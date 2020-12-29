會考生活英語／【生活篇】 2020年的感觸
★ 單字
1. spread [sprɛd] v. 散播；蔓延（國中挑戰800字）
2. company [ˋkʌmpənɪ] n. 公司（國中挑戰800字）
3. death [dɛθ] n. 死亡（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. close down 停業；倒閉
2. break one’s heart 使某人心碎傷痛
3. Shelley 指19世紀英國詩人雪萊（Percy Bysshe Shelley），所引用的詩句出自《西風頌》（Ode to the West Wind）。
Wendy is writing down her feeling about the year of 2020 in her diary.
Wendy正在日記裡寫下她對於2020年的感觸。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
COVID-19／has killed many people／since it started to spread／in the world／early this year.
新冠肺炎／已造成許多人死亡／自從它開始蔓延／在世界上／今年初。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It also broke my heart to learn about the deaths of some famous stars in Taiwan and around the world.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What has happened in the world this year?
(A) The writer’s school has closed.
(B) Businesses have made a lot of money.
(C) There has been great loss of life.
2. What does the word “sorrow” mean?
(A) Sadness
(B) Excuse
(C) Power
3. What did the writer NOT say in her diary?
(A) This winter was too cold for her.
(B) Some people lost their jobs.
(C) She hoped for a wonderful new year.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It also broke my heart／to learn about the deaths of some famous stars／in Taiwan and around the world.
我也感到心碎傷痛／得知一些明星去世／在台灣及全世界。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)
