會考生活英語／【保健篇】 預約洗牙

★單字

1. clean [ klin ] v. 清潔、打掃(國中基本1200字) 2. tooth [ tuθ ] n. teeth (pl.)牙齒;齒狀物(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. make an appointment 預約 2. teeth cleaning/dental cleaning 洗牙

Zoe is making an appointment for a teeth cleaning.

柔伊正在預約想要去洗牙。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I’d like to/make an appointment/with Dr. Lee/for a teeth cleaning.

我想要/預約/和李醫生/洗牙。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

How about next Monday at 7:00 or 7:30 P.M.?

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Who is Zoe calling?

(A) A cleaner

(B) A doctor

(C) A nurse

2. What will Zoe have?

(A) House cleaning

(B) Carpet cleaning

(C) Dental cleaning

3. When is the appointment?

(A) 7:00 P.M.

(B) 7:30 P.M.

(C) 7:30 A.M.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

How about/next Monday/at 7:00/or 7:30 P.M.?

如何/下週一/晚上7點/或7點半?

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)