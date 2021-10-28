會考生活英語／【建築篇】 區公所特別會議

★單字

1. history [ˋhɪstərɪ ] n. 歷史（國中基本1200字） 2. discuss [ dɪˋskʌs ] v. 討論、商議（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. lost to. . . 因某事而喪失 2. burn down 焚燒、燒掉、燒毀

The district office is going to hold a special meeting to discuss something.

區公所將舉行特別會議討論某些事務。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Many of／our historic buildings／on the Street／were burned down.

許多／我們的歷史建築／在 這條街上／都被燒掉了。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s meet at the district office to discuss what we can do next.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What’s the purpose of this announcement?

(A) Finding out why the old street was on fire.

(B) Getting people to find ways to save the street.

(C) Asking people to do business there.

2. What happened to the historic buildings on ABC Street?

(A) Many of them were burned down

(B) All of them were burned down

(C) None of them were burned down

3. What is the neighborhood probably like?

(A) A school district

(B) A modern district

(C) A historic district

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Let’s meet／at the district office／to discuss／what we can do next.

讓我們聚集／在區公所／以討論／接下來可以做什麼。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (C)