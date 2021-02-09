快訊

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 團圓飯

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. moment [ˋmomənt] n. 時刻；片刻（國中基本1200字）

2. contact [ˋkɑntækt] v./n. 聯絡（國中挑戰800字）

3. information [͵ɪnfɚˋmeʃən] n. 資訊（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. detail 細節，採複數形時另可表「詳細情況」。

2. reunion dinner 團圓飯，reunion 團聚

3. vegetarian 素食的（人）

4. incorrect 不正確的，是由相反字首 in-加 correct（正確的）而來。

Here is an online booking message from Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant.

以下是來自紅龍中式餐館的線上訂位訊息。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Thank you for choosing us／for your special moment!

感謝您選擇我們／來慶祝您的特別時刻！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please contact us if any of the information above is incorrect.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is this message for?

(A) Making sure of some booking information.

(B) Inviting people to a new restaurant.

(C) Showing the details of a menu.

2. What should people do if there’s a mistake?

(A) Cancel the booking.

(B) Book again.

(C) Call the restaurant.

3. What can we know from the message?

(A) Mark Chang owns the Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant.

(B) A group of ten people will have dinner there.

(C) There will be fish in the dinner choice of Set B.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please contact us／if any of the information above／is incorrect.

請聯繫我們／如果以上任何資訊／有誤。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)

