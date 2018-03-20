會考生活英語／旅遊篇 飯店特價方案

2018-03-20 06:15 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【旅遊篇】51

★單字

1. child [tʃaɪld] n. 小孩、兒童（國中基本1200字）

2. facilities [fəˈsɪlɪti] n. 設備

★實用字詞

1. a special offer特別優惠

2. child的複數是children；children’s play area為兒童遊戲區

3.share…with+人 與人分享

A hotel is having a special offer to attract business.

某家飯店正在進行特價方案以招攬生意。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

America Hotel is having／a special offer／now!

美利堅飯店正在進行／一項特別優惠／現在！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Kids can stay for FREE when sharing a room with 2 adults.

1. Who is the special offer for?

(A) Guests with kids

(B) Guests without kids

(C) Young student groups

2. Which of the following is NOT offered free?

(A) Eating at the restaurant

(B) Swimming in the pool

(C) Using the play area

3. When will the special offer end?

(A) On 3/01

(B) On 5/01

(C) On 5/31

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Kids can stay for FREE／when sharing a room／with 2 adults.

兒童能免費入住／當他們共享一間房間／和兩位大人。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)