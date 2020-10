會考生活英語／【職場篇】 離職歡送會

★ 單字

1. learn [lɝn] v. 得知;學習(國中基本1200字) 2. boss [bɔs] n. 上司;老闆(國中基本1200字)

★ 實用字詞

1. throw a farewell party 舉辦歡送會 2. pick up + 人 接送某人 3. manage to + V設法做某事 4. make it to + 地點 趕到某地,make it有「辦到;成功」之意

Sarah, Peter and Mark are talking about their boss’ leaving.

Sarah、Peter 和 Mark 正在談論有關主管將要離職的事。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

And we’re throwing a farewell party/for him/next Friday evening.

而且我們將舉辦歡送會/為他/下週五晚上。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I know you have to pick up your kids at that time.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. Who is Jack?

(A) Someone who has just started work in Sarah’s office.

(B) Someone who has worked with Mark for a long time.

(C) Someone who is going to take Peter’s place at work.

2. What does Sarah usually do on Friday evenings?

(A) Go to a party.

(B) Pick up her kids.

(C) Work late in the office.

3.Which of the following is true?

(A) Mark is going to miss Jack.

(B) Sarah will not come to the party.

(C) Peter didn’t know Jack would be leaving.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I know/you have to pick up your kids/at that time.

我知道/妳必須接小孩/在那時候。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)