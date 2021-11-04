會考生活英語／【商務篇】 網路商店

★單字

1. snack [ snæk ] n. 點心、零食（國中基本1200字） 2. point [ pɔɪnt ] n. 點、重點、點數（國中基本1200字） 3. online [ˋɑn͵laɪn] adj. 線上的 adv. 連線地（補充單字）

★實用字詞

1. reward point(s) 紅利點數、回饋點數 2. invite...to 邀請某人去做某事

A snack shop is running an ad on the Internet for its new online store.

一家零食店正在網路上為新開的網路商店打廣告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

To celebrate／the opening of／our first online store,／we have three surprise gifts／for you!

為了慶祝／開幕／我們首家網路商店，／我們有三項驚喜禮物／送給你！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Get 1,000 reward points by inviting a friend to join the e-store.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is this ad for?

(A) Telling people they can shop at the e-store.

(B) Teaching people how to use their reward points online.

(C) Inviting people to share their shopping experience with friends.

2. When should you join the e-store to get 250 reward points?

(A) Before Nov. 30.

(B) Before Dec. 31

(C) By the end of this year

3. What will NOT get you reward points?

(A) Joining the e-store

(B) Shopping at the e-store.

(C) Applying for a VIP card online

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Get 1,000 reward points／by inviting a friend to／join the e-store.

可得1,000點紅利點數／邀請一位朋友／加入本網路商店。

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (C)