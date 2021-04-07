會考生活英語／【生活篇】 用餐評論
★ 單字
1. honest [ˋɑnɪst] adj. 誠實的（國中基本1200字）
2. special [ˋspɛʃəl] adj. 特別的（國中基本1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. make a reservation 訂位
2. impatiently 沒耐心地
3. review 評論
Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant and left a review online.
安迪在「維琪餐廳」用餐後，留下了一則網路評論。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
First,／when we were／making a reservation／by phone,／the waiter／answered impatiently.
首先，／當我們／訂位／透過電話時，／服務生／回答很沒耐心。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Second, after we arrived, we waited almost 10 minutes for a table.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. When did Andy have dinner at Vicky’s Restaurant?
(A) December 24
(B) December 25
(C) December 27
2. How did Andy make a reservation?
(A) By calling the restaurant
(B) By sending an email
(C) By telling the waiter in person
3. Which is true?
(A) Andy was very happy with their Christmas Eve dinner.
(B) Andy liked the food but didn’t like the service.
(C) It was the first time Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Second,／after we arrived,／we waited／almost 10 minutes／for a table
第二，／我們抵達後，／等了／至少十分鐘／為了一張桌子。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言