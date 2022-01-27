會考生活英語／【生活篇】 新年新希望
★ 單字
1. complete [kəm`plit] v. 完成（國中挑戰800字）
2. improve [ɪm`pruv] v. 提升（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. thankful 心懷感激的
2. full score 滿分
Judy is writing her first diary of 2022.
朱蒂正在寫她2022的第一篇日記。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
As usual,／I would like to／make a／New Year’s Resolutions list／on the first day of 2022.
如同以往，／我想要／列出一份／新年目標清單／在2022年的第一天。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Though milk tea is my favorite drink, it’s not good for my health.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What should Judy do to improve her TOEIC score?
(A) Watch Taiwan TV show.
(B) Listen to English radio program more often.
(C) Read more English novels.
2. What does the sentence “I’ve made up my mind” mean?
(A) Judy decides to do something.
(B) Judy feels sad about not completing the goals in the past.
(C) Judy really likes the plans of this year.
3. Which of the following is true?
(A) Judy can’t have any milk tea at all.
(B) Complaining can’t make Judy feel better.
(C) Judy completes all the goals every year.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Though milk tea／is my favorite drink,／it’s not good／for my health.
雖然奶茶／是我最愛的飲料，／不太好／對我的健康。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)
