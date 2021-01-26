快訊

直播／境外+1！40多歲台男墨西哥確診 緊急醫療專機返台

「我看倒有點像舊冰箱」：抒情太多、溝通太少的國文教育

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 考試作弊

聯合新聞網 / 綜合報導

★單字

1. cheat [ tʃit ] v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字）

2. cell phone／cellphone [ˋsɛl fon ] phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事

2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績

3. text 當動詞用，表示傳簡訊。

This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy.

這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They used cellphones／to text answers／to each other.

他們利用手機／傳答案／給彼此。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When were the students caught cheating?

(A) Next week

(B) This week

(C) Last week

2. What do teachers need to do before every exam?

(A) Collect teachers’ phones

(B) Collect students’ phones

(C) Catch students’ phones

3. What will happen if students use cellphones during tests?

(A) Get an “F”

(B) Get an exam

(C) Get a cellphone

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If students／use cellphones／during tests,／they will／get an “F” grade.

如果學生們／使用手機／考試時，／他們將會／得到不及格的成績。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審

英語教學博士張迪 編寫

考題 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 考試作弊

★單字 1. cheat [ tʃit ] v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone [ˋsɛl fon ] phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字）

設計改善生活 大葉安全路燈、噴藥口罩獲獎

彰化縣大葉大學工業設計系學生設計出「安全路燈」，透過燈光警示可提醒駕駛人路上有倒臥民眾；另有學生將口罩與藥劑結合，讓氣喘...

校園我最棒／公館國中 周末教學生彩妝

苗栗縣公館國中去年與仰望教育基金會合作，首度在縣內開辦以輔導學生考證照為目標的「彩妝班」，20名三年級學生利用周末時間上...

學測考「愆、賚、齎」 網嘆背一堆國文冷門發音有何用？

中文博大精深，不論是用字遣詞還是發音，都是一門學問。隨著國際化發展，近年世界各地更是掀起一陣中文風。不過，近日一名網友在網路上以標題「國文課背一堆生僻字讀音對人生什麼幫助?」發文來提出自己的不解，不懂為何台灣的中文教育需要學到一堆根本沒用的詞彙，希望有網友能一起討論。

影／家長：營養午餐食材費僅2瓶養樂多 占所繳費用5成

家長繳的營養午餐錢用在哪？全國家長會長聯盟今天上午舉行記者會，表示雙北以外的縣市營養午餐食材成本低，並指家長繳的費用用於...

國小「大下課」 北市擬延長為30分鐘

「噹、噹、噹…」上課鐘聲響起，在遊具、操場上攀爬、奔跑的學生，心不甘情不願地衝回教室；十分鐘下課對學生來說等同一眨眼。為...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。