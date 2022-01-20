快訊

俄國將出征烏克蘭？拜登的錯亂警告與北約的旁觀者不救

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 新年遊行

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. kingdom [`kɪŋdəm]. 王國（國中挑戰800字）

2. dolphin ['dɑlfɪn] n. 海豚（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. theme 主題

2. dress up 裝扮，dress code服裝規定

Here’s a poster of 2022 New Year Parade in Snowman City.

以下為雪人市2022新年遊行的海報。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Share your／costume photo／with us／on Facebook／and get a chance／to win／free movie tickets!

分享你的／裝扮照片／與我們／在臉書上／即可獲得機會／贏得／免費電影票！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You can dress up as a fish, a dolphin, or anything about the ocean.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Which costume idea is the best one for John to join the parade?

(A) A big whale.

(B) A cute rabbit.

(C) A yummy sandwich.

2. Which of the following is true?

(A) B route is the longest of the three.

(B) You might get free movie tickets if you join the parade without dressing up.

(C)You can only see the parade in the morning.

3. Kimmy saw the parade passing his house twice, which of the following might be his address?

(A) 10 Lemon Street

(B) 10 Grape Street

(C) 10 Apple Street

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You can dress up as／a fish, a dolphin,／or anything about／the ocean.

你可以打扮成／一隻魚、一隻海豚，／或是任何事物有關／海洋。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)

會考 國中會考生活英語

