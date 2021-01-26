會考生活英語／【校園篇】 考試作弊

★單字

1. cheat [ tʃit ] v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone [ˋsɛl fon ] phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績 3. text 當動詞用，表示傳簡訊。

This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy.

這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They used cellphones／to text answers／to each other.

他們利用手機／傳答案／給彼此。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When were the students caught cheating?

(A) Next week

(B) This week

(C) Last week

2. What do teachers need to do before every exam?

(A) Collect teachers’ phones

(B) Collect students’ phones

(C) Catch students’ phones

3. What will happen if students use cellphones during tests?

(A) Get an “F”

(B) Get an exam

(C) Get a cellphone

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If students／use cellphones／during tests,／they will／get an “F” grade.

如果學生們／使用手機／考試時，／他們將會／得到不及格的成績。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審

英語教學博士張迪 編寫