快訊

聖誕老人的原型：兼談宗教藝術中的神話傳說

陳時中：本土病例案771共接觸173人 3人檢驗中 其餘皆為陰性

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 聖誕晚餐

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. turkey [ˋtɝkɪ] n. 火雞（國中基本1200字）

2. flour [flaʊr] n. 麵粉（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. remind + 人 + about + 事 表「提醒某人關於某事」。

2. 時間 + away 表「（距今）還有……時間」；另可搭配「距離」表達「有……遠」。

3. do the laundry 洗衣服；laundry指「待洗或洗完的衣物」。

Sara left her husband a note to remind him about a few important things.

Sara留下便條給丈夫，以便提醒他幾項要緊的事。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I also made a list of things／for our Christmas dinner.

我也列了一張物品清單／為我們的聖誕晚餐。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

And don’t forget to do the laundry after you’re up.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is Sara’s note about?

(A) Things to do today.

(B) What to eat for breakfast.

(C) Things to buy for today’s dinner.

2. What will Sara’s husband NOT do after he reads the note?

(A) Have some coffee.

(B) Go shopping by himself.

(C) Wash the clothes.

3. What can we know from the list?

(A) Things on the lists are all foods.

(B) Sara’s family don’t eat seafood.

(C) Sara may bake some pie for dessert.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

And don’t forget to／do the laundry／after you’re up.

然後別忘了／洗衣服／在你起床後。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題 多益 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

台中捷運綠線通車當主題 僑泰高中設計群專題展好吸睛

僑泰高中廣設、多媒體科昨天在舉辦年度專題製作成果展，參展學生發揮創意，近期最夯的台中捷運綠線通車拿來當主題，推出「中捷擬...

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 聖誕晚餐

★ 單字 1. turkey [ˋtɝkɪ] n. 火雞（國中基本1200字） 2. flour [flaʊr] n. 麵粉（國中挑戰800字）

北市靜心高中愛心鞋盒活動 首度送愛到金門學子超開心

台北市靜心高中已延續6年「愛心鞋盒—送愛到遠方」活動，今年首度將愛傳遞到金門，88位古寧國小的小朋友收到愛心鞋盒，都超開...

國中小夏日樂學計畫 2萬學生參與再創新高

為讓孩子暑假學習不中斷，教育部連續六年推動夏日樂學計畫，至今已累計近7萬5千名學生參與，今舉行成果發表會。彰化王功國小教...

建功百年老校近億元整建新里程碑 留老樹種草皮添綠意

百年老校苗栗市建功國小老舊校舍，9000多萬元整建工程，今天完工啟用，校方特別保留中庭球場2棵老茄苳，水泥地種草皮，學校...

女童摔斷筆芯已賠償卻「被當廢物」 家長：現在的小二生真可怕

校園霸凌案頻傳，甚至還會有人帶頭聯合其他同學霸凌其他人，不論是言語或行為都有可能影響別人一輩子。一名網友在網路論壇Dcard上發文，表示她是從家族的群組裡得知，才就讀小二的姪女在學校遭到霸凌。

郵愛到偏鄉 大城鄉美豐國小驚喜禮物包人人有份

彰化郵局今天到大城鄉美豐國小贈送耶誕禮物包，全校47名小朋友人人有份，收到禮物包笑逐顏開；六年級陳姓、洪姓小朋友都說，印...

南投僑光國小迎60校慶 找「環保界變形金剛」進駐校園

南投縣草屯鎮僑光國小26日將辦理60周年校慶，今年與慈濟基金會合作，加強「環保」元素，將2個40呎貨櫃打造的「行動環保教...

全國學校技藝競賽 新竹光復高中奪烘焙、中餐雙優勝

109學年度全國高級中等學校商業類學生技藝競賽是全國規模最大的技藝競賽，今年烘焙組有83名選手、中餐組有78名選手參加，...

校園我最棒／竹縣東興國小足球隊 家長是最強啦啦隊

新竹縣東興國小足球隊成立6年，因為有著最強大的家長後援會，短時間內已成為竹縣規模最大的國小足球校隊之一，目前學員超過80...

送家扶聖誕禮 汐止長安國小愛心箱「爆箱」

聖誕節到了，不等聖誕老公公發禮物，汐止長安國小發起勸募活動，由學生們送物資做愛心箱，孩子們的愛心滿滿，每一班都爆箱，今(21)日小朋友帶著罐頭、白米或是文具等生活物資，捐出來要送給家扶中心孩子，過一個感恩的聖誕節。

比照空姐、猛男月曆 小學藝文參賽作品月曆也成搶手貨

長榮航空有空姐月曆，新北消防局有猛男月曆，基隆市復興國小集結學生參加今年藝文比賽得獎作品，搭配作者和創作心得心紹，成為另...

熱門新聞

在台教書「覺得自己毫無價值」 土博士棄專任教職西進

全台第8校！陽明大學教務會議決議廢二一制

台灣學界「水有多深」？台大如何避免校友搞派閥

零下70度鍵合銅與矽 中央大學科研成果登國際期刊

整理包／110學測衝刺倒數30天！國英數社自 五科必考重點一次看

110學測社會／題目難分純地理、歷史、公民 新課綱更強調生活

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。