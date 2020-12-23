會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 聖誕晚餐
★ 單字
1. turkey [ˋtɝkɪ] n. 火雞（國中基本1200字）
2. flour [flaʊr] n. 麵粉（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. remind + 人 + about + 事 表「提醒某人關於某事」。
2. 時間 + away 表「（距今）還有……時間」；另可搭配「距離」表達「有……遠」。
3. do the laundry 洗衣服；laundry指「待洗或洗完的衣物」。
Sara left her husband a note to remind him about a few important things.
Sara留下便條給丈夫，以便提醒他幾項要緊的事。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I also made a list of things／for our Christmas dinner.
我也列了一張物品清單／為我們的聖誕晚餐。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
And don’t forget to do the laundry after you’re up.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is Sara’s note about?
(A) Things to do today.
(B) What to eat for breakfast.
(C) Things to buy for today’s dinner.
2. What will Sara’s husband NOT do after he reads the note?
(A) Have some coffee.
(B) Go shopping by himself.
(C) Wash the clothes.
3. What can we know from the list?
(A) Things on the lists are all foods.
(B) Sara’s family don’t eat seafood.
(C) Sara may bake some pie for dessert.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
And don’t forget to／do the laundry／after you’re up.
然後別忘了／洗衣服／在你起床後。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)
