親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大新校長卡關
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
國家考試
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略

買房下輩子吧！瘋狂兼差卻是窮忙 26K青年被迫低消費生活

會考生活英語／旅遊篇 飯店特價方案

2018-03-20 06:15聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【旅遊篇】51

★單字

1. child [tʃaɪld] n. 小孩、兒童（國中基本1200字）

2. facilities [fəˈsɪlɪti] n. 設備

★實用字詞

1. a special offer特別優惠

2. child的複數是children；children’s play area為兒童遊戲區

3.share…with+人 與人分享


A hotel is having a special offer to attract business.

某家飯店正在進行特價方案以招攬生意。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

America Hotel is having／a special offer／now!

美利堅飯店正在進行／一項特別優惠／現在！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Kids can stay for FREE when sharing a room with 2 adults.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who is the special offer for?

(A) Guests with kids

(B) Guests without kids

(C) Young student groups

2. Which of the following is NOT offered free?

(A) Eating at the restaurant

(B) Swimming in the pool

(C) Using the play area

3. When will the special offer end?

(A) On 3/01

(B) On 5/01

(C) On 5/31



解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Kids can stay for FREE／when sharing a room／with 2 adults.

兒童能免費入住／當他們共享一間房間／和兩位大人。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題會考多益

相關新聞

金州勇士籃球營 看見柯瑞不是夢

2018-03-19 23:35

數感實驗室／性別比最失衡的大學

2018-03-19 13:42

會考寫作攻略／「大題小作」寫看法

2018-03-19 13:25

影／會考將登場 求文昌帝君別忘准考證、文昌筆

2018-03-19 13:14

影／遇到廢老闆 身為員工的你該怎麼辦？

2018-03-19 08:44

龐畢度兒童藝術坊 發掘孩子潛能

2018-03-19 00:09

影／怎麼利用20小時學習任何東西？

2018-03-16 15:23

影／人際關係好重要！ 如何在他人面前留下好印象？

2018-03-16 14:02

台灣研究發現恐龍膠原蛋白 列全球百大發現第12名

2018-03-16 00:46

英中對照／四大生活習慣 練出孩子的領導力

2018-03-15 15:29

「哈利波特」魔法無邊？

2018-03-15 12:54

人工智慧降價 是好消息也是壞消息

2018-03-15 12:53

出國比試機器人 12學生募款逐夢

2018-03-15 00:12

影／面試好煩惱？ 頂尖成功人士告訴你老闆要什麼！

2018-03-14 12:45

愛因斯坦文物 3月觀展2好康

2018-03-13 23:29

英中對照／一分鐘讓你看懂比特幣

2018-03-13 10:07

寫出存在的艱難 聯合盃作文賽國高中首獎全文

2018-03-13 09:57

奧斯卡贏家：布萊恩握金人、《水底情深》奪4獎

2018-03-13 09:38

梅克爾死敵28歲庫納特 差點擋她連任路

2018-03-13 09:29

比特幣區塊鏈好難？ 11歲小專家出書讓老少都能懂

2018-03-13 09:25

影／為什麼粉紅色會變成女生的顏色？

2018-03-13 08:56

初戀分手 如何疏導青春期孩子？

2018-03-13 08:04

會考生活英語／保健篇 更改和醫生的預約

2018-03-13 06:54

李昌鈺CSI鑑證科學營 開始報名

2018-03-13 00:27

環境教育寫作 用影片上課很新鮮

2018-03-12 00:24

數感實驗室／你今天打手機了嗎？

2018-03-09 10:42

國際小學堂／電動車接管世界 只差最後5考驗

2018-03-08 23:38

課本裡學不到的英文／儘管問

2018-03-08 15:36

美國家圖書獎 擁抱全球

2018-03-08 13:13

影／比爾‧蓋茲來估價 民生用品猜猜猜

2018-03-07 14:33

什麼玩譯／媒體戰役 《郵報：密戰》悍衛紙媒榮耀

2018-03-06 12:04

數感實驗室／當數學遇上詩

2018-03-06 11:49

sex性教室／A片的迷思

2018-03-06 11:45

影／到底要睡多久才夠？ 每天疲憊的你必須知道！

2018-03-06 07:45

會考生活英語／校園篇 參加早自習

2018-03-06 00:15

十位情人兩任妻子 天才愛因斯坦愛情故事也傳奇

2018-03-06 00:04

AI的便宜之惡：技術元件人人可得 跟蹤攻擊變容易

2018-03-05 16:47

首次下棋就贏老爸 讓她做到「別人想不到她能」的事

2018-03-05 16:41

課本裡學不到的英文／「方向盤」該怎麼說？

2018-03-05 16:17
看更多

熱門文章

老師只管教書就好？ 專家：學生不會從不喜歡的人身上學到東西

2018-03-19 07:55

台大前國際長：教部打倒管中閔 台大恐奄奄一息

2018-03-19 14:17

台大校長遴選風波 法律學者：未揭露獨董是嚴重瑕疵

2018-03-19 20:42

管中閔臉書發文「仇恨」 詩友：很有意思

2018-03-19 16:35

台大教授站出來挺大學自治 老婆罵：你瘋啦

2018-03-19 14:34

少奮鬥3年！高科大土木系6生考取公職證照 起薪40K

2018-03-19 18:59

卡管案兩派學者今開戰 挺管：政府如黑幫社會

2018-03-19 10:38

影／去年只招到13人！ 私校加薪用3招翻10倍

2018-03-19 22:33

讀2年半拿台大學位！ 報名簡章明天公告

2018-03-19 14:11

批教部卡管 台大教授：潘部長對不起台灣高教

2018-03-19 13:29

弟想休學赴澳打工 她問如何勸退反被酸：短視近利

2018-03-19 13:15

影／會考將登場 求文昌帝君別忘准考證、文昌筆

2018-03-19 13:14

孩子要跟同學通宵出去玩 擔心的爸媽該怎麼對話？

2018-03-19 10:30

台大校務會議前夕 挺管、反管座談會 隔空交鋒

2018-03-19 23:55

獨／電競類科衝太快 學者憂恐出現「蛋塔效應」

2018-03-20 00:18

獨／科大爭設電競類科 搶生進入戰國時代

2018-03-20 00:19

台中托嬰中心保母虐嬰 兒盟籲：列管不適任人員

2018-03-19 10:40

數感實驗室／性別比最失衡的大學

2018-03-19 13:42

和春師徒制培育跨領域人才 餐飲系學生學程式設計

2018-03-19 08:58

台灣青年學生物理辯論賽 協同中學二金一銀

2018-03-19 18:48

影／遇到廢老闆 身為員工的你該怎麼辦？

2018-03-19 08:44

公民時事題／全台搶購衛生紙

2018-03-19 13:41

會考寫作攻略／「大題小作」寫看法

2018-03-19 13:25

慈母下跪求她學好 叛逆少女變超商老闆

2018-03-19 19:43

弱視生熱愛生命 獲全國志工菁英獎

2018-03-19 18:26

會考生活英語／旅遊篇 飯店特價方案

2018-03-20 06:15

全國侍酒師競賽 龍華科大生奪冠

2018-03-20 00:16

金州勇士籃球營 看見柯瑞不是夢

2018-03-19 23:35

空拍機當眼 讓偏鄉童看見家鄉

2018-03-19 23:31
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top