親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
學習從身體開始
公文啊，請減量
文教新訊
觀點評論
大學研究所
技職教育
大學考招
中小學
新知學習
升學情報站
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
專業升學網

林宥嘉偷師Ella得男寶 甜喊：讓太太先快樂！

大屯山火山地質引發北台灣地震？氣象局回應了

影／科學證實 一周絕對不能工作超過40小時！

2018-01-17 13:45希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

你一週的工作時數是否超過 40 小時呢？如果有的話，你可能感到身體健康正在走下坡。沒錯！這是身體發給你的警訊，告訴你工作時間太長了！你可能很難相信，但研究顯示一週最好不要工作超過 39 小時。那如果工作時間太長的話...會對身體造成什麼影響呢？看看科學怎麼說！

影片中拿了許多事物倆倆比較：比較男女性的工時上限、比較工時多與工時適量的兩者，哪方的心血管疾病風險較高...等。表達內容如果需要對比，就可以用以下的字、片語或是句型喔，例如：

分享

單字

◎ while 然而

我們很常用 while 來表達「當...時候」的意思，但這個連接詞還可以表示「然而」，在句子當中就可以用這個連接詞連接兩個子句：

I’m very outdoorsy while my twin sister prefers indoor activities.（我非常喜歡戶外活動，而我的雙胞胎姐姐比較喜歡室內活動。）

◎ whereas 反之、卻、而

這個字也是連接詞，當你不想要把兩件比較的事物拆成兩句來寫的話，就可以用連接詞來合併成一句喔：

I want to be an artist whereas my parents want me to become a lawyer.（我想要當一名藝術家，但我的父母卻希望我成為一名律師。）

◎ however / nonetheless / nevertheless 然而

However 是副詞，它還可以用 nonetheless 或是 nevertheless。要特別注意的是，它們都不是連接詞，因此不能直接接著另一個句子，而是要先以句點結束前一句，再以這些字起頭新句子喔。舉個例子：

Living in a suburban area lets you enjoy the peace and quiet. However, it might not be as convenient as life in a city.（住在郊區能讓你享受寧靜。然而，那樣的生活不比城市裡的方便。）

片語

◎ compared with 比起

Compare 這個動詞本身就有「比較」的意思，當要帶出被比較的事物時，就可以用這個片語喔，例如：

I heard that inhaling second-hand smoke is more harmful compared with first-hand smoke.（我聽說比起一手菸，吸二手煙更有害。）

◎ in contrast to 與...相比

這個片語後面要加上一個名詞，用法是：in contrast to something。如果後面沒有名詞的話，就要用 by contrast（相比之下）。

In contrast to a big, fancy house, I prefer living in a small but cozy place.（與又大又豪華的房子相比，我比較喜歡住在小卻舒適的地方。）

By contrast, Tim is kinder and more generous.（相比之下，Tim 比較善良且大方。）

◎ on the other hand 另一方面

這個片語可以獨立存在，但你也可以前面先用 on one hand，帶出比較的一方，再用 on the other hand 帶出另一方喔。

On one hand, material used to generate nuclear power can be accessed more easily. On the other hand, nuclear waste is worth noticing because it will seriously pollute the environment.（一方面，製造核能的材料比較容易取得。但另一方面，核廢料是值得注意的，因為那會嚴重地破壞生態。）

句型

◎ 比較級

形容詞有分三級，其中「比較級」是非常適合拿來比較兩者的喔，例如：

This sofa is cheaper than that one, but it’s less comfortable.（這張沙發比那張沙發便宜，但它比較不舒服。）

The problem of wasting food is more serious now than it was two or three decades ago.（現在浪費食物的問題比起二、三十年前都還要來得嚴重。）

