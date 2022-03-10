快訊

會考生活英語／【醫療篇】 睡眠問題

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. headache [`hɛd͵ek] n. 頭痛（國中基礎1200字）

2. glad [glæd] a. 高興的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. pill 藥丸、藥片

2. side effect 副作用

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I’m not sure／if it is／the side effect／of the medicine;／I couldn’t see clearly ／at night／these days.

我不確定／是否為／副作用／藥物引起／我無法看得很清楚／在晚上／最近。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Although I can sleep at night now, I feel so tired after I wake up.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who are the speakers?

(A) Teacher and student.

(B) Doctor and patient.

(C) Doctor and nurse.

2. What happened to Mr. Smith?

(A) He was too tired to eat.

(B) He took too many pills.

(C) He still can’t sleep at night.

3. Which might NOT be the side effect of the pills?

(A) Sleeping too much.

(B) Having poor eyesight at night.

(C) Eating too much.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Although I can／sleep at night now,／I feel so tired／after I wake up.

雖然我可以／在晚上入睡，／我覺得很累／在睡醒之後。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

國中會考生活英語

