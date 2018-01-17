影／科學證實 一周絕對不能工作超過40小時！

你一週的工作時數是否超過 40 小時呢？如果有的話，你可能感到身體健康正在走下坡。沒錯！這是身體發給你的警訊，告訴你工作時間太長了！你可能很難相信，但研究顯示一週最好不要工作超過 39 小時。那如果工作時間太長的話...會對身體造成什麼影響呢？看看科學怎麼說！

影片中拿了許多事物倆倆比較：比較男女性的工時上限、比較工時多與工時適量的兩者，哪方的心血管疾病風險較高...等。表達內容如果需要對比，就可以用以下的字、片語或是句型喔，例如：

單字

◎ while 然而

我們很常用 while 來表達「當...時候」的意思，但這個連接詞還可以表示「然而」，在句子當中就可以用這個連接詞連接兩個子句：

I’m very outdoorsy while my twin sister prefers indoor activities.（我非常喜歡戶外活動，而我的雙胞胎姐姐比較喜歡室內活動。）

◎ whereas 反之、卻、而

這個字也是連接詞，當你不想要把兩件比較的事物拆成兩句來寫的話，就可以用連接詞來合併成一句喔：

I want to be an artist whereas my parents want me to become a lawyer.（我想要當一名藝術家，但我的父母卻希望我成為一名律師。）

◎ however / nonetheless / nevertheless 然而

However 是副詞，它還可以用 nonetheless 或是 nevertheless。要特別注意的是，它們都不是連接詞，因此不能直接接著另一個句子，而是要先以句點結束前一句，再以這些字起頭新句子喔。舉個例子：

Living in a suburban area lets you enjoy the peace and quiet. However, it might not be as convenient as life in a city.（住在郊區能讓你享受寧靜。然而，那樣的生活不比城市裡的方便。）

片語

◎ compared with 比起

Compare 這個動詞本身就有「比較」的意思，當要帶出被比較的事物時，就可以用這個片語喔，例如：

I heard that inhaling second-hand smoke is more harmful compared with first-hand smoke.（我聽說比起一手菸，吸二手煙更有害。）

◎ in contrast to 與...相比

這個片語後面要加上一個名詞，用法是：in contrast to something。如果後面沒有名詞的話，就要用 by contrast（相比之下）。

In contrast to a big, fancy house, I prefer living in a small but cozy place.（與又大又豪華的房子相比，我比較喜歡住在小卻舒適的地方。）

By contrast, Tim is kinder and more generous.（相比之下，Tim 比較善良且大方。）

◎ on the other hand 另一方面

這個片語可以獨立存在，但你也可以前面先用 on one hand，帶出比較的一方，再用 on the other hand 帶出另一方喔。

On one hand, material used to generate nuclear power can be accessed more easily. On the other hand, nuclear waste is worth noticing because it will seriously pollute the environment.（一方面，製造核能的材料比較容易取得。但另一方面，核廢料是值得注意的，因為那會嚴重地破壞生態。）

句型

◎ 比較級

形容詞有分三級，其中「比較級」是非常適合拿來比較兩者的喔，例如：

This sofa is cheaper than that one, but it’s less comfortable.（這張沙發比那張沙發便宜，但它比較不舒服。）

The problem of wasting food is more serious now than it was two or three decades ago.（現在浪費食物的問題比起二、三十年前都還要來得嚴重。）