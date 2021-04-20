快訊

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 培訓工作坊

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. social [ˋsoʃəl] adj. 社交的；交際的（國中挑戰800字）

2. skill [ˋskɪl] n. 技能；能力（國中基本800字）

3. nervous [ˋnɝvəs] adj. 緊張的（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. upcoming 即將發生的「活動」、「事物」等

2. training workshop 培訓工作坊，通常用為訓練、培養技能的課程

3. front desk 服務台

Here is a poster about the upcoming social skill training workshop of Star High School.

以下是「明星高中」即將要舉行的社交技能訓練營的海報。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Do you always feel／nervous ／when someone wants to／talk to you?

你是否總是感到／緊張／當有人想要／與你交談？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you would like to know more, please come to the front desk of our student center.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who is most likely to join the workshop?

(A) Amy, who is shy and doesn’t talk much.

(B) Bob, who is popular in school and enjoys being with others.

(C) Helen, who likes to party.

2. Jenny is a first grade student in Star High School, how much should she pay for the workshop?

(A) NTD 800

(B) NTD 640

(C) NTD 600

3. How many times in total do you have to join for completing the workshop?

(A) 3

(B) 4

(C) 21

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you／would like to／know more, ／please come to／the front desk of／our student center.

若您／想知道／更多資訊，／請前來／服務台／在學生中心。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

