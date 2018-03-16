親愛的網友：
不能回收！電子發票一長串 濫用引爆新災難

管中閔遭爆違法赴陸兼職 台大：查證中

影／怎麼利用20小時學習任何東西？

2018-03-16 15:23VoiceTube 看影片學英語

常常聽到「一萬個小時」定律，但如果我們只是要對於一件新的事情上手呢？一起來看看這位講者——喬希．卡夫曼分享他如何用 20 小時就能學習新的事物！

1 put in（影片時間0:38）

put in 這個用法指的是「付出（時間）、放進」

He put in 10 hours to finish that project yesterday.

他昨天花了 10 個小時做完那份報告。

這裡也幫大家整理一些 put 的常見用法：

put an end to sth.「結束、終止（某事物）」

We must put an end to all these meaningless arguments. It's getting ridiculous.

我們需要停止這些無意義的爭吵。已經開始有點可笑了。

put a spin on「扭轉（尤其指改變不利的局面）」

We can try to put a positive spin on this situation.

我們可以試著扭轉這個不利的局面。

put down「羞辱、拒絕、鎮壓」

Tommy is not a good boss. He's always putting down his employees.

湯米不是一個好老闆。他常常羞辱自己的員工。

put on an act「裝模作樣」

He's just putting on an act to make others consider him superior.

他只是在裝模作樣，讓大家覺得他好像比較優秀高尚。

2 grossly（影片時間0:49）

grossly 這個副詞在這裡指的是「極度地、非常」

The seriousness of the mistake has been grossly exaggerated.

這個錯誤的嚴重程度被大幅地誇大了。

gross 則是它的形容詞態，意思有「總的；顯著的；噁心的」等。

The company's gross margin has grown over the years.

公司的毛利持續的成長。

The company will dismiss employees only if they're involved in gross misconduct.

公司只會在員工犯了特別嚴重的違反紀律時開除他們。

Sandy is so gross! She wiped her snot on the chair after she sneezed.

珊蒂超噁心的！她打完噴嚏之後把鼻涕抹在椅子上。

gross somebody out 這個用法指的則是「讓...覺得噁心」

His creepy smile and dirty behavior really gross me out.

他詭異的笑容跟骯髒的行徑讓我覺得噁心。

unsplash.com
unsplash.com
分享

3 barrier（影片時間2:10）

barrier「障礙物、阻礙、界線」的意思。

Construction workers put up barriers to keep unauthorized people out of the area.

工人放置柵欄來防止未被授權的人進入施工區域。

After living in the United States for five years, he finally overcame the language barrier.

住在美國五年後，他終於克服了語言上的障礙。

break down barriers 是一個常見的片語，意思是「沖破樊籬（讓不同意見的人開始溝通跟有較好的了解）」

The CEO decided to hold a meeting between the two departments to break down barriers and solve the conflict.

執行長決定招開兩個部門間的共同會議來沖破樊籬、解決紛爭。

4 reap（影片時間2:32）

reap「收穫、獲得」的意思。

Although this job is tiring, I am starting to reap the benefits from doing difficult tasks.

雖然這個工作很累，但是我開始從困難的工作中獲得好處。

sow the wind and reap the whirlwind 這個片語是「惡有惡報、後果不堪設想」的意思。

Tom's attempt to push the product without thorough market research would only result in sowing the wind and reaping the whirlwind.

湯姆急著在做完整行銷研究前推出產品只會有不堪設想的後果。

5 rocket science（影片時間2:35）

rocket science 在這邊可不是直翻的「火箭科學」的意思噢！rocket science 是指「艱深的學問、複雜傷神的工作」。我們較常在日常生活中看到否定的用法 - It's not rocket science.

The operation of this machine is very simple. It's not rocket science.

這個機器操作非常簡單，不是什麼高難的技術。

This is not rocket science, but you still have to pay attention to get hold of it.

這不是什麼艱深的學問，但你還是需要專心才能了解。

看完今天的影片，有沒有更有信心學新的事物了呢？試著投入 20 個小時，學習一項自己想學的才藝吧！

文／Mandy Lin

【更多內容可上VoiceTube】

吃什麼能夠幫助學習？

英語能力

VoiceTube 看影片學英語

《VoiceTube 看影片學英語》致力於打造練習聽力跟口說環境，給想自信開口說英文的人。在這裡，你學習的不再是語言，而是知識的力量！透過視覺上的影片情節，重複聽取單句，更容易了解單字的發音及用法，還能學習到更道地的生活化語言。更多內容請上VoiceTube部落格

