-03-20 23:47

圖擊隊／最幸福國家

2018-03-20 12:45

什麼玩譯／電影那些「鳥」事

2018-03-20 12:31

學習要趁早？13歲以後 海馬迴不再製造神經元

2018-03-20 09:35

「走出教室17分鐘」 全美中學生響應限槍大遊行

2018-03-20 09:27
看更多

熱門文章

「卡管案」歹戲拖棚　台大教授批：大學自主倒退幾十年

2018-04-03 18:09

卡管歹戲確定拖到連假後 教部：希望4月中有結果

2018-04-03 16:48

【即時短評】民進黨動用千軍萬馬「拔管」？繼續凌遲台大

2018-04-03 18:33

卡管百日 教部將組跨部會小組會商後再決策

2018-04-03 23:33

教部組「諮詢小組」 柯志恩批「揪團霸凌管中閔」

2018-04-03 19:43

文大校長遴選歹戲拖棚 校友自製「卡盧13式」懶人包

2018-04-03 13:43

五天連假！孩子的「放假模式」 爸媽忍不住開罵？

2018-04-04 07:30

農家子弟出身、博士盧燈茂任南台科技大學新校長

2018-04-03 11:41

文大董座張鏡湖控訴董事共謀撤換老董奪校產

2018-04-03 16:53

洪孟楷：教育部為政治意識形態 犧牲台大在所不惜？

2018-04-04 07:02

管中閔律師：教部違法 評估是否走司法

2018-04-04 00:00

新聞眼／大動作卡管 教部踰越分際

2018-04-04 00:00

再出招「卡管」柯志恩怒教育部：揪團霸凌管中閔

2018-04-03 19:38

陰陽電極使用單一材料 台科大研究登國際期刊

2018-04-03 14:10

海漂相機奇緣 日女大生4月底來台領相機、致謝

2018-04-03 15:41

桃市暑假推免費美國海外教育 徵選40名高中生

2018-04-03 14:54

學保改公辦民營 壽險公會列白皮書十大建言

2018-04-04 06:13

別再當媽寶了！屏東縣竹林國小兒童節考十項生活技能

2018-04-03 20:17

海漂相機結緣 日本失主27日訪台

2018-04-04 00:09

萬能科大的「機場經濟學」 創造三贏

2018-04-04 00:06

天外飛來諮詢小組查卡管 藍委：洪荒之力搞清算

2018-04-04 09:41

會考攻略／英語科 長篇閱讀考驗統整力

2018-04-04 08:39

慈明高中校慶 常露法師：藉浴佛洗滌心靈

2018-04-03 16:08

影／槍械暴力問題迫使美國新世代走上街頭

2018-04-03 14:12

影／連假必備技能 超強12種旅行打包術！

2018-04-04 09:33

文大校長遴選風波不斷 校友總會盼校園回歸平靜

2018-04-03 22:49

屏大資工系秀成果 賴慈馮學習平臺奪冠

2018-04-03 20:16

錯過真跡手稿 要再等5年！愛因斯坦展只到下周日

2018-04-03 23:57
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top