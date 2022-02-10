會考生活英語／【生活篇】 豪華露營
★ 單字
1. tent [tɛnt]n. 帳篷（國中挑戰800字）
2. camp [kæmp] v. 露營（國中基礎1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. glamping 豪華露營
2. set up a tent 搭帳篷
Here’s an ad about glamping.
以下為一則豪華露營的廣告。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
There are beds／in all tents,／and also air conditioners,／private bathrooms, ／just like／living in a hotel!
有床／在所有帳篷內／也有冷氣、／獨立衛浴，／就像／住旅館。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Experience the nature in the most comfortable way!
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Where can you probably see this ad?
(A) In a drug store.
(B) In a travel magazine
(C) In a beauty magazine
2. Which of the following is true?
(A) You have to prepare your own sleeping bags.
(B) Glamping is more comfortable than traditional camping.
(C) You can call them to ask for a discount.
3. What do you need to bring for glamping?
(A) Tents
(B) Fans
(C) None of the above.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Experience the nature／in the most／comfortable way!
體驗大自然／以最／舒服的方式！
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)
