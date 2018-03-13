會考生活英語／保健篇 更改和醫生的預約

2018-03-13 06:54 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授／編審、英語教學博士張迪／編寫



Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【保健篇】50

★單字

1. make [mek] v. 製造、使得、做出（國中基本1200字）

2. cancel [ˋkæns!] v. 取消（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. appointment 預約、約定、約會

2. make／cancel an appointment 進行／取消預約

A patient is calling the clinic to change his appointment with the doctor.

病人正在打電話給診所，想要更改和醫生的預約。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I have an appointment／with Dr. Jones／at 3:00 PM.

我有預約／和瓊斯醫生／在下午三點鐘。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Would you like to change it to another time?

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why does the man call?

(A) To change an appointment

(B) To complain

(C) Just to say hi

2. Why can’t he go today?

(A) He's too sick

(B) He's too lazy

(C) He's too busy

3. When is his new appointment?

(A) At 3:00 PM today

(B) At 6:00 PM today

(C) At 6:00 PM tomorrow

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Would you like to／change it／to another time?

你想要／將它改到／另外的時間？

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (C)