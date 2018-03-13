親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台大新校長卡關
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
國家考試

警察為何收賄？ 「都是一碗麵開的頭」

會考生活英語／保健篇 更改和醫生的預約

2018-03-13 06:54聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【保健篇】50

★單字

1. make [mek] v. 製造、使得、做出（國中基本1200字）

2. cancel [ˋkæns!] v. 取消（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. appointment 預約、約定、約會

2. make／cancel an appointment 進行／取消預約


A patient is calling the clinic to change his appointment with the doctor.

病人正在打電話給診所，想要更改和醫生的預約。

分享


閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I have an appointment／with Dr. Jones／at 3:00 PM.

我有預約／和瓊斯醫生／在下午三點鐘。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Would you like to change it to another time?

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why does the man call?

(A) To change an appointment

(B) To complain

(C) Just to say hi

2. Why can’t he go today?

(A) He's too sick

(B) He's too lazy

(C) He's too busy

3. When is his new appointment?

(A) At 3:00 PM today

(B) At 6:00 PM today

(C) At 6:00 PM tomorrow



解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Would you like to／change it／to another time?

你想要／將它改到／另外的時間？

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (C)

國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

初戀分手 如何疏導青春期孩子？

2018-03-13 08:04

李昌鈺CSI鑑證科學營 開始報名

2018-03-13 00:27

環境教育寫作 用影片上課很新鮮

2018-03-12 00:24

數感實驗室／你今天打手機了嗎？

2018-03-09 10:42

國際小學堂／電動車接管世界 只差最後5考驗

2018-03-08 23:38

課本裡學不到的英文／儘管問

2018-03-08 15:36

美國家圖書獎 擁抱全球

2018-03-08 13:13

影／比爾‧蓋茲來估價 民生用品猜猜猜

2018-03-07 14:33

什麼玩譯／媒體戰役 《郵報：密戰》悍衛紙媒榮耀

2018-03-06 12:04

數感實驗室／當數學遇上詩

2018-03-06 11:49

sex性教室／A片的迷思

2018-03-06 11:45

影／到底要睡多久才夠？ 每天疲憊的你必須知道！

2018-03-06 07:45

會考生活英語／校園篇 參加早自習

2018-03-06 00:15

十位情人兩任妻子 天才愛因斯坦愛情故事也傳奇

2018-03-06 00:04

AI的便宜之惡：技術元件人人可得 跟蹤攻擊變容易

2018-03-05 16:47

首次下棋就贏老爸 讓她做到「別人想不到她能」的事

2018-03-05 16:41

課本裡學不到的英文／「方向盤」該怎麼說？

2018-03-05 16:17

影／想過得快樂卻一直做不到？ 是時候養隻浪浪了

2018-03-05 14:24

藝術家前進中小學 讓美學扎根

2018-03-04 23:53

英中對照／火山沒那麼可怕

2018-03-02 16:14

讓孩子學習擁抱 蔣勳：感受安定力量

2018-03-01 23:37

課本裡學不到的英文／路邊停車

2018-03-01 10:21

影／為什麼2月只有28天？ 事情比你想的還複雜

2018-03-01 09:53

練筆寫完一缸水 他抱回台積電書法大獎

2018-03-01 00:36

兒童藝術工作坊 以遊戲開發創意

2018-02-28 23:31

影／年後甩肉 5種不用上健身房也能做的燃脂運動

2018-02-28 10:42

愛因斯坦特展 只剩一個月

2018-02-28 00:23

天天塞車 加州人照樣買車通勤

2018-02-27 13:24

獲投票權滿百年 英國女權還有長路要走

2018-02-27 12:53

會考生活英語／校園篇 召開學生會議

2018-02-27 00:57

曾接球就跌倒 她獨臂摘桌球后冠

2018-02-26 23:37

影／年節惡夢 老外看東方長輩的經典問候語

2018-02-26 13:12

動過7次大手術 夢想力讓他奪金

2018-02-26 10:09

亞曼尼校服增進身分認同？小學作法 家長罵翻

2018-02-26 10:09

網路多照騙 威廉王子：別整天掛網

2018-02-26 10:09

寫「難忘的回憶」 聯合作文賽國小高年級組首獎全文

2018-02-26 10:02

數感實驗室／寶寶的奶粉尿布多少錢

2018-02-26 08:33

大馬發明展我總成績第3 八仙傷患壓力服奪金

2018-02-25 23:23

美智庫也瘋君主主義 擁護者力助外國王儲

2018-02-22 23:51
看更多

熱門文章

台大校長案 廖俊智：我沒利益迴避問題 會議紀錄有寫

2018-03-12 14:17

台大國際排名一直掉 立委批：教育部愧對國民

2018-03-12 12:02

卡管瀕臨插管 立委爆：教部違法限縮利益迴避機制

2018-03-12 11:26

獨／師培課程鬆綁 台師大：放太鬆素質難把關

2018-03-12 09:41

管中閔 請辭國泰產學合作計畫主持人

2018-03-12 11:55

黃益中：若只把教檢當淘汰機制 廢掉也沒關係

2018-03-12 10:14

影／台大校長爭議 藍委批教部：再「卡管」恐要「插管」

2018-03-12 14:41

台大陽明校長遴選 立委質疑教部兩套標準

2018-03-12 14:25

教師檢定選出一堆「會考試」的人 師：不如廢掉

2018-03-12 14:10

紀念碑湮沒雜草裡 國小師生校外教學重新豎立

2018-03-12 19:01

立委：教部自廢武功 為廖俊智護法以此卡管

2018-03-12 14:07

質疑北市府獨厚特定團體 伴侶盟要求教育局長下台

2018-03-12 12:02

師培法大鬆綁 大學憂放太鬆：難把關學生素質

2018-03-12 14:04

亞太學院發展 教長：31日前提改善計畫

2018-03-12 11:39

商研院攜手東海大學 促中台灣企業轉型與提升競爭力

2018-03-12 12:30

卡管案╱廖俊智任遴委 「委員會稱沒問題」

2018-03-12 14:07

潘文忠：沒有任何人可以干預台大校長當選人的人事案

2018-03-12 11:31

南洋理工大學前校長：在年輕大學任職 可以創造歷史

2018-03-13 00:28

教檢考題不公布挨批「荒唐」 教部：將更強調素養

2018-03-13 00:25

師培大鬆綁 大學籲「別放太鬆」

2018-03-13 00:07

好會彈！ 新竹建華國中鋼琴三重奏連續3年全國第一

2018-03-12 22:24

台大校長案 教委會要教部1週內提供公文

2018-03-12 20:11

會考生活英語／保健篇 更改和醫生的預約

2018-03-13 06:54

獲頒名譽博士 南洋理工大學前校長：協助亞大前進

2018-03-12 14:05

金旋音樂節多組樂團於華山共演 報名熱烈進行中！

2018-03-12 13:24

李昌鈺CSI鑑證科學營 開始報名

2018-03-13 00:27

高一生愛傳統文化 同學眼中「阿伯」

2018-03-12 23:15

初戀分手 如何疏導青春期孩子？

2018-03-13 08:04

走讀蔗農史跡 學童：比讀課本深刻

2018-03-12 23:43
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top