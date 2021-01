會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 新年煙火

★單字

1. friendly [ˋfrɛndlɪ ] adj. 友善的(國中基本1200字) 2. environment [ ɪnˋvaɪrənmənt ] n. 環境(國中挑戰800字)

★實用字詞

1. fireworks display 煙火秀;light show 燈光秀 2. replace…with 取代、替換

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about the New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論新年煙火的事。

Jack: Did you watch the fireworks show at Taipei 101 on New Year’s Eve?

Zoe: Yeah! It was awesome.

Irene: But some cities replaced fireworks displays with light shows.

Jack: Light shows are more environmentally friendly, and they may be much cheaper.

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

But some cities/replaced fireworks displays/with light shows.

不過有些城市/取代煙火秀/用燈光秀。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Light shows are more environmentally friendly, and they may be much cheaper.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. When is the fireworks display?

(A) 12/25

(B) 12/31

(C) 1/01

2. What can replace a fireworks display?

(A) A lighter show

(B) A lightening show

(C) A light show

3. Which is more expensive?

(A) A fireworks display

(B) A firecrackers display

(C) A light show

解答:

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)