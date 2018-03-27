親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大校長聘任案
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
國家考試
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略

陳長文：管中閔不解釋 才是大學自治真正示範

股價太低 外國來台掛牌股紛紛求去

會考生活英語／校園篇 報告繳交期限

2018-03-27 08:02聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【校園篇】52


★單字

1. paper [ˋpepɚ] n. 報告、論文（國中基本1200字）

2. hand [hænd] v. 交給、傳遞（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. hand in 繳交

2. due 到期的、預期的、約定的，後面可接時間或日期


A boy and a girl are talking about when their papers are due.

男孩和女孩正在談論報告繳交的期限是何時。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But the teacher said／we could hand it in next Monday／at the latest.

但老師說／下星期一還可繳交／最遲。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

But the Chinese paper is due the day after tomorrow.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is the English paper due?

(A) Tomorrow

(B) The day after tomorrow

(C) Friday

2. What does he want to play?

(A) Video cameras

(B) Video games

(C) English games

3. When is the Chinese paper due?

(A) Tuesday

(B) Tomorrow

(C) The day after tomorrow


解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

But the Chinese paper／is due／the day after tomorrow.

但是國文報告／繳交的期限是／後天。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)

國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

矽谷科技營 「改變人生的契機」

2018-03-26 23:52

投書／不為考試升學 小六生自主創作武俠小說「好好玩喔！」

2018-03-26 10:53

影／科學巨人辭世 回顧霍金研究的關鍵字

2018-03-26 10:01

討厭說教和長書單？ 從12星座選書開始閱讀

2018-03-26 09:15

數感實驗室／大學選系男女有別 理科男vs.文科女？

2018-03-25 13:33

全球「輕推」時代 日本人最不領情

2018-03-22 23:39

立國50餘載 新加坡成功祕訣是「輕推」

2018-03-22 23:39

文史中四大美女 中研院士曾永義25日開講

2018-03-22 14:44

沙國聽演唱會 禁舞蹈搖擺

2018-03-22 14:26

科技業的終極想像：新創整座城市

2018-03-22 14:18

英中對照／你是網紅YouTuber嗎？

2018-03-22 12:37

全民瘋日語 日本語能力試驗新增桃園考區

2018-03-22 11:28

諮商故事／孩子幾歲可以談戀愛？

2018-03-22 10:03

影／旅遊必備！ 飯店入住對話大全

2018-03-21 14:30

柏林愛樂弦樂五重奏 7月再登台

2018-03-20 23:47

圖擊隊／最幸福國家

2018-03-20 12:45

什麼玩譯／電影那些「鳥」事

2018-03-20 12:31

學習要趁早？13歲以後 海馬迴不再製造神經元

2018-03-20 09:35

「走出教室17分鐘」 全美中學生響應限槍大遊行

2018-03-20 09:27

會考生活英語／旅遊篇 飯店特價方案

2018-03-20 06:15

金州勇士籃球營 看見柯瑞不是夢

2018-03-19 23:35

數感實驗室／性別比最失衡的大學

2018-03-19 13:42

會考寫作攻略／「大題小作」寫看法