【更多精采內容，詳見《希平方》】

上班族。聯合報系資料照／記者高彬原攝影
上班族。聯合報系資料照／記者高彬原攝影
分享

工時英語能力

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。

相關新聞

環境教育怎麼玩？來自獅潭鄉的生態桌遊「蜥蜴大冒險」

2018-01-16 16:06

「自閉症是一種超能力」 童賣場清唱紅遍臉書百萬點閱

2018-01-16 14:14

歐普拉金球獎致詞：在最黑暗的夜晚仍企盼更明亮的早晨

2018-01-16 13:12

圖擊隊／冰花男孩「上學冷但不苦」

2018-01-16 12:25

臭氧洞癒合！ NASA證實：禁用氟氯碳化物奏效

2018-01-16 12:25

什麼玩譯／無處不在的神

2018-01-16 12:07

會考生活英語／商務篇 秘書小姐的告別派對

2018-01-16 07:18

「有能力打擊不公正」 對抗政府被迫害女鬥士赴他鄉

2018-01-15 12:42

影／「就跟你說別連絡他！」 普通朋友跟死黨的分別

2018-01-15 11:57

歌劇院藝術節 打造解密營

2018-01-14 23:47

來龐畢度工作坊 跟影子玩遊戲

2018-01-14 23:34

台中南屯圖書館用故事魔法 推學齡前認識動物

2018-01-14 15:09

小學堂／法國官商合作擬新法 盼解「千層酥」怪象

2018-01-12 00:20

小學堂／嫉富如仇的法國 轉向企業搖尾巴

2018-01-12 00:20

英中對照／該選什麼職業好呢？

2018-01-11 14:29

桃園智慧校圖 刷市民卡10幾 秒借書

2018-01-10 23:48

影／新年新希望老是失敗？ 4歲小妹妹傳授成功祕訣

2018-01-10 11:54

矽谷過熱 科技投資轉向中西部

2018-01-10 10:22

「創世以來人類寫下的最淫亂的故事」 法國列為國寶

2018-01-10 10:19

拯救浮士德 一起來反毒

2018-01-09 23:56

sex性教室／愛的抉擇

2018-01-09 14:16

陳幸蕙總評聯合盃作文賽：新新人類溫暖可愛有思想

2018-01-09 11:25

空汙誘犯罪 研究顯示：越嚴重越易出現偏差行為

2018-01-09 11:14

人氣？沒落？鋼琴王子走紅大陸 祖國卻已遺忘他

2018-01-09 11:00

網路無臉男照片被上傳？ 臉書用臉部識別技術抓漏

2018-01-09 10:59

會考生活英語／餐飲篇 該給多少小費

2018-01-09 07:10

影／水果上榜了！ 老外精選台灣夜市十大美食

2018-01-08 15:59

數感實驗室／中國歷代度量衡大揭密（長度篇）

2018-01-07 07:53

英中對照／信任需要練習 可以怎麼做？

2018-01-04 11:27

2018年度代表色：紫色

2018-01-04 10:04

扮演邱吉爾 血、汗、苦、淚！

2018-01-04 09:58

影／人生真的太短了 你有做自己真正想做的事嗎？

2018-01-04 09:22

影／職場亮警報！ 五個你應該換工作的徵兆

2018-01-03 10:51

「天使愛畫畫」 身障生陪師抗癌

2018-01-02 23:29

鬼船創新高！自北韓漂到日本 金正恩逼的？

2018-01-02 13:58

什麼玩譯／馬戲興衰記 從《戲王之王》到《大娛樂家》

2018-01-02 13:57

現代版泰山！猴群不請自來 與兩歲男童相處融洽

2018-01-02 13:55

CNN選出2017年青年奇才 20歲少女教寫程式

2018-01-02 13:52

圖擊隊／詐騙要人命

2018-01-02 13:48
看更多

熱門文章

交大校長：台灣每天都在做小確幸 而且做過頭了

2018-01-17 10:34

年輕人草莓不如陸生？ 管中閔：有時問題在老師

2018-01-16 21:50

李遠哲被點名操盤台大校長遴選？陳弱水：全無所知

2018-01-16 19:55

公立代課教師能否採計退休年資？ 銓敘部報你知

2018-01-16 15:16

君毅學生「做中學」 每人帶回1斤鹹豬肉當年菜

2018-01-16 17:27

國際學位學程被批學店 管中閔指出額外付費機制的好處

2018-01-16 21:51

爺們轉性 敢言管中閔：未來盡量學正常人講話

2018-01-16 21:53

大學考招屢槓清大 管中閔：會先瞭解「台大的想法」

2018-01-16 21:52

高雄4所高中職 107試辦學習區完全免試入學

2018-01-16 18:52

違約最多賠400萬！ 離島原住民醫事公費生招53人

2018-01-16 21:29

高教深耕計畫 全校型國際競爭學校2月初公布

2018-01-17 10:31

銘傳大學砸百萬添購設備 邀企業入班教數位行銷

2018-01-16 16:49

影／科學證實 一周絕對不能工作超過40小時！

2018-01-17 13:45

刪性平法第三章提議 教育部：條文重要且必要 不予參採

2018-01-17 12:30

成大特殊選才首招弱勢 東女陳裕安正能量錄取

2018-01-17 09:53

資工系視障者僅能做按摩 全教會：視障教育投資損失

2018-01-17 11:11

今年10高中設科學班 北一女盼開放對應科系直升

2018-01-16 23:47

瀛海中學設狀元門擂戰鼓 為學測考生加油

2018-01-16 20:18

東海大學 成立智慧機械用戶體驗設計基地

2018-01-16 20:59

環境教育怎麼玩？來自獅潭鄉的生態桌遊「蜥蜴大冒險」

2018-01-16 16:06

高雄4高中職 完全免試入學

2018-01-16 22:53

擴展版圖、配合政策 高教新南向熱

2018-01-16 23:27

米與竹子做保養品 弘光學生作品將量產

2018-01-16 16:55

迎新春！日高校訪台 至善高中贈紅包添新年喜氣

2018-01-16 18:45

大學美術術科考試 停供塑膠袋

2018-01-16 23:27

大學術科考試2月登場 考生注意新規定

2018-01-16 15:15

學會這三招 聽歌學英文超有效

2018-01-16 16:05
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top