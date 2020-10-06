會考生活英語／【生活篇】 三天連假

★ 單字

1. decide [dɪˋsaɪd] v. 決定（國中基本1200字） 2. corner [ˋkɔrnɚ] n. 轉角（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. a couple of幾個，意近於 several。 2. travel agency旅行社 3. enjoy oneself玩得盡興，等於have fun或have a good time。

David and Jane are planning a trip during their upcoming 3-day holiday.

David和Jane正計畫在即將到來的三天連假期間出遊。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I found／a couple of interesting trips／from the travel agency／on the street corner.

我找到／幾個好玩的行程／從那間旅行社／在街角。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I think we should go south when it’s getting cooler in Taipei.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What are David and Jane doing?

(A) Calling a travel agency

(B) Choosing a trip

(C) Talking about their weekend

2. Where may David and Jane go?

(A) Hong Kong, on Saturday and Sunday.

(B) Kaohsiung, from Friday to Sunday.

(C) Taipei, From Saturday to Monday.

3. What is NOT true?

(A) The weather is cooler in the south.

(B) David and Jane will start off in the early morning.

(C) David likes Jane’s idea.

解答：

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)