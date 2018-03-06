影／到底要睡多久才夠？ 每天疲憊的你必須知道！

親愛的網友：
2018-03-06 07:45VoiceTube 看影片學英語

常常熬夜怕搞壞身體嗎？或是平常就越睡越疲憊？這部影片讓你知道你究竟睡多久才可以保住你的健康！

1 irritable（影片時間0:02）

irritable 的意思是「易怒的；急躁的」，用在醫學上來講的話，也可以表示「易感受刺激的；過敏 (性) 的」

I still get quite irritable when Africa is referred to as a country.

聽到大家把非洲當成一個國家時，我還是會有點生氣。

可以看到 irritable 的前面是 irrita，這個字根在拉丁文裡面的意思是「使發怒；激起；刺激」。相關的字還有：irritate，他是動詞，意思是「激怒；使疼痛或發炎」

Don't wash your face too much cause that could irritate your skin.

但是別過度洗臉，因為那會使你的皮膚發炎。

2 catch up（影片時間0:12）

catch up 顧名思義，「抓上」，意思是「趕上；了解近況」。常用於商業界有人沒參加到會議需要同事幫他 catch up 一下進度，以及遇到老朋友「聊聊近況」也是用 catch up。

When I work harder, I can catch up with the naturally talented.

當我愈努力，我可以追上那些有天賦的人。

We should catch up sometime. I'll talk to you later, okay?

我們應該找時間聚聚。回頭聊，好嗎？

這邊再介紹幾個 catch 的相關片語：

catch on 意思是「理解； 變得流行」

[Sans Serif] didn't catch on immediately, but would eventually get really big.

「無襯線體」並沒有馬上流行起來，但最終仍是一大風潮。

catch fire 「著火」

We test flame-retardant pajamas in an inferno to ensure they won't catch fire when our child reaches across the stove.

我們在大火中測試防火睡衣，以確保孩子手伸到爐子上時不會著火。

3 cumulative（影片時間1:02）

這個字的意思是「累積的；漸增的；(紅利、利息等) 累計的」

Try to avoid getting 7143 abdominal X-rays back-to-back, which is enough cumulative radiation to kill you.

試著不要連續照 7143 張腹部 X 光，那已經可以累積足夠殺死你的的輻射量。

4 level off（影片時間1:32）

這個片語的意思是「(升或跌之後) 呈平穩狀態, 做水平運動」

Once it is full make sure [the chocolate] is going right into the corners, and then level off the top.

填滿後，請確認所有的角落都被加熱過後的白巧克力填滿，接著將頂部表面刮平。

拆開來看，level 除了我們平常在打電動遊戲時可以當作「關卡」，還可以當作「水平、平等」。比方說，level crossing，照字面上的意思是「平面交叉」，實際上的意思是「平交道」

分享

5 consistently（影片時間1:46）

相信大家都看得出來，這個字是由形容詞 consistent 「一致的；始終如一的」加上 ly 變成副詞的形式，意思同樣是「一致地；始終如一地」。而想說「與……一致」時可以使用片語 be consistent with

I would like to suggest a pay increase to keep my hourly rate consistent with the market rate for my services.

我希望能夠提高我的時薪，使它與市場行情相同。

跟大家比較一下幾個相近的字。

persistent：意思是「堅持不懈的；連續的」

Progress on this journey often comes in small increments, sometimes two steps forward, one step back, propelled by the persistent effort of dedicated citizens.

這樣的過程由微小的累積而成，有時前進了兩步，卻又倒退了一步，而且往往由那些堅持不懈的人民所推動。

insistent：「堅持的」，同樣是堅持的，這裡的堅持比較不容反對，執意要做某事的感覺。而 persistent 比較像持續一直去做。

The coach is insistent that the team is going to win the grand final.

教練堅決認為他的球隊會拿下決賽勝利。

6 on the flip side（影片時間1:54）

flip 作動詞的時候意思是「輕輕地投擲和拋出；轉動；揮動」，on the flip side 的意思是「另一方面」，就好像你把硬幣或唱片之類的東西翻面，去看他背面長怎樣的感覺。

Don't worry about finding a date. Or, on the flip side, try to stridently assert the fact that you're single.

別擔心自己沒有約會對象。或者，反過來大聲強調自己單身的事實。

再介紹一個有關 flip 的用法。

flip out 的意思是「過度激動甚至有點發瘋」

I would bring over my friends who were like clearly gay men and my parents would like flip out that I was gonna get impregnated in the time that we were playing Wii U.

我有時候會帶一些明顯是同志的男性友人回家，然後我爸媽看到我們在玩

Wii U 的時候他們就會自行腦補我挺著一個大肚球的小劇場，然後對我大發飆。

學完英文之後，大家趕快去睡覺啦！太多天沒補眠會對大腦造成永久傷害的喔！

文／Henry Lin

【更多內容可上VoiceTube】

睡眠如何影響你的面容？

英語能力健康管理

VoiceTube 看影片學英語

《VoiceTube 看影片學英語》致力於打造練習聽力跟口說環境，給想自信開口說英文的人。在這裡，你學習的不再是語言，而是知識的力量！透過視覺上的影片情節，重複聽取單句，更容易了解單字的發音及用法，還能學習到更道地的生活化語言。更多內容請上VoiceTube部落格
