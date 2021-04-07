快訊

太魯閣號殉職司機袁淳修斷肢最晚尋獲 姐：留守到最後

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 用餐評論

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. honest [ˋɑnɪst] adj. 誠實的（國中基本1200字）

2. special [ˋspɛʃəl] adj. 特別的（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. make a reservation 訂位

2. impatiently 沒耐心地

3. review 評論

Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant and left a review online.

安迪在「維琪餐廳」用餐後，留下了一則網路評論。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

First,／when we were／making a reservation／by phone,／the waiter／answered impatiently.

首先，／當我們／訂位／透過電話時，／服務生／回答很沒耐心。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Second, after we arrived, we waited almost 10 minutes for a table.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When did Andy have dinner at Vicky’s Restaurant?

(A) December 24

(B) December 25

(C) December 27

2. How did Andy make a reservation?

(A) By calling the restaurant

(B) By sending an email

(C) By telling the waiter in person

3. Which is true?

(A) Andy was very happy with their Christmas Eve dinner.

(B) Andy liked the food but didn’t like the service.

(C) It was the first time Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Second,／after we arrived,／we waited／almost 10 minutes／for a table

第二，／我們抵達後，／等了／至少十分鐘／為了一張桌子。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)

