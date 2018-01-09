會考生活英語／餐飲篇 該給多少小費

Easy English for the World

生活英語＋國中會考【餐飲篇】42

★單字

1. bill [bɪl] n. 帳單（國中挑戰800字）

2. tip [tɪp] n. 小費（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. in addition to+名詞 除了~以外

2. give somebody a big tip 給某人一大筆小費

3. dine out 外出吃飯

A Taiwanese asks an American how much they should tip after having a meal at a restaurant.

在餐廳用餐之後，台灣人問美國人該給多少小費。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

In addition to the bill, ／we should give him／a big tip.

除了帳單外，／我們該給他／一大筆小費。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We usually tip 10% to 15% of the bill for lunch.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where are they?

(A) A Taiwanese restaurant

(B) An American restaurant

(C) An Italian restaurant

2. How is the service there?

(A) Good

(B) Average

(C) Bad

3. How much is the tip for dinner?

(A) 15%

(B) 20%

(C) 25%

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We usually tip 10% to 15% of the bill for lunch

我們通常給小費／帳單的10%至15%／在午餐時。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

實踐大學陳超明教授 編審

英語教學博士張迪 編寫