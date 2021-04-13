快訊

最新梅雨指標圖出爐！ 鄭明典：降雨有曙光

輕斷食、生酮飲食助抗癌？權威期刊《科學》有初步答案

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 餐廳用餐

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. medium [ˋmidɪəm] adj. 適中的，在此指「中」杯尺寸（國中基礎1200字）

2. below [bəˋlo] adv. 下方（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. within 在…範圍內；不超過，within 7 days表「七天內」

2. survey 調查

3. take-out 外帶

4. do someone’s best 盡（某人）全力去…

5. item品項

Bonny went to Yummy Fast Food for her lunch today, and here is the receipt.

Bonny今天中午去「好吃速食」吃午餐，這是她的收據。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Tell us／about your visit／within 7 days.

告訴我們／有關您的用餐經驗／七天內。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We always do our best and give you the best.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How many items did bonny order?

(A) Two

(B) Three

(C) Five

2. Bonny is a huge fan of A-Mei and wants to get free tickets, how can she get more information about the survey?

(A) Write a letter

(B) Go to the website

(C) Ask the waiter

3. What is NOT shown on the receipt?

(A) Where the restaurant is.

(B) How much Bonny spent.

(C) How Bonny paid.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We always／do our best／and give you／the best.

我們總是／盡全力／給您／最好的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

速食 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

中小學音樂、舞蹈班 招生數銳減

中小學音樂班、舞蹈班招生數銳減，一○九學年舞蹈班應收二○一五人、實收一二○一人；音樂班應收五三一一人、實收三六二八人，招...

嘉女儀隊中區奪冠 6月戰全國

嘉義女中儀隊暌違2年再參加全國高中儀隊競賽的中區初賽，22校儀隊同台較勁，隊長葉其倪還別上象徵超人「S」標誌，代表擊敗新...

屏東備戰賽會 已奪2金3銀4銅 共683名選手出征雲林

屏東縣政府今天舉辦「110年全國中等學校運動會屏東縣代表隊授旗典禮」，並由全中運奪得首金的跆拳道項目高樹國中黃家慶同學代...

影／110全中運加場表演超水準 草地音樂會15日登場

全中運倒數4天即將在雲林縣登場，由於教育部今年仍停辦全國學生表演藝術類競賽團體組競賽，為不讓孩子在升學失分，縣府教育處除...

事關國手選拔 200餘校桌球小將集結桃園巨蛋比拚

110年自由盃國小組個人桌球錦標賽今在桃園巨蛋體育館登場，由於事關國手選拔資格，吸引全國201所國小隊伍報名，桃園也有1...

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 餐廳用餐

★ 單字 1. medium [ˋmidɪəm] adj. 適中的，在此指「中」杯尺寸（國中基礎1200字） 2. below [bəˋlo] adv. 下方（國中基礎1200字）

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。