2018-03-19 13:25

影／會考將登場 求文昌帝君別忘准考證、文昌筆

2018-03-19 13:14

影／遇到廢老闆 身為員工的你該怎麼辦？

2018-03-19 08:44

龐畢度兒童藝術坊 發掘孩子潛能

2018-03-19 00:09

影／怎麼利用20小時學習任何東西？

2018-03-16 15:23

影／人際關係好重要！ 如何在他人面前留下好印象？

2018-03-16 14:02

台灣研究發現恐龍膠原蛋白 列全球百大發現第12名

2018-03-16 00:46

英中對照／四大生活習慣 練出孩子的領導力

2018-03-15 15:29

「哈利波特」魔法無邊？

2018-03-15 12:54

人工智慧降價 是好消息也是壞消息

2018-03-15 12:53

出國比試機器人 12學生募款逐夢

2018-03-15 00:12

影／面試好煩惱？ 頂尖成功人士告訴你老闆要什麼！

2018-03-14 12:45

愛因斯坦文物 3月觀展2好康

2018-03-13 23:29

英中對照／一分鐘讓你看懂比特幣

2018-03-13 10:07

寫出存在的艱難 聯合盃作文賽國高中首獎全文

2018-03-13 09:57

奧斯卡贏家：布萊恩握金人、《水底情深》奪4獎

2018-03-13 09:38

梅克爾死敵28歲庫納特 差點擋她連任路

2018-03-13 09:29
看更多

熱門文章

台大校務會議卡管不成 全教產：大學自治贏得大勝利

2018-03-26 15:43

陳長文：管中閔不解釋 才是大學自治真正示範

2018-03-27 00:04

藍委批教育部卡管：校長不上任部長就下台

2018-03-26 13:10

學生自治是跛腳制度 范雲：台大應向百大學習

2018-03-26 11:43

新住民語文將列必修課 50所學校先示範

2018-03-26 12:38

交通大學建校60周年 種60棵落羽松盼成新景點

2018-03-26 16:07

卡「管」爭議不止 立委籲放手讓台大飛

2018-03-26 11:14

亞太學院恐停招 校方：土地辦理信託

2018-03-26 13:37

討厭說教和長書單？ 從12星座選書開始閱讀

2018-03-26 09:15

投票年年低於10％！校園公共事務 大學生普遍冷感

2018-03-26 10:59

教育部卡管 藍委、全教產齊批

2018-03-27 00:11

麻豆國小參加全日本直笛大賽 奪日本銀賞獎

2018-03-26 19:36

3D列印、幹細胞療法 中亞聯大要打「國際盃」

2018-03-26 13:04

根本無法上完課程...混齡教學3年 寶山國小決喊卡

2018-03-26 23:32

台大五冠王報導 建中校長：不值得鼓勵

2018-03-26 20:40

為什麼美國教育局要中學生練習抗爭活動？

2018-03-26 09:48

鎖定AI、綠能產業 台科大國際產學聯盟成立

2018-03-26 12:29

五育高中照顧服務科畢業生 沒畢業就被訂走

2018-03-26 20:15

長大才喊「#MeToo」已來不及 北市家長籲把關防狼師

2018-03-26 11:15

興大與美名校簽署獸醫跨國雙聯學位

2018-03-26 13:17

交大在台建校60周年校慶 表彰60位具影響力校友

2018-03-26 17:18

看大仁科大餐旅畢業成果展 要先懂詩經中的一個字

2018-03-26 14:23

范雲籲：提升學生代表占校務會議席次

2018-03-27 00:04

范雲：現在的學生自治是跛腳制度

2018-03-26 14:04

美和科大觀光系為愛而跑 從小朋友到董事長都下場

2018-03-26 14:39

大學生公共事務冷感 投票率低於1成

2018-03-26 14:01

投書／不為考試升學 小六生自主創作武俠小說「好好玩喔！」

2018-03-26 10:53

寶山國小混齡實驗3年喊卡 教團：應有退場機制

2018-03-26 23:30

影／科學巨人辭世 回顧霍金研究的關鍵字

2018-03-26 10:01

「環保」元素搭線 南大附小東山吉貝耍國小交流

2018-03-26 15:44

念中興獸醫 可拿美國學位

2018-03-26 23:24

大學學生會長選舉冷 有些校甚至無人登記…

2018-03-26 23:59

首屆照服科高中生 沒畢業先被搶光

2018-03-26 23:51

新港高中生感受古早奉茶文化 聽阿公講故事喝咖啡

2018-03-26 22:02

會考生活英語／校園篇 報告繳交期限

2018-03-27 08:02

南投推STEAM教育 動手做應用學科知識

2018-03-26 20:00

交大來台60年 校友會捐落羽松

2018-03-26 23:31

壢新醫院攜手中醫大 提升醫療與教研

2018-03-26 22:43

新住民語將列國小必選 50校先示範

2018-03-26 23:50

矽谷科技營 「改變人生的契機」

2018-03-26 23:52
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top