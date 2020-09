會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 中秋節

★單字

1. moon [mun] n. 月亮(國中基本1200字) 2. mooncake [ˋmun͵kek] n. 月餅(補充單字) 3. grandmother [ˋgrænd͵mʌðɚ] n. 祖母、外祖母(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞

1. enjoy the moon 賞月 2. it will (would) be fun 應該會很有趣

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about their plans for the Moon Festival.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論中秋節的計畫。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I will/enjoy the moon/and/eat some mooncakes.

我將會/賞月/以及/吃月餅。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

My grandmother is going to teach me how to make them this weekend.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. What will Zoe NOT do?

(A) Enjoy the moon

(B) Eat some mooncakes.

(C) Make some pastries

2. What does Irene like more?

(A) Egg yolks

(B) Egg yolk pastries

(C) Mooncakes

3. When will grandma make pastries?

(A) On Tuesday

(B) On Thursday

(C) On Saturday

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

My grandmother/is going to teach me/how to make them/this weekend.

我祖母/將教我/如何製作它們/本週末。

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)