會考生活英語／校園篇 報告繳交期限

2018-03-27 08:02 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【校園篇】52

★單字

1. paper [ˋpepɚ] n. 報告、論文（國中基本1200字）

2. hand [hænd] v. 交給、傳遞（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. hand in 繳交

2. due 到期的、預期的、約定的，後面可接時間或日期

A boy and a girl are talking about when their papers are due.

男孩和女孩正在談論報告繳交的期限是何時。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But the teacher said／we could hand it in next Monday／at the latest.

但老師說／下星期一還可繳交／最遲。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

But the Chinese paper is due the day after tomorrow.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is the English paper due?

(A) Tomorrow

(B) The day after tomorrow

(C) Friday

2. What does he want to play?

(A) Video cameras

(B) Video games

(C) English games

3. When is the Chinese paper due?

(A) Tuesday

(B) Tomorrow

(C) The day after tomorrow

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

But the Chinese paper／is due／the day after tomorrow.

但是國文報告／繳交的期限是／後天。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)