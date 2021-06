會考生活英語／【交通篇】 遺失悠遊卡

★單字

1. card [ kɑrd ] n. 卡片(國中基本1200字) 2. pocket [ˋpɑkɪt ] n. 口袋(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. fall out 掉出、掉落 2. information counter 資訊台、詢問台

Jack and Zoe are talking about his lost “EasyCard”.

杰克和柔伊正在談論他遺失「悠遊卡」的事。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I think/I lost my EasyCard/on the MRT.

我想/我遺失了悠遊卡/在捷運上。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Maybe the card just fell out of my pocket when I was taking out my cellphone.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. What did Jack lose?

(A) His pocket

(B) His cellphone

(C) His EasyCard

2. Where did Jack put his card?

(A) In his pocket

(B) In Zoe’s pocket

(C) At the counter

3. Where would they go first?

(A) An MRT train

(B) An information counter

(C) Lost and Found

解答:

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

