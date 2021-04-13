會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 餐廳用餐

★ 單字

1. medium [ˋmidɪəm] adj. 適中的，在此指「中」杯尺寸（國中基礎1200字） 2. below [bəˋlo] adv. 下方（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. within 在…範圍內；不超過，within 7 days表「七天內」 2. survey 調查 3. take-out 外帶 4. do someone’s best 盡（某人）全力去… 5. item品項

Bonny went to Yummy Fast Food for her lunch today, and here is the receipt.

Bonny今天中午去「好吃速食」吃午餐，這是她的收據。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Tell us／about your visit／within 7 days.

告訴我們／有關您的用餐經驗／七天內。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We always do our best and give you the best.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How many items did bonny order?

(A) Two

(B) Three

(C) Five

2. Bonny is a huge fan of A-Mei and wants to get free tickets, how can she get more information about the survey?

(A) Write a letter

(B) Go to the website

(C) Ask the waiter

3. What is NOT shown on the receipt?

(A) Where the restaurant is.

(B) How much Bonny spent.

(C) How Bonny paid.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We always／do our best／and give you／the best.

我們總是／盡全力／給您／最好的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)