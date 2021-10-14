會考生活英語／【生活篇】 飢餓救援
★ 單字
1. meal [mil] n. 一餐，一頓飯（國中基礎1200字）
2. daily [ˋdelɪ] adj. 每天的，日常的（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. in need 有需要的，貧困的人們
2. search 搜尋
3. tap 點擊（螢幕）
4. download 下載
Here is an ad of “Share Your Meal” APP.
以下為「分享你的一餐」應用程式廣告。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
With only／NTD 50 a day, ／you could buy／3 meals／for those／people in need／all over the world.
只要／50元一天，／您可以買／三餐／給那些／需要幫助的人／在這世界上。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
What should I eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner today?
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What’s the APP for?
(A) Ordering breakfast, lunch, and dinner
(B) Buying vegetables
(C) Helping those in need
2. Ted downloaded the APP and entered 3 days for sharing meals, how much did he pay?
(A) NTD 50
(B) NTD 100
(C) NTD 150
3. Tina has paid NTD 400 for sharing meals, how many meals in total could she give to those in need?
(A) 21
(B) 24
(C) 8
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
What should／I eat／for breakfast, ／lunch, and dinner／today?
應該要／吃什麼／當早餐，／午餐，及晚餐／今天？
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)